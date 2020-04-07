IndyCar’s revised schedule gives Tony Kanaan an extra race in 2020

Tony Kanaan got a bit of good news when the latest revised NTT IndyCar Series schedule was released on Monday.

Kanaan’s “Ironman Streak” of 317 consecutive starts was going to conclude with the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 15. That race was postponed, and the races that followed cancelled or moved to later in the year. The season is tentatively scheduled to start at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6.

The COVID-19 pandemic is the reason for the tentative nature of this year’s 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

The 2004 IndyCar Series champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner started the season with a limited schedule for AJ Foyt Racing in the No. 14 Chevrolet. That schedule included all five oval races including the 104th Indianapolis 500.

Even more good news for Kanaan is this year’s trip to Iowa Speedway will be a doubleheader, instead of a single oval contest.

Kanaan’s schedule has grown from five to six races for 2020, should the season start on time with the June 6 contest at Texas Motor Speedway and the additional race at Iowa.

“I’m really happy that IndyCar has been very proactive about the schedule and keeping us posted with the plans,” Kanaan told NBCSports.com Tuesday afternoon from his home in Indianapolis. “I’m double happy that now with Iowa being a double header I’m doing six races instead of five.”

Kanaan’s “Last Lap” is something that many fans and competitors in IndyCar want to celebrate. He has been a fierce foe on the track, but a valued friend out of the car, to many of his fellow racers.

He has also been quite popular with the fans and is the most popular driver at the Indianapolis 500 of his generation.

Scott Dixon was Kanaan’s teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing from 2013 to 2017. At one time, they were foes, but eventually became friends.

“I hope it’s not TK’s last 500,” Dixon said told NBCSports.com. “I was hoping TK would get a full season. That has changed. His first race of what was going to his regular season was going to be the 500. Hopefully, that plays out.

“You have to look at TK for who he is, what he has accomplished and what he has done for the sport. He has been massive for the Indianapolis 500, for the city of Indianapolis to the whole culture of the sport. He is a legend of the sport.

“We had our differences early in our career and had problems in 2002 and 2003 and 2004 when we were battling for championships. We fought for race wins and championships in the 2000s. I’ve been on both sides, where he was fighting against me in a championship or where he was fighting with me to go for a championship. He is a hell of a competitor; a fantastic person.

“I hope it’s not his last, but if it is, I hope it’s an extremely successful one for him this season.”

Even before Kanaan joined Chip Ganassi Racing, Dixon admitted he couldn’t help but like Kanaan because of his personality.

“TK is a very likable person,” Dixon said. “You just have to go to dinner with the guy once and you understand why that is. The ups and downs were a competitive scenario where he was helping you for a win or helping someone else for a win. There was never a dislike or distrust; we always got along very well.

“We are very tight right now and really close. He is a funny-ass dude. He has always been a really good friend for me, that’s for sure.”

Back in 2003 when both drivers had come to the old Indy Racing League after beginning their careers in CART, the two drivers were racing hard for the lead at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan on April 13, 2003. The two drivers were involved in a hard crash in Turn 2 that left Kanaan broken up with injuries. IRL officials penalized Dixon for “aggressive driving.” Dixon had to sit out the first three days of practice for the next race – the 2003 Indianapolis 500.

Kanaan recovered in time and did not miss any racing. He started second and finished third in that year’s Indianapolis 500.

“We were racing hard and going for the win,” Dixon recalled of the Motegi race. “It was a crucial part of the season. Everybody has to be aggressive. I respect Tony for that. He was not letting up. That is what I always saw with Tony, how hard the guy will push. He will go to the absolute limit and that is why he was inspiring and why he was a successful driver.

“Those moments are blips. You might not talk to the guy for a week, but then you are back on track. TK is very close with our family and we are with his.”

This season, because of highly unusual circumstances, TK’s IndyCar career will last for one more race than previously scheduled.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500