Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Conor Daly may not have won Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge race at virtual Barber Motorsports Park, but he still put on a show.

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver streamed his point of view of the race live on his Twitch account, with special guests Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi also participating.

While none of the three drivers was in contention for the race victory (with Daly jokingly calling his poor performance “one of the top 10 worst days of his life”), they all provided plenty of laughs with their humourous commentary and jabs at each other throughout the race.

WINNER: Scott McLaughlin holds off teammate Will Power

WHAT DRIVERS SAID: Postrace reactions on social media

Below is a collection of some of the best exchanges between the trio of drivers:

Practice/qualifying:

ROSSI: I will never ever, ever, ever, ever, ever drive a sim again once we go back to real racing.

DALY: Yup, I agree (laughs).

ROSSI: Is there actually like a points championship?

DALY: No, I don’t think so. You get a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card if you finish with the most points.

DALY: Scott Speed’s trying to fender-blast me.

Race:

DALY: I think we’re going to let one of my subscribers do my race for me next weekend. Unless it’s an oval.

DALY: Alex., I noticed I haven’t found you yet.

ROSSI: I Just crashed.

DALY: Oh, that’s good.

(after narrowly avoiding a crash)

DALY: That was the save of my entire life right there.

HERTA: That was a great save.

DALY: I should have been upside down, in the stands, buying a hotdog with a guy named Steve!

HERTA: There’s just no comedy in this one.

DALY: No loud f-bombs under yellow?

HERTA: Yeah. No Will Power going off.

(seven minutes later)

POWER (on IndyCar’s driver’s feed): Guys, get out of the f**king way!

DALY: (laughs) Will Power, dropping f-bombs. All right. Will Power cares more about this, I think, than surviving the pandemic.

(three minutes later)

POWER: Dixon, you are a wanker, man!

DALY: (laughs) Wow! Will Power calling Scott Dixon a wanker on the internet! Cite your sources, it has been heard.

ROSSI: What a rude human being.

DALY: Will Power, this is the internet, man!

(10 minutes later, Daly spins off-course and merges back onto the track in front of Power)

POWER (on IndyCar’s driver’s feed): DALY!

Daly (on IndyCar’s driver’s feed): Will Power, this is the internet, dude! Calm down! Seriously! I’m trying my best! Goodness gracious!

RACE CONTROL: Gentlemen!

ROSSI: Uh oh, Principal’s mad!

(Power’s audio was then muted by race moderators.)

DALY: We have finally got to the point of the race where I can no longer feel my butt.

(Daly crashes car head-first into a guardrail after crossing the finish line, causing it to flip multiple times)

HERTA: Oh no!

(Rossi and Herta begin laughing hysterically)

DALY: Yay! It’s over! Finally! Oh my gosh, get me out of here as soon as possible.

Click here to watch a full replay of the race Daly’s Twitch stream (warning: contains adult language)