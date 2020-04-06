IndyCar officially hasn’t announced the site of the third race in its iRacing Challenge Series, but Marco Andretti says he’ll be there.
And the third-generation driver believes it’s because the race will be at Michigan International Speedway.
Andretti tweeted a photo Saturday afternoon of the IndyCar NTT Series’ last visit to the 2-mile oval — the Aug. 5, 2007 race that Tony Kanaan won over Andretti by 0.060 seconds.
After skipping the first two races and turning the wheel of the No. 98 Dallara-Honda over to Scott Speed (who finished third at Barber Motorsports Park), an oval apparently is enticing for Andretti.
The 33-year-old admittedly isn’t much of a simulation fan, and he isn’t alone in that regard among IndyCar veterans.
Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay also has declined to participate in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, and Alexander Rossi and Conor Daly joked about their disdain for sim racing during Saturday’s race at Barber.
After two races on road courses, an oval might change minds. The April 11 race will feature a “Driver’s Choice” track, and Michigan apparently were among the options that drivers voted upon.
Of course, we (and some IndyCar drivers) wouldn’t mind seeing the third round being held at Talladega Superspeedway.
(Terminal velocity be damned.)
This was the finish of the last Michigan race in 2007. Looking forward to the @iracingofficial Michigan next sat on @NBCSports 🏁 pic.twitter.com/3LfHn0mcg1
— Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) April 4, 2020