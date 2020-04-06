Dale Jr. to join Mike Tirico today on new daily sports talk show

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBC Sports NASCAR commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the guests on “Lunch Talk Live,” the new sports talk show that will begin airing at noon ET today on NBCSN or available via streaming here.

Mike Tirico will host the hourlong show that will feature discussions among current and former athletes, prominent sports figures, NBC Sports commentators and other prominent voices.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” said Tirico. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”

Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer and President of Production, said: “We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports. This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.”

The hourlong show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and streaming on NBCSports.com and also will be available on the NBC Sports YouTube channel and social platforms. You can watch the stream here.

Here is Monday’s guest list:

Noon: NBC Sports’ Peter King

12:15 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Cris Collinsworth and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12:30 p.m.: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski

12:50 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte