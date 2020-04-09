Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Supercross executive explains how the 2020 schedule might unfold

By Dan BeaverApr 9, 2020
It’s unclear exactly when, and no one yet knows exactly how it will look, but the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season will continue. And it will almost certainly end with 17 rounds in the books.

And everything is on the table: From outdoor venues to midweek events to the possibility that the Supercross season, which generally ends in early May, will conclude after motocross in the fall.

But for now, it’s the waiting game for venue availability as other professional sports rejigger their schedules in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The current plan is to wait this thing out as far as Supercross goes,” Dave Prater, the senior director of operations at Two Wheel, Feld Entertainment Inc. told NBCSports.com. “Our plan is to finish the season and do our best to get Rounds 11 through 17 in.

No one knows when stay-at-home orders and the practices of social distancing will end, or when the word will feel that it’s safe to gather in numbers greater than 100.

Everyone involved in professional sports is waiting for new information before plans can be implemented (and often made and remade). Multiple scenarios are being considered.

Supercross has an edge on other sports in that it already had completed most of its 2020 season before being halted. The most recent race — March 7 at Daytona International Speedway — was the 10th event this year with seven remaining.

In a statement on Twitter last month, Supercross said it intends to complete the final seven events (which had been scheduled at Indianapolis, Detroit, Seattle, Denver, Foxboro, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City) at “dates and locations to be finalized.”

But the limitations for Supercross are complicated beyond those faced by NASCAR, IndyCar or even motocross.

Those series have permanent tracks dedicated to racing. Supercross is reliant on the availability of multiuse venues. The pieces that need to fall into place are simply not there. Yet.

Formulating plans for the remainder of the Supercross season is a lot like trying to put a jigsaw puzzle together when someone keeps shaking the table. Or worse still, — as the precocious elementary school child being forced to homeschool during this lockdown — keeps stealing pieces.

“We are all in a holding pattern,” Prater said. “The first shoe to drop will be the NFL schedule and unless they change it, I believe it’s April 16 or 17 they plan to announce that. Once the NFL schedule is announced, we will all start moving forward with starting to get a clearer picture of venue availability and when we’re going to be able to fit some things in.”

Supercross riders patiently wait for the gate to drop on the continuation of the 2020 season.

One thing is certain: The schedule will look different.

Major League Baseball never quite got started in 2020. And depending on Opening Day, it is reasonable to expect the season to go long.

The NFL’s starting date still sits outside of the most distant stay-at-home orders, but the lockdown shifts daily and by region.

Then there are conventions, shows, rodeos and any number of events that already have been scheduled in September, October and November. Currently, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season is set to end Sept. 5 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

But of course, that, too, could change.

“We will definitely have to change some venues around simply because of availability,” Prater said. “If this does push off until late summer or fall timeframe, not only does Major League Baseball potentially have to get their games in but college football and the NFL will be starting up. So the venues we planned on racing in might not be available. At least not in the succession we had planned.

“So, we are looking at every venue option in the States. … A more realistic goal is to find venues that don’t necessarily have a home tenant and start with those.”

And that is where the 2020 season has the greatest opportunity to be unlike any before.

If a piece goes missing, the table is large and the jigsaw puzzle complex enough that it can be replaced.

Supercross tracks can be built and deconstructed in less than a week on venues with concrete floors. Natural grass stadiums require a little more time.

New markets could be considered, especially those with a stadium that does not have a primary tenant. Through Supercross, Monster Jam and their entertainment divisions, Feld has relationships with every major venue in the country. It doesn’t have to be a stadium; any large arena will do.

Round 10 of the 2020 season was contested outdoors in the infield of Daytona International Speedway. Moving into the fresh air opens a myriad of opportunities.

But at its core, Supercross is a stadium series. And the series intends to stay true to its values. It differs from Motocross primarily because of the limitations imposed by fenced-in real estate.

“First and foremost the goal is to put Supercross in a stadium,” Prater said. “That’s what Supercross is; that’s what people have come to know and love about it. That’s our goal. If it comes to that, we would consider taking it outside. But that would be one of the last things we’d want to consider.”

Limitations are good. Supercross is a sonnet. It is a well-crafted short story.

Motocross is an epic poem. Or a novel.

The shorter form forces one to be creative in order to provide inside-the-box entertainment. But in both the short and long form, forging new ground is critical to achieve the goal. Adapt or perish.

NASCAR was already considering midweek races for future schedules, but adjustments to 2020 to fit their 36 races into an acceptable timeframe probably will accelerate that.

The same is true for Supercross.

The length of the calendar is not of primary concern. There are 15 weeks between the scheduled end of Motocross and Christmas, which is more than ample to squeeze in seven rounds. But the battle for sports fans’ attention on the weekends will be immense.

“You have to be flexible in this situation, obviously,” Prater said. “If we do end up racing in that fall timeframe, we’re going to have to be flexible because college football and the NFL have Saturdays and Sundays on lockdown. You could definitely see a Supercross midweek eventually.”

The Supercross series is reliant on multi-purpose venues like Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

IndyCar: Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist believes sim racing relieves hours of boredom

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Bruce MartinApr 9, 2020
Felix Rosenqvist is unfamiliar with the term “Ground Hog Day.”

