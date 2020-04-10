Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Dale Jr, Sage Karam preview IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Michigan

By Michael EubanksApr 10, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
IndyCar’s iRacing Challenge continues this Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with it’s most star-studded field yet.

The third race of the challenge is highlighted by the addition of two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., this weekend’s race at virtual Michigan International Speedway will feature 31 cars and drivers.

Joining Earnhardt as newcomers are IndyCar regulars Marco Andretti (who replaces Scott Speed in the No. 98 car), Ryan Hunter-Reay (who replaces Kyle Kirkwood in the No. 28 car) and Max Chilton. Five-time Indianapolis 500 starter James Davison will also make his iRacing Challenge debut this weekend.

ENTRY LIST: Who will be racing in round three

Australian Supercars regular Scott McLaughlin is the most recent winner on the circuit, having won last weekend’s race at virtual Barber Motorsports Park. Sage Karam won the first race at Watkins Glen.

While he is considered by many of his peers as IndyCar’s unofficial iRacing expert, Karam is too young to have ever raced at Michigan in real life (Indy cars have not competed on the 2-mile oval since 2007), however, he did race at the nearly identical Auto Club Speedway in 2015.

Karam said that he expects that this weekend’s race should produce similar racing.

“I think it’s going to be a pack race kind of feel, kind of like how Fontana was in 2015,” Karam said during an IndyCar teleconference Friday. “But it’s going to be exciting, that’s for sure. I just think we need to stay off of each other, and we should be all right.

“I think once it comes to race time, it’ll be a bit better. I think the guys will then know that the race is on the line and stuff like that. It’s just kind of the same thing that’s happened the last couple of events. ”

Like Karam, the majority of drivers in this weekend’s race have never competed at Michigan before. Only two drivers entered this weekend have won a race at the facility – Tony Kanaan (2007) and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has two victories apiece in NASCAR’s Cup (2008 and 2012) and Xfinity Series (1999 and 2006) at the facility.

While he’s never driven an Indy car before, Earnhardt looks forward to competing in this weekend’s race despite his lack of open-wheel experience.

“I’ve been on iRacing for a couple decades, but I haven’t put much time on the Indy car and obviously have no real-world experience, so there’s a lot of learning and trying to understand why the car reacts the way it does and what creates those issues,” Earnhardt said. “Just trying to understand how to stay out of trouble. Keep yourself out of trouble was what yesterday’s practice was about, and I’m looking forward to today, practicing some more with these guys.”

Earnhardt also said that he has a lot of respect for the IndyCar drivers that he will be competing against this weekend.

“It’s kind of fun for me to get to know their personalities a little bit and how they interact with each other was really fun yesterday during practice,” Earnhardt said. “I was just kind of sitting there listening to everybody go back and forth with each other, and it’s kind of funny. I kind of understand that camaraderie and the back and forth that they have is really similar to what we have in the Cup Series.”

Sage Karam, Conor Daly seeing real-world sponsor benefits in iRacing

INDYCAR Photo
By Bruce MartinApr 10, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT
During the shutdown because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, athletes and sports fans have turned to the virtual world for entertainment. Auto racing has led the way because the sport is perfectly suited for simulated competition.

Some drivers are