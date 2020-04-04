Chris Graythen/Getty Images

What drivers said after the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Barber

By Michael EubanksApr 4, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series held the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Virtual Barber Motorsports Park this weekend, round two of the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge.

NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.

This post will round up how drivers reacted postrace on social media — some in “interview” videos with themselves.

(This post will be updated as more drivers share their reactions on social media.)

Scott McLaughlin – Winner:

Will Power – Finished 2nd:

Alex Palou – Finished 4th:

Simon Pagenaud – Finished 5th:

Felix Rosenqvist – Finished 6th:

Robert Wickens – Finished 8th:

Dalton Kellett – Finished 11th:

Sebastien Bourdais – Finished 13th:

Graham Rahal – Finished 14th:

Conor Daly – Finished 23rd:

Pato O’Ward – Finished 24th:

Tony Kanaan – Finished 26th:

Jack Harvey – Finished 28th:

IndyCar iRacing Challenge results at Barber Motorsports Park

By Nate RyanApr 4, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
Scott McLaughlin led the final six laps Saturday and finished 0.4241 seconds ahead of teammate Will Power to win the Honda IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

Scott Speed finished third behind the Team Penske drivers. Alex Palou and Simon Pagenaud rounded out the top five.

Click here for the full boxscore from Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing event at Barber Motorsports Park.

Other notable finishers:

Colton Herta (seventh), Robert Wickens (eighth), Jimmie Johnson (12th), Graham Rahal (14th), Alexander Rossi (22nd).

Sage Karam led a race-high 24 laps but retired from the 45-lap event because of a crash and finished 27th of 29 drivers.

 