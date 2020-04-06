Brian Cleary/Getty Images

IMSA will continue iRacing Pro Series next week at Laguna Seca

By Nate RyanApr 6, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
IMSA is the latest motorsports series to start its own iRacing Series.

Building off its “Sebring SuperSaturday” event last month, the sports car circuit will continue the IMSA iRacing Pro Series with an April 16 race at Weather Tech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The six-race, biweekly series, which will be single-driver, 90-minute formats, also will race at Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen International and two tracks to be named. Fields will be open to IMSA drivers and capped at 50 entries.

Drivers will have a choice of four GTLM cars: the BMW M8, Porsche 911 RSR, Ferrari 488 and Ford GT.

BMW driver Bruno Spengler led a sweep of the top three for the automaker in the Sebring SuperSaturday opener.

Here’s the release from IMSA on its iRacing Pro Series:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 3, 2020) – Following last month’s successful IMSA Sebring SuperSaturday on iRacing event, IMSA and iRacing have taken the next step in establishing a bi-weekly series of Thursday night races to be known as the “IMSA iRacing Pro Series.”

The series will follow the same format as Sebring SuperSaturday – 90-minute, single-driver races using recent IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Le Mans (GTLM) race cars: the BMW M8, Porsche 911 RSR, Ferrari 488 and Ford GT. With the Sebring event serving as the first round of an anticipated six-round championship, the series will resume on Thursday, April 16 on the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca iRacing circuit.

The full IMSA iRacing Pro Series Schedule is as follows:

March 21 – IMSA Sebring SuperSaturday

April 16 – WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

April 30 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

May 14 – IMSA venue to be determined

May 28 – IMSA venue to be determined

June 11 – Watkins Glen International

“Our Sebring SuperSaturday event and subsequent iRacing events held by other sanctioning bodies have proven to be popular with race fans,” said IMSA President John Doonan. “We had a fantastic turnout of participating drivers and strong viewership, which ignited further discussions among our IMSA team, our partners at iRacing and many of our other partners.

“Together, we determined that a series of races that somewhat mirrors what our actual 2020 WeatherTech Championship schedule would have been prior to the COVID-19 stoppage was logical. With that, the IMSA iRacing Pro Series was born.”

The invitational series will be open to IMSA drivers. As was the case for Sebring SuperSaturday, the field will be capped at a maximum of 50 entries.

IMSA will establish a points system for drivers based on their finishing position – beginning with last month’s Sebring SuperSaturday. An IMSA iRacing driver champion will be crowned at season’s end.

All races will be streamed live on iRacing’s YouTube channel, Twitch channel and Facebook page, which will include commentary from IMSA Radio announcer John Hindhaugh. Pre- and post-race programming also is planned for The Torque Show, hosted by Justin Bell and Tommy Kendall.

Dale Jr. to join Mike Tirico today on new daily sports talk show

NBC Sports
By NBC Sports StaffApr 6, 2020, 8:15 AM EDT
NBC Sports NASCAR commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the guests on “Lunch Talk Live,” the new sports talk show that will begin airing at noon ET today on NBCSN or available via streaming here.

Mike Tirico will host the hourlong show that will feature discussions among current and former athletes, prominent sports figures, NBC Sports commentators and other prominent voices.

“Lunch Talk Live” focuses on the current state of the sports world and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, providing guests with a platform to discuss the state of sports, voice their personal stories and detail how they are adapting their daily lives during this challenging time.

“In these challenging times, we are all missing sports and the people who make sports memories,” said Tirico. “Hopefully, we can bring a midday connection with some of them to help fill the void.”

Sam Flood, NBC Sports Executive Producer and President of Production, said: “We’re excited to bring viewers fresh programming every day with unique, topical conversations from prominent individuals in all corners of sports. This will be a daily lunch date to share sports and stories we miss during these unique times.”

The hourlong show will air weekdays at Noon ET on NBCSN and streaming on NBCSports.com and also will be available on the NBC Sports YouTube channel and social platforms. You can watch the stream here.

Follow the show on Twitter at: @LunchTalkNBCSN

Here is Monday’s guest list:

Noon: NBC Sports’ Peter King

12:15 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Cris Collinsworth and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12:30 p.m.: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski

12:50 p.m.: NBC Sports broadcasters Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte