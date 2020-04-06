April 6 in Motorsports History: Graham Rahal, 19, wins at St. Pete

By Michael EubanksApr 6, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On April 6, 2008, Graham Rahal made IndyCar history.

Graham Rahal celebrates after winning the 2008 Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Photo: Jim Haines/IndyCar

After overcoming a spin early in the Honda Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Rahal passed Ryan Hunter-Reay (who was driving for Rahal’s father, Bobby) to take the lead after a Lap 64 restart and led the final 19 laps through the checkered flag for his first IndyCar victory.

At 19 years, 3 months and 2 days, Rahal became the youngest winner in IndyCar history at the time, breaking a record previously established by Marco Andretti at Sonoma in 2006.

Rahal held on to this title for 11 years, until Colton Herta became the youngest winner in series history by winning IndyCar’s inaugural race at Circuit of The Americas in 2019 at 18 years, 11 months and 25 days of age.

Rahal’s victory is also notable as it was the first victory for Newman/Haas Racing post-reunification and came in his first start in the reunified IndyCar Series.

After competing as a rookie in Champ Car’s final season in 2007, Rahal missed the 2008 IndyCar opener March 29 at Homestead-Miami Speedway after crashing his car in a test (the team lacked parts to fix it).

“It can’t get any sweeter than this,” Rahal told ESPN after the win. “Especially after last week, not racing. Certainly, this makes it a whole lot sweeter.”

Also on this date:

1885: Jules Goux, the winner of the 1913 Indianapolis 500, was born in Valentigney, France. Driving a Peugeot, Goux reportedly drank four bottles of champagne while driving in the race, though that claim is believed to have been exaggerated. Goux died in 1965.

1986: Kevin Cogan won the CART season opener at Phoenix International Raceway. The veteran, who finished second to Bobby Rahal in the Indy 500 a month later, lapped the field in what wound up being his lone victory in the series.

2013: Max Angelelli and his first-year co-driver, Jordan Taylor, had a straightforward win for Wayne Taylor Racing in Grand Am’s Porsche 250 at Barber Motorsports Park. Angelelli took over for Taylor just after halfway, assumed the lead with 43 minutes to go and went on to take the checkered flag by over four seconds over the No. 99 GAINSCO duo of Jon Fogarty and Alex Gurney.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter @michaele1994

Detroit canceled; Texas to open; new races at Iowa, Laguna Seca and Indy

Getty Images
By Nate RyanApr 6, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NTT IndyCar series has adjusted its 2020 schedule again, canceling the May 30-31 doubleheader grand prix at Detroit and adding doubleheader events later in the season at Iowa Speedway and Weather Tech Laguna Seca Raceway.

There also will be a third weekend added at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The season now would begin June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway and feature 15 races, up from the 14 announced in the previous schedule revision March 26.

Iowa Speedway would hold races July 17-18, and Laguna Seca will play host to races Sept. 19-20.

The additional race will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at the IMS road course.

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown, the 104th Indianapolis 500 already was postponed two weeks ago to Aug. 23.

The GMR IndyCar Grand Prix also had been moved May to July as a doubleheader with the Xfinity Series on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course as the first IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader in history (that could feature Jimmie Johnson in multiple series).

IndyCar also had announced the season finale would be at St. Petersburg on a date to be determined for the rescheduled season opener (likely in mid-October).

The revised schedule released Monday by IndyCar still shows the race as TBD.

“We’re under lockdown, we can’t do anything,” IndyCar owner Roger Penske told the Associated Press about the situation in Detroit, where construction had yet to begin on the Belle Isle street course because of the pandemic.

Per IndyCar, here’s the revised 2020 schedule:

June 6: Texas Motor Speedway

June 21: Road America

June 27: Richmond Raceway

July 4: Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

July 12: Streets of Toronto

July 17-18: Iowa Speedway

Aug. 9: Mid-Ohio

Aug. 23: Indianapolis 500

Aug. 30: Gateway

Sept. 13: Portland International Raceway

Sept. 19: Laguna Seca

Oct. 3: IMS road course

TBA: Streets of St. Petersburg

Here’s the release from IndyCar:

Doubleheaders at Iowa, Laguna Seca,
Third Event at IMS Highlight Updated INDYCAR Calendar

INDIANAPOLIS (April 6, 2020) – The NTT INDYCAR SERIES announced several calendar updates today following the cancellation of the Detroit Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two previously scheduled events will become doubleheaders along with the addition of a third weekend of racing at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

With these additions, there are 15 races on the 2020 INDYCAR calendar, an increase of one event from the 14 races announced on March 26.

“We’re committed to bringing fans as much on-track action as possible,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “Our updated schedule features additional racing at fan-favorite venues and adds to the total number of events on our calendar. The COVID-19 situation continues to be dynamic and challenging for everyone, so we have developed contingency plans which will allow us to respond to changing conditions. Our goal is to preserve as much racing competition as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of our participants and spectators.”

INDYCAR’s established events at Iowa Speedway and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will become doubleheaders. The Iowa 300 event weekend will add a race on Friday, July 17 along with the previously scheduled race on Saturday, July 18. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey event weekend will now feature a race on Saturday, Sept. 19 in addition to the previously scheduled race on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Race fans also will be treated to a third INDYCAR event at the Racing Capital of the World, with the INDYCAR Harvest GP on the IMS road course taking place Saturday, Oct. 3. This event is in addition to the GMR Grand Prix, already scheduled for Saturday, July 4, and the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23.

“Like our fans, we’re disappointed we won’t be racing in Detroit this year,” Miles said. “However, we’re excited to return to Belle Isle in 2021 and know we’ll put on a great show for everyone when we do. We also appreciate the flexibility and support of our event promoters at Iowa Speedway and Laguna Seca, who have enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to host double-headers.”

An updated listing of green flag times and an NBC Sports broadcast schedule will be announced in the near future.