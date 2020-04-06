James Black/IndyCar

Dale Jr. wants to try IndyCar iRacing; endorses Michigan, Dega, Daytona

By Nate RyanApr 6, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If the invite comes from IndyCar, Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he happily will accept – and he’d be looking forward to the apparent next race in the iRacing Challenge.

“I think they should go to Michigan,” the NASCAR on NBC analyst said Monday during a Racing Week in America on NBCSN call with reporters. “The history the series has there is pretty awesome. I know that was a track that almost beat out Watkins Glen (in fan polling) for the first race. I know a lot of people want to see them race at Michigan.”

IndyCar has yet to announce the next track in its six-race iRacing Challenge series, but the April 11 event apparently will be held at Michigan International Speedway. The 2-mile oval was on the ballot as among the options for the “Driver’s Choice” race.

DRIVE LIKE ANDRETTI: Marco is in for Michigan

REVISED SCHEDULE: IndyCar makes 2020 adjustments

Among the final three races on the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, two have yet to be chosen, and some IndyCar drivers have suggested Talladega Superspeedway would be a “brilliant” choice.

Earnhardt, a six-time winner at the 2.66-mile oval, also endorses a trip to Alabama – or Daytona Beach, Florida.

“Daytona or Talladega would be awesome to see the IndyCar guys try to tackle and have fun with it,” the 15-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver said.

NASCAR on NBC analyst Parker Kligerman, who has been competing with Earnhardt in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series, is an avid iRacing driver (and team owner).

Kligerman has tried IndyCar at Talladega and said it was comparable to IndyCar’s 2015 Fontana race (which was broadcast Monday afternoon on NBCSN as part of Racing Week in America).

“It’s always been a sort of a fun race late at night that you think, ‘Let’s just go as fast as possible at a big oval and mess around,’ ” Kligerman told NBCSports.com. “The wrecks are huge, and the racing can be really funny.

“But I’m a huge proponent of doing things we can’t do in real life, like the Short Track Challenge, and I’ve always wanted to do Cup cars with full horsepower unrestricted at Daytona and Talladega. Just to show people what it would be like. So I say IndyCar should (race at Talladega), and most of all have fun with it.”

The field for Michigan likely will include a NASCAR driver in Jimmie Johnson as the seven-time Cup champion has driven the first two races (and has plans to race IndyCar part time in the future).

It might include Earnhardt, who said he is just waiting to hear from IndyCar.

“I wouldn’t want to step on anybody’s toes, so I’m just waiting for an invite from (IndyCar president) Jay (Frye) or somebody,” Earnhardt said. “I’d love to do it. I think I’d love to get to know those guys.

“I had such a great time at the Indy 500 last year, and the reception that I received from other drivers there really meant a lot to me. So I know they’re all a lot of great dudes in that series that I already know that I’d love to get to know some of them even better.”

Earnhardt initially put the word out on Twitter last week that he was interested in racing the IndyCar iRacing Challenge after the entry list for Barber Motorsports Park was released.

Detroit canceled; Texas to open; new races at Iowa, Laguna Seca and Indy

Getty Images
By Nate RyanApr 6, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NTT IndyCar series has adjusted its 2020 schedule again, canceling the May 30-31 doubleheader grand prix at Detroit and adding doubleheader events later in the season at Iowa Speedway and Weather Tech Laguna Seca Raceway.

There also will be a third weekend added at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The season now would begin June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway and feature 15 races, up from the 14 announced in the previous schedule revision March 26.

Iowa Speedway would hold races July 17-18, and Laguna Seca will play host to races Sept. 19-20.

The additional race will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at the IMS road course.

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, the 104th Indianapolis 500 already was postponed two weeks ago to Aug. 23.

The GMR IndyCar Grand Prix also had been moved May to July as a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course as the first IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader in history (that could feature Jimmie Johnson in multiple series).

IndyCar also had announced the season finale would be at St. Petersburg on a date to be determined for the rescheduled season opener (likely in mid-October).

The revised schedule released Monday by IndyCar still shows the race as TBD.

Per IndyCar, here’s the revised 2020 schedule:

June 6: Texas Motor Speedway

June 21: Road America

June 27: Richmond Raceway

July 4: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

July 12: Streets of Toronto

July 17-18: Iowa Speedway

Aug. 9: Mid-Ohio

Aug. 23: Indianapolis 500

Aug. 30: Gateway

Sept. 13: Portland International Raceway

Sept. 19: Laguna Seca

Oct. 3: IMS road course

TBA: Streets of St. Petersburg

The cancellation of the Detroit GP also means the IMSA and Trans Am series races slated for the same weekend have been canceled.

“We’re under lockdown, we can’t do anything,” IndyCar owner Roger Penske told the Associated Press about the situation in Detroit, where construction had yet to begin on the Belle Isle street course because of the pandemic.

Here’s the release from IndyCar:

Doubleheaders at Iowa, Laguna Seca,
Third Event at IMS Highlight Updated INDYCAR Calendar

INDIANAPOLIS (April 6, 2020) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES announced several calendar updates today following the cancellation of the Detroit Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two previously scheduled events will become doubleheaders along with the addition of a third weekend of racing at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With these additions, there are 15 races on the 2020 INDYCAR calendar, an increase of one event from the 14 races announced on March 26.

“We’re committed to bringing fans as much on-track action as possible,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Our updated schedule features additional racing at fan-favorite venues and adds to the total number of events on our calendar. The COVID-19 situation continues to be dynamic and challenging for everyone, so we have developed contingency plans which will allow us to respond to changing conditions. Our goal is to preserve as much racing competition as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of our participants and spectators.”

INDYCAR’s established events at Iowa Speedway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will become doubleheaders. The Iowa 300 event weekend will add a race on Friday, July 17 along with the previously scheduled race on Saturday, July 18. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey event weekend will now feature a race on Saturday, Sept. 19 in addition to the previously scheduled race on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Race fans also will be treated to a third INDYCAR event at the Racing Capital of the World, with the INDYCAR Harvest GP on the IMS road course taking place Saturday, Oct. 3. This event is in addition to the GMR Grand Prix, already scheduled for Saturday, July 4, and the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23.

“Like our fans, we’re disappointed we won’t be racing in Detroit this year,” Miles said. “However, we’re excited to return to Belle Isle in 2021 and know we’ll put on a great show for everyone when we do. We also appreciate the flexibility and support of our event promoters at Iowa Speedway and Laguna Seca, who have enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to host double-headers.”

An updated listing of green flag times and an NBC Sports broadcast schedule will be announced in the near future.