Chris Graythen/Getty Images

IndyCar’s iRacing entry list for Saturday’s race at Michigan oval

By Nate RyanApr 9, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Marco Andretti and Ryan Hunter-Reay highlight the drivers who will be making their IndyCar iRacing Challenge debuts Saturday at Michigan International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

There are a series-record 31 drivers in the field for the 85-lap event on the 2-mile speedway, which will mark the first oval in the six-race virtual series. The first two races were held on the road courses at Watkins Glen International (click here for results) and Barber Motorsports Park (results). Scott McLaughlin, the two-time SuperCars champion who won at Barber, leads the unofficial points standings.

Earnhardt, who has driven the past three races in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational (and finished second in the opener), will be driving the No. 3 Nationwide Chevrolet.

MORE: Click here to view the entry list

Andretti will be driving his No. 98 Honda (which Scott Speed had driven to a third at Barber) at Michigan, where he finished second in IndyCar’s last visit in 2007. Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay will be in his No. 28 Honda.

After starting the first two races, Jimmie Johnson will be taking a break from IndyCar at Michigan

Click here to view the entry list for the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Michigan International Speedway.

The race will be televised live at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN. There will be no competition caution at Michigan, where the fuel window is roughly 37 green-flag laps (just short of halfway, which could create some strategical dilemmas over whether to make one or two pit stops).

Here’s the IndyCar release on the third round of the iRacing Challenge:

INDIANAPOLIS — In a series in which the only predictable trait has been unpredictability, the IndyCar iRacing Challenge could get even wilder during Round 3 on Saturday, April 11.

That’s because the virtual racing series featuring stars of the NTT IndyCar Series and some special guests is moving to an oval – the super-fast, wide, 2-mile Michigan International Speedway – after the first two rounds took place on natural road courses at Watkins Glen International and Barber Motorsports Park.

The Chevrolet 275 will feature exciting, tight action for all 85 laps after the green flag flies at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday (live on NBCSN). IndyCar events at the popular track in the Irish Hills of Michigan included wild racing with numerous photo finishes from 1968-2007, as the generous racing surface with multiple lines creates many passing opportunities.

Drivers in this six-round virtual series, which takes place every Saturday through May 2, use identical car setups provided by iRacing. That will place a premium on slipstreaming in packs for position and managing tire wear as fuel loads drop.

Statistics – both overall and recent – also point to a very competitive race Saturday. Three of the 10 IndyCar races featuring the most lead changes in history have occurred at MIS. And the last time IndyCar raced at the 2-mile oval, Tony Kanaan edged Marco Andretti by a scant .0595 of a second for victory Aug. 5, 2007.

2004 NTT IndyCar Series champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner Kanaan and Andretti could repeat that photo finish Saturday, as Andretti is joining the series for the first time this week in the No. 98 U.S. Concrete/Curb Honda fielded by Andretti Herta with Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian.

Andretti is one of three prominent drivers making their INDYCAR iRacing Challenge debuts Saturday, along with 2012 NTT IndyCar Series champion and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay and two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hunter-Reay is driving the No. 28 DHL Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport, while veteran iRacing competitor Earnhardt – now a motorsports analyst for NBC Sports – will be behind the virtual wheel of the No. 3 Nationwide JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers Max Chilton and James Davison also will join the series Saturday, with Carlin Racing’s Chilton in the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet and Davison in the No. 33 Honda.

Those newcomers will be among 31 drivers taking the green flag in the largest field yet for the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge.

Among the favorites for victory Saturday will be Sage Karam and Scott McLaughlin. Round 1 (Watkins Glen) winner Karam will drive the No. 24 DRR WIX Filters Chevrolet fielded by Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, and two-time Virgin Supercars Australia champion McLaughlin will try to earn a second straight win in the No. 2 Snap-On Team Penske Dallara after holding off teammate Will Power by .4241 of a second to win Saturday, April 4 at Barber Motorsports Park.

2014 NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and 2018 Indianapolis 500 winner Power also must be considered a primary threat for victory in the Chevrolet 275. He is the only driver to finish on the podium in both INDYCAR iRacing Challenge races so far, placing third in the opener at Watkins Glen and second last Saturday at Barber in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet.

While Power is the only driver with two podium finishes in the series, the level of unpredictability goes even deeper throughout the field. Just six drivers have earned top-10 finishes in both races to date: Power (3-2), 2019 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Felix Rosenqvist (2-6), McLaughlin (4-1), 2016 series champion and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud (6-5), two-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Josef Newgarden (7-9) and 2019 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Rookie of the Year Santino Ferrucci (8-10).

The fuel window for this race is expected to be approximately 37 green flag laps, slightly less than half of the race distance. So, depending on the number of caution periods, drivers and their team strategists could decide on two stops for service or try to stretch fuel to finish the race on one stop, creating even more strategic elements. There will be no competition caution to bunch the field Saturday, unlike Round 2 at Barber Motorsports Park.

The starting lineup will be set through a 10-minute qualifying session prior to the event.

Saturday’s race at a virtual version of Michigan International Speedway, located in Brooklyn, Michigan, is the third of six races in the series. Future venues include a “Random Draw” track April 18, Circuit of the Americas on April 25 and a non-INDYCAR “Dream” track May 2.

The IndyCar iRacing Challenge will not crown an overall champion but will add a special element where IndyCar will make a donation to one of its partner charities.