The talented NTT IndyCar Series driver from Sweden admits he never saw the famed 1993 comedy classic that featured Bill Murray as a Pittsburgh television weatherman who woke up every day only to discover it was still “Ground Hog Day.”

Rosenqvist admitted to NBCSports.com, however, that he is going to great lengths to fight off boredom during this unexpected shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second-year Chip Ganassi Racing racer who drives the NTT DATA Honda, it’s a cross between “Ground Hog Day” and “Dumb and Dumber.”

“It’s weird,” Rosenqvist told NBCSports.com. “I’ve never had it before where I actively tried to not bore myself. I’m cooking different things that I’ve never cooked before. I’ve tried different things to stay active to mix up your life a little bit. It’s so easy to sit inside and watch TV.

“You feel like you are becoming dumb after a while by not doing anything.

“For me, the biggest challenge is mentally. How can you stay sane through this because it’s so odd?

“It’s definitely weird.”

Rosenqvist has immersed himself in the sim racing world. He competes in various sim races, including the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

The second-year IndyCar driver finished second in the opening round at Watkins Glen International. Last week at virtual Barber Motorsports Park, Rosenqvist had what he thought was the race-winning strategy but ended up taking out leading contender Sage Karam late in the contest.

“I had a perfect scenario with the strategy I had,” Karam recalled. “I stayed out longer and short filled and short-filled and was able to get out in front of Sage Karam and Will Power. That was the plan starting from third to do something different. Then, Sage and I had a crash that was a racing incident. It was a bit more my fault than his. We went for it pretty hard and didn’t give much room to each other. It’s difficult to race close like that in a sim race. We wanted to win. There is not much glory in finishing second in a sim race, so we went for the win. It was a good race. It was interesting to follow, even looking afterwards.

“I’m going to go for that first win soon.”

Next up in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge is at virtual Michigan Speedway. It’s a track IndyCar has not competed at since 2007.

When the sim racing challenge began just days after the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was canceled in March, some drivers looked at it as a game. Because race drivers are highly competitive individuals, it didn’t take long for it to become serious business.

Two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden told NBCSports.com that he spent $5,000 on a sim rig and computer equipment so he could participate. Other IndyCar drivers, such as the injured and recovering Robert Wickens, has had special equipment made so he could compete.

It’s serious business in the virtual world.

“It’s going to change for a lot of racing drivers,” Rosenqvist predicted. “In America, a lot of drivers weren’t into sim racing that much. We do sim preps at Honda and Chevrolet has a sim in North Carolina. We are familiar with going on a sim, but now it is more accessible. I think this might continue in some shape or form after we get going properly again.

“It’s fun. It’s a fun thing to do when you want to kill a few hours. We had a relaxed race last Friday at Indy in the Indy 250. Almost all of the drivers participated in it. There were a lot of familiar faces on there. It was competitive and fun and hopefully it will continue like that.

“Hopefully, we get a proper series starting up with prize money so people can start making a living from it, people that race at home that aren’t professional drivers. I think the sim business is a great way to get started in the sport.”

Because these drivers represent sponsors, they have to approach the virtual racing game the same as actual racing.

Case in point was last Sunday’s NASCAR race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. After Bubba Wallace ran out of his limit on replacement cars, he quit the game rather than run the remaining laps at the back of the pack.

Wallace was rebuked by his sponsor, Blu-Emu, who was sponsoring his virtual car and has a sponsorship with Wallace’s Richard Petty Motorsports team in real NASCAR.

“It’s an interesting line and I think it always evolves,” Rosenqvist said. “It starts out as a fun thing, but it becomes more of than a game. Some of the drivers are pretty open about it and don’t care about it and don’t want to invest any money or whatever.

“I’m the opposite. I’ve taken it pretty seriously. It’s the only way right now I can give any value to my sponsor, NTT DATA and the other sponsors on the team. When you represent a sponsor, you can’t do it half-ass as well. You are competing with other cars and their sponsors and you have to show yourself in a good way and be competitive and win.

“Whenever there is a competition going, I take it seriously. I owe my team and my sponsor when I’m representing that with my livery.”

Driver Felix Rosenqvist

Meantime, Rosenqvist is keeping fit by working out at home, just like many of his fellow IndyCar competitors.

“Normal training, the same as during the offseason,” Rosenqvist said. “I’ve had some neck issues the last couple of days. Apart from that, it’s been pretty smooth with working out. No real changes.

“We have the sim racing going on. That has been fun. It’s getting more serious every day. It’s more hours added on the simulator. It’s not too bad, to be honest.”

Because Rosenqvist is hunkered down at his home on the north side of Indianapolis, he won’t be able to travel to Sweden during the downtime. But he continues to keep in contact with family and friends back in the Scandinavian country.

“I’ve been texting and emailing,” he said. “I haven’t been able to see anyone. My parents came to St. Pete and I saw them for a bit in Florida. Otherwise, we have been in Indiana the whole time. We are pretty lucky. Imagine if this had happened 20 years ago. I’m happy we have Face Time and Skype. It’s pretty convenient to see and talk to people.

“People are getting pretty creative now with different ways of engaging with the fans. IndyCar had that autograph session the other day which was pretty cool. We have to look at new ways to engage the fans. Technology makes a lot of that possible.”

