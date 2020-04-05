Real-life racing might be postponed for the time being, but several of IndyCar’s best drivers have been spending their time on iRacing.
The lndyCar iRacing Challenge has offered a way for drivers to “get their competitive juices flowing,” as Arrow McLaren SP rookie Oliver Askew described.
The next round of the six-race series will be held April 11 at a track to be selected by drivers.
Sage Karam won the opening round last weekend at virtual Watkins Glen International. The second race went to Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin at Barber Motorsports Park.
Here’s a look at the various sim rigs drivers are using:
Finally got up and operational early this AM! Been running lots of laps today trying to understand this system and keep up with the quick guys! Tune in on @IndyCar and my accounts tomorrow for all the action. 🤙 #RELENTLESS | #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/pT3uhE3kLx
— Josef Newgarden (@josefnewgarden) March 28, 2020
Locked and loaded here for the #INDYCAR @iRacing Challenge! Signing as many of your autographs as I can before we have to qualify pic.twitter.com/wGdpTvD087
— Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) March 28, 2020
.@GrahamRahal is ready to add some laps to the season total for #turnsfortroops.
🏎 @UnitedRentals #INDYCARChallenge | #indycar pic.twitter.com/wK6vZSJDnP
— Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) March 28, 2020
— Sage Karam (@SageKaram) March 13, 2020
Alright fine, I’ll join in @IndyCar @iRacing 😜 #IndycariRacingChallenge @LogitechG @ASTROGaming pic.twitter.com/8OwiTYEcfQ
— Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) March 20, 2020
Twitch stream is up for the @IMSA Super Saturday. Linkhttps://t.co/tgomUpmwGs pic.twitter.com/0bljCgyOFV
— Dalton Kellett (@Dalton_Kellett) March 21, 2020
Been getting a lot of questions about the components for my sim, so now that I’ve added the last touches I’m ready to share!
Chassis: Next Level Racing F-GT
Base: Fanatec DD1
Wheel: Formula
PC: iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop
Pedals: Virtual GT
Monitors: Samsung 50”
Monitor Stand: NLR pic.twitter.com/Vx44gqEZCD
— Kyle Kaiser (@KyleKRacing) March 27, 2020
Thumbs up from the runner-up, @FRosenqvist!#NTTDATARacing | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/LGDCMRRbbk
— CGR IndyCar (@CGRindycar) March 28, 2020
Robert Wickens appears to be getting accustomed to his new setup.
I’m getting back into a race car…virtually! Tmrw 2:30 EST @IndyCar @iRacing challenge! I can’t thank these guys enough for helping me get everything sorted. @SimCraft @sparco_official @arrowmclarensp Arrow Electronics @aero_paint @maxpapis #simcraft #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/v8vCFnRWQZ
— Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) April 4, 2020
In his most recent YouTube vlog, Marcus Ericsson documented how he put together his own simulator.