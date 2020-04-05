Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real-life racing might be postponed for the time being, but several of IndyCar’s best drivers have been spending their time on iRacing.

The lndyCar iRacing Challenge has offered a way for drivers to “get their competitive juices flowing,” as Arrow McLaren SP rookie Oliver Askew described.

The next round of the six-race series will be held April 11 at a track to be selected by drivers.

Sage Karam won the opening round last weekend at virtual Watkins Glen International. The second race went to Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin at Barber Motorsports Park.

Here’s a look at the various sim rigs drivers are using:

Finally got up and operational early this AM! Been running lots of laps today trying to understand this system and keep up with the quick guys! Tune in on @IndyCar and my accounts tomorrow for all the action. 🤙 #RELENTLESS | #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/pT3uhE3kLx — Josef Newgarden (@josefnewgarden) March 28, 2020

Locked and loaded here for the #INDYCAR @iRacing Challenge! Signing as many of your autographs as I can before we have to qualify pic.twitter.com/wGdpTvD087 — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) March 28, 2020

Been getting a lot of questions about the components for my sim, so now that I’ve added the last touches I’m ready to share!

Chassis: Next Level Racing F-GT

Base: Fanatec DD1

Wheel: Formula

PC: iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop

Pedals: Virtual GT

Monitors: Samsung 50”

Monitor Stand: NLR pic.twitter.com/Vx44gqEZCD — Kyle Kaiser (@KyleKRacing) March 27, 2020

Robert Wickens appears to be getting accustomed to his new setup.

In his most recent YouTube vlog, Marcus Ericsson documented how he put together his own simulator.