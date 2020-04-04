Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NTT IndyCar Series held the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Virtual Barber Motorsports Park this weekend, round two of the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge.

NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.

This post will round up how drivers reacted postrace on social media — some in “interview” videos with themselves.

Scott McLaughlin – Winner:

Pretty awesome to win this weeks Indycar Challenge! We put a fair bit of work in during the week, working out strategy and it paid off! Hope you all enjoyed the race! Time for a nap! pic.twitter.com/VtyPuGBH8O — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) April 4, 2020

Will Power – Finished 2nd:

Alex Palou – Finished 4th:

Alright! 😛 That’s P4 here at Barber, so first virtually Top5 in IndyCar. Had some fun trying to fight for the podium, but will get them next week! 😏 Thank y’all for watching! ✌️#iRacingIndyCarChallenge pic.twitter.com/qfhkVipEsr — Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) April 4, 2020

Simon Pagenaud – Finished 5th:

Felt so lucky to be on track today! It’s not the real thing but it gets our blood pumping and feeds that need for competition. Hope you guys enjoyed watching and we were happy with P5! Getting better each outing. #indycar pic.twitter.com/rUZ4J6GWqz — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) April 4, 2020

Felix Rosenqvist – Finished 6th:

P6 in the end after a crash and heavy damage. Tangled up with @SageKaram fighting for the lead – beer’s on me mate 🥴😄 Good race! #NTTDATARacing @iRacing pic.twitter.com/g8IZr8oUEq — Felix Rosenqvist (@FRosenqvist) April 4, 2020

Robert Wickens – Finished 8th:

"It felt like the real thing."@RobertWickens scored a top-10 finish in his virtual return to @IndyCar racing. We caught up with him after the @iRacing #INDYCARChallenge. pic.twitter.com/OOhECTHvQw — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) April 4, 2020

Dalton Kellett – Finished 11th:

Sebastien Bourdais – Finished 13th:

Recap of our second round of the @IndyCar @iRacing series @BarberMotorPark in the #4 Tresiba @AJFoytRacing machine!

See you guys next week. pic.twitter.com/fMK1Zz08MN — Sébastien Bourdais (@BourdaisOnTrack) April 4, 2020

Graham Rahal – Finished 14th:

It was a crazy race but @GrahamRahal finished on the lead lap and raised another $2250 for #Turns4Troops with @UnitedRentals, which was the goal! It was good to see the @CSUOneCure #IndyCar on track, even virtually. Thanks to @NBCSN for broadcasting the race! What G said 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/qwnuHkkWnR — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) April 4, 2020

Conor Daly – Finished 23rd:

Absolutely cleaned out in T1 sadly! That was a rough one… lots of incidents. Cars flying all over the place. But hey, hopefully it gave you guys something to watch on a weekend! Thanks for putting us on the tv @IndyCaronNBC ! #NotASimRacer pic.twitter.com/hknWvb29BZ — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) April 4, 2020

Pato O’Ward – Finished 24th:

Theres goes my virtual self and race🤷🏻‍♂️ howdy cowboy @Oliver_Askew

Adios a mi carrera y carrito virtual😑 pic.twitter.com/gOLwQSSunK — Pato O'Ward (@PatricioOWard) April 4, 2020

Tony Kanaan – Finished 26th:

Tough two weeks in a row for @TonyKanaan, who was outed due to a system glitch…again. P26 for the day. #INDYCAR | #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/j3JTpOM0vL — AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) April 4, 2020

Jack Harvey – Finished 28th: