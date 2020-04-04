For my next trick: James Hinchcliffe hopes he doesn’t vanish at Barber

By Bruce MartinApr 4, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
If James Hinchcliffe takes the green flag to start Saturday’s virtual Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN or the NBCSN stream here), he will be further ahead than last week’s contest at Watkins Glen International.

Hinchcliffe has missed races before for a variety of reasons. He was severely injured in a crash before the 99th Indianapolis 500 in 2015 and was at Methodist Hospital recovering on race day. He failed to qualify for the 102nd Indianapolis 500 in 2018 and watched the race as a spectator.

But last Sunday, Hinchcliffe and his No. 29 Genesys Honda disappeared from the starting grid of as the IndyCar iRacing Challenge opener before the race ever began.

It literally vanished from the screen. Disappeared without a trace.

Hinchcliffe’s alien abduction could have been a case for the “X Files” or “Unsolved Mysteries.”

“I’ve had cars not start on the grid, and I’ve had throttle pedals stick on the grid, but I’ve never had a car disappear off the face of the earth before the start of a race,” Hinchcliffe told NBCSports.com. “It reminded me more of St. Pete 2011.

“It was supposed to be the first start of my IndyCar career, but I didn’t have sponsorship yet, so I didn’t have a car. I was there but didn’t have a car.”

The part-time driver at Andretti Autosport can laugh about it now. But he was crestfallen after spending so much time preparing for last Saturday’s race, only to have a technical malfunction keep him from competing in the first race of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

Even the NBC Sports crew of announcers including Leigh Diffey, Paul Tracy and Townsend Bell did not know what to make of Hinchcliffe’s disappearance from the screen. The IndyCar on NBC booth will return as the virtual Barber Motorsports Park will be televised Saturday on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Hinchcliffe plans to have his car on the grid and ready to race after iRacing pulled a magic trick last week by making him disappear.

“Yes. I’m very confident we have fixed the issue and the No. 29 Genesys Honda will be on the grid,” Hinchcliffe said Friday night. “How far up the grid? I don’t know, but we’ll be on the grid.

“I don’t know what the issue was, but we had been having small glitches all throughout the week of practice and didn’t think it would lead to what happened. With the changing of the rig, it was an Internet speed connection issue or a buffering issue. We should be in good shape this weekend.”

Hinchcliffe believes part of the problem was the rig he was using last week. He does not have a rig at his home but will be using a more advanced sim rig this weekend thanks to the generosity of an Indianapolis businessman and gaming enthusiast.

“I’ve been very kindly loaned the use of a rig by a buddy of mine in downtown Indianapolis,” Hinchliffe said. “I travel downtown during the day and spend a few hours on it getting ready. I’m on my way to do the Indy 250 tonight.

“It’s at a facility that had just opened called the Paddock Indy Club. They have two high-quality sims there. It got shut down when the state got shut down. They reached out to me after my debacle last weekend and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got two sims and a closed facility. We’ll unlock the door and let you use it.’ ”

Just like everyone else during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has brought nearly all professional sports to a halt, keeping surfaces sanitized is a top priority.

Because Hinchcliffe is using a sim rig at another facility than his home, he has been assured everything has been disinfected as part of social distancing practices.

“It’s been a huge concern,” Hinchcliffe said. “When the owners of the facility reached out to me, they told me it had been closed for over two weeks, and nobody had been inside. They opened the door and sanitized the entire unit. I could tell because the steering wheel was still damp from being wiped when I got there.

“They come back after I leave and re-sanitize it again. I don’t see anyone while I’m there. They come in after I leave and take care of the equipment. I feel comfortable doing what I’m doing.

“My wife is ultra-vigilant on following all the rules and all the instructions and guidelines. Our whole life is Clorox Wipes and Purell bottles. My wife has taken to Clorox wiping down everything that she buys.”

When the NTT IndyCar Series was black-flagged for the start of the season on March 13, it created tremendous uncertainty with the competitors. The burgeoning eSports industry (specifically iRacing) jumped in to fill the void.

It started out as a fun diversion but quickly has become serious business. Many of the NTT IndyCar Series drivers spend 10-12 hours a day practicing on iRacing in their sim rigs.

“I’m in a bit of a different boat because I don’t have a rig at my house,” Hinchcliffe said. “It’s a double-edged sword. I’m not able to spend quite as much time on it as the other guys, but the other side of it is I’m not able to spend as much time on it as the other guys.

“It’s nice not having it occupy every waking hour, because know I’m as a competitive guy as the rest of them, but I got to do other things today, too.”

Hinchcliffe admits, he would love to be able to spend enough time to properly prepare for each race. But he is also in the first year of his marriage to his high school prom date, actress Becky Dalton (pictured above).

Harmony at home is just as important to Hinchcliffe as winning a virtual race. But he has seen his fellow IndyCar drivers become immersed in the competition.

“That’s the tough part,” he said. “At first, we thought it would be fun and tide us over and give us something to do it on Saturday. But you can’t just wake up on Saturday and even compete. It does spark that competitive drive.

“That is part of the battle I’m facing. I want to be on it 10 hours a day to get better. I’m watching guys get better by going out there and pounding around. I don’t have the freedom to do it, though.

