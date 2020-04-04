Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Daly, Rossi, Herta deliver plenty of laughs in iRacing Twitch stream

By Michael EubanksApr 4, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Conor Daly may not have won Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge race at virtual Barber Motorsports Park, but he still put on a show.

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver streamed his point of view of the race live on his Twitch account, with special guests Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi also participating.

While none of the three drivers was in contention for the race victory (with Daly jokingly calling his poor performance “one of the top 10 worst days of his life”), they all provided plenty of laughs with their humourous commentary and jabs at each other throughout the race.

WINNER: Scott McLaughlin holds off teammate Will Power

WHAT DRIVERS SAID: Postrace reactions on social media

Below is a collection of some of the best exchanges between the trio of drivers:

Practice/qualifying:

ROSSI: I will never ever, ever, ever, ever, ever drive a sim again once we go back to real racing.

DALY: Yup, I agree (laughs).

ROSSI: Is there actually like a points championship?

DALY: No, I don’t think so. You get a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card if you finish with the most points. 

DALY: Scott Speed’s trying to fender-blast me.

Race:

DALY: I think we’re going to let one of my subscribers do my race for me next weekend. Unless it’s an oval. 

DALY: Alex., I noticed I haven’t found you yet.

ROSSI: I Just crashed.

DALY: Oh, that’s good. 

(after narrowly avoiding a crash)

DALY: That was the save of my entire life right there. 

HERTA: That was a great save.

DALY: I should have been upside down, in the stands, buying a hotdog with a guy named Steve!

HERTA: There’s just no comedy in this one.

DALY: No loud f-bombs under yellow?

HERTA: Yeah. No Will Power going off.

(seven minutes later)

POWER (on IndyCar’s driver’s feed): Guys, get out of the f**king way!

DALY: (laughs) Will Power, dropping f-bombs. All right. Will Power cares more about this, I think, than surviving the pandemic.

(three minutes later)

POWER: Dixon, you are a wanker, man!

DALY: (laughs) Wow! Will Power calling Scott Dixon a wanker on the internet! Cite your sources, it has been heard.

ROSSI: What a rude human being.

DALY: Will Power, this is the internet, man!

(10 minutes later, Daly spins off-course and merges back onto the track in front of Power)

POWER (on IndyCar’s driver’s feed): DALY!

Daly (on IndyCar’s driver’s feed): Will Power, this is the internet, dude! Calm down! Seriously! I’m trying my best! Goodness gracious!

RACE CONTROL: Gentlemen!

ROSSI: Uh oh, Principal’s mad!

(Power’s audio was then muted by race moderators.)

DALY: We have finally got to the point of the race where I can no longer feel my butt.

(Daly crashes car head-first into a guardrail after crossing the finish line, causing it to flip multiple times)

HERTA: Oh no!

(Rossi and Herta begin laughing hysterically)

DALY: Yay! It’s over! Finally! Oh my gosh, get me out of here as soon as possible.

Click here to watch a full replay of the race Daly’s Twitch stream (warning: contains adult language)

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter @michaele1994

IndyCar iRacing Challenge results at Barber Motorsports Park

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Nate RyanApr 4, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Scott McLaughlin led the final six laps Saturday and finished 0.4241 seconds ahead of teammate Will Power to win the Honda IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

Scott Speed finished third behind the Team Penske drivers. Alex Palou and Simon Pagenaud rounded out the top five.

Click here for the full boxscore from Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing event at Barber Motorsports Park.

WINNER: Scott McLaughlin holds off teammate Will Power

WHAT DRIVERS SAID: Postrace reactions on social media

Other notable finishers:

Colton Herta (seventh), Robert Wickens (eighth), Jimmie Johnson (12th), Graham Rahal (14th), Alexander Rossi (22nd).

Sage Karam led a race-high 24 laps but retired from the 45-lap event because of a crash and finished 27th of 29 drivers.

 