IndyCar: Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist believes sim racing relieves hours of boredom

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Bruce MartinApr 9, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Felix Rosenqvist is unfamiliar with the term “Ground Hog Day.”

The talented NTT IndyCar Series driver from Sweden admits he never saw the famed 1993 comedy classic that featured Bill Murray as a Pittsburgh television weatherman who woke up every day only to discover it was still “Ground Hog Day.”

Rosenqvist admitted to NBCSports.com, however, that he is going to great lengths to fight off boredom during this unexpected shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second-year Chip Ganassi Racing racer who drives the NTT DATA Honda, it’s a cross between “Ground Hog Day” and “Dumb and Dumber.”

“It’s weird,” Rosenqvist told NBCSports.com. “I’ve never had it before where I actively tried to not bore myself. I’m cooking different things that I’ve never cooked before. I’ve tried different things to stay active to mix up your life a little bit. It’s so easy to sit inside and watch TV.

“You feel like you are becoming dumb after a while by not doing anything.

“For me, the biggest challenge is mentally. How can you stay sane through this because it’s so odd?

“It’s definitely weird.”

Rosenqvist has immersed himself in the sim racing world. He competes in various sim races, including the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

The second-year IndyCar driver finished second in the opening round at Watkins Glen International. Last week at virtual Barber Motorsports Park, Rosenqvist had what he thought was the race-winning strategy but ended up taking out leading contender Sage Karam late in the contest.

“I had a perfect scenario with the strategy I had,” Karam recalled. “I stayed out longer and short filled and short-filled and was able to get out in front of Sage Karam and Will Power. That was the plan starting from third to do something different. Then, Sage and I had a crash that was a racing incident. It was a bit more my fault than his. We went for it pretty hard and didn’t give much room to each other. It’s difficult to race close like that in a sim race. We wanted to win. There is not much glory in finishing second in a sim race, so we went for the win. It was a good race. It was interesting to follow, even looking afterwards.

“I’m going to go for that first win soon.”

Next up in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge is at virtual Michigan Speedway. It’s a track IndyCar has not competed at since 2007.

When the sim racing challenge began just days after the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was canceled in March, some drivers looked at it as a game. Because race drivers are highly competitive individuals, it didn’t take long for it to become serious business.

Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden told NBCSports.com that he spent $5,000 on a sim rig and computer equipment so he could participate. Other IndyCar drivers, such as the injured and recovering Robert Wickens, has had special equipment made so he could compete.

It’s serious business in the virtual world.

“It’s going to change for a lot of racing drivers,” Rosenqvist predicted. “In America, a lot of drivers weren’t into sim racing that much. We do sim preps at Honda and Chevrolet has a sim in North Carolina. We are familiar with going on a sim, but now it is more accessible. I think this might continue in some shape or form after we get going properly again.

“It’s fun. It’s a fun thing to do when you want to kill a few hours. We had a relaxed race last Friday at Indy in the Indy 250. Almost all of the drivers participated in it. There were a lot of familiar faces on there. It was competitive and fun and hopefully it will continue like that.

“Hopefully, we get a proper series starting up with prize money so people can start making a living from it, people that race at home that aren’t professional drivers. I think the sim business is a great way to get started in the sport.”

Because these drivers represent sponsors, they have to approach the virtual racing game the same as actual racing.

Case in point was last Sunday’s NASCAR race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. After Bubba Wallace ran out of his limit on replacement cars, he quit the game rather than run the remaining laps at the back of the pack.

Wallace was rebuked by his sponsor, Blu-Emu, who was sponsoring his virtual car and has a sponsorship with Wallace’s Richard Petty Motorsports team in real NASCAR.

“It’s an interesting line and I think it always evolves,” Rosenqvist said. “It starts out as a fun thing, but it becomes more of than a game. Some of the drivers are pretty open about it and don’t care about it and don’t want to invest any money or whatever.

“I’m the opposite. I’ve taken it pretty seriously. It’s the only way right now I can give any value to my sponsor, NTT DATA and the other sponsors on the team. When you represent a sponsor, you can’t do it half-ass as well. You are competing with other cars and their sponsors and you have to show yourself in a good way and be competitive and win.

“Whenever there is a competition going, I take it seriously. I owe my team and my sponsor when I’m representing that with my livery.”

Driver Felix Rosenqvist — Getty Images

Meantime, Rosenqvist is keeping fit by working out at home, just like many of his fellow IndyCar competitors.

“Normal training, the same as during the offseason,” Rosenqvist said. “I’ve had some neck issues the last couple of days. Apart from that, it’s been pretty smooth with working out. No real changes.

“We have the sim racing going on. That has been fun. It’s getting more serious every day. It’s more hours added on the simulator. It’s not too bad, to be honest.”

Because Rosenqvist is hunkered down at his home on the north side of Indianapolis, he won’t be able to travel to Sweden during the downtime. But he continues to keep in contact with family and friends back in the Scandinavian country.

“I’ve been texting and emailing,” he said. “I haven’t been able to see anyone. My parents came to St. Pete and I saw them for a bit in Florida. Otherwise, we have been in Indiana the whole time. We are pretty lucky. Imagine if this had happened 20 years ago. I’m happy we have Face Time and Skype. It’s pretty convenient to see and talk to people.

“People are getting pretty creative now with different ways of engaging with the fans. IndyCar had that autograph session the other day which was pretty cool. We have to look at new ways to engage the fans. Technology makes a lot of that possible.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 