A look at the iRacing rigs IndyCar drivers are using for their Challenge

By Michael EubanksApr 5, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Real-life racing might be postponed for the time being, but several of IndyCar’s best drivers have been spending their time on iRacing.

The lndyCar iRacing Challenge has offered a way for drivers to “get their competitive juices flowing,” as Arrow McLaren SP rookie Oliver Askew described.

The next round of the six-race series will be held April 11 at a track to be selected by drivers.

Sage Karam won the opening round last weekend at virtual Watkins Glen International. The second race went to Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin at Barber Motorsports Park.

Here’s a look at the various sim rigs drivers are using:

Robert Wickens appears to be getting accustomed to his new setup.

In his most recent YouTube vlog, Marcus Ericsson documented how he put together his own simulator.

 

 

Barber IndyCar iRacing results

By Nate RyanApr 4, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
Scott McLaughlin led the final six laps Saturday and finished 0.4241 seconds ahead of teammate Will Power to win the Honda IndyCar Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

Scott Speed finished third behind the Team Penske drivers. Alex Palou and Simon Pagenaud rounded out the top five.

Click here for the full boxscore from Saturday’s IndyCar iRacing event at Barber Motorsports Park.

WINNER: Scott McLaughlin holds off teammate Will Power

WHAT DRIVERS SAID: Postrace reactions on social media

Other notable finishers:

Colton Herta (seventh), Robert Wickens (eighth), Jimmie Johnson (12th), Graham Rahal (14th), Alexander Rossi (22nd).

Sage Karam led a race-high 24 laps but retired from the 45-lap event because of a crash and finished 27th of 29 drivers.

 