“Our sport is the one sport on Earth where you are not allowed to practice. We get four days of testing for the entire offseason, and some drivers are doing 10 hours of practice every day. It’s a unique situation for us and the drivers love doing it, but you have to remember, there is life to live and families to take care of.”

The benefits of a full field of NTT IndyCar Series drivers, along with the addition of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson in a virtual Indy car, has kept auto racing relevant during the pandemic shutdown.

If and when real-world racing resumes, auto racing could benefit by remaining in public view in the eSports world.

“It’s been beneficial for our sport,” Hinchcliffe said. “It’s a huge shot in the arm, not just for the sim racing community, but for motorsports as a whole. You can’t give a group of hockey players NHL 2019 and then televise the game. That’s not the same thing. This is much, much closer to real life than any of the other possibilities out there.

“This is huge for us. It’s the only live sporting event happening right now, so hopefully it does get us a few fans.”

The hope is IndyCar and other forms of racing are exposed to a younger audience of gamers. When real racing returns, perhaps they will want to experience IndyCar or NASCAR in real life.

“I think it is two-fold,” Hinchcliffe said. “You will get some attention from the younger crowd, the gaming crowd, and get some people interested in checking out the real thing. You will also get the older sports fan of stick and ball sports watching because it’s something live.

“It’s not a replay of the 1974 Super Bowl, it’s live action with the athletes. Sports fans that are craving some actual live competition can watch this and hopefully we will get some fans out of them.”

For now, Hinchcliffe’s career as a part-time driver and rookie broadcaster for NBC Sports has been delayed. But he intends to return to both, once the season resumes.

“It’s such a bizarre year,” he said. “I was in for a weird year myself, anyway. Now, I’ve brought everyone in with me.”

April 4 in Motorsports History: Indy cars race at Daytona Beach

By Michael EubanksApr 4, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Indianapolis Motor Speedway might be hallowed ground to the open-wheel faithful, but since 1994, the iconic oval also has played host to stock cars in NASCAR’s Brickyard 400.

IMS and several other facilities have shown that both of America’s top motorsports series successfully can host races at shared venues. However, while NASCAR makes an annual visit to IndyCar’s cathedral, there never has been an IndyCar race at Daytona International Speedway — except on one occasion 61 years ago

In 1959, the 2.5-mile superspeedway had opened in Daytona Beach, Florida, and in addition to serving as a venue for his growing NASCAR series, Bill France envisioned additional races taking place at his new track, including IndyCar.

France and USAC officials (the sanctioning body for Indy racing at the time) met in 1958 and agreed upon having Daytona play host to two USAC Champ Car events in 1959; a 300-mile race on the Fourth of July and a 100-mile race to open the USAC season on April 4.

With 31-degree banking in the speedway’s corners, officials predicted incredibly high speeds in the race. But these speeds proved to be dangerous, as Marshall Teague, driving a roadster with a streamlined body and a canopy top, was killed in a crash during a test session at the new track in a Feb. 11 exhibition run at the new track.

Despite the accident, USAC decided to go on with the April 4, 1959 race. While France said he anticipated a crowd of 30,000 spectators, about 10,000 actually showed up on race day.

Qualifying was held in the week leading up to the race, with brothers Dick and Jim Rathmann qualifying first and second, respectfully.

When the green flag waved, Jim took the lead from his brother and led the first seven laps.

Rodger Ward led from laps 7-11 before Jim Rathmann used the draft to pass him and retake the lead, which he retained through the checkered flag.

With the exception of two crashes (Gary Bettenhausen on Lap 5 and Dempsey Wilson on Lap 26), the race mostly ran without incident until the lead pack reached the finish line.

But almost simultaneously, fourth-place George Amick’s car was caught by a gust of wind, causing it to slide and hit the outside guardrail on the backstretch. The car barrel-rolled 10 times down the backstretch and landed in the infield grass. Amick was killed instantly.

Immediately following the race, Daytona was determined to be too fast for Indy cars. Rathmann’s average speed was 170.261 mph – the fastest winning speed in racing history at that point – and was 25 mph faster than the winner’s pace in the previous year’s Indy 500.

Indy cars haven’t raced the oval at Daytona since and likely never will.

However, on Sept. 26-27, 2006 and Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2007, IndyCar conducted two test sessions to evaluate the track as a possible offseason testing venue. The series utilized a modified version of the 10-turn infield motorcycle course that bypasses Turns 1 and two for these tests.

For more information on the lone IndyCar race at Daytona, check out this 16-minute documentary on the race created and uploaded by the YouTube channel “nascarman history”.

Also on this date:

1970: Californian Dan Gurney led all but three laps en route to his victory in USAC’s Golden Gate 150 at Sears Point International Raceway (now Sonoma Raceway). The race was the lone occasion USAC would visit the picturesque road course. IndyCar eventually raced at the facility from 2005-2018.

1993: Mario Andretti snapped a five-year drought to earn the victory in the Valvoline 200 at Phoenix International Raceway. The win marked the 52nd and final IndyCar victory of Andretti’s legendary career. He also became the second-oldest winner in history at the age of 53 years, 1 month & 7 days. Only Louis Unser, who won the AAA-sanctioned Pikes Peak Hill Climb in 1953, was older (age 57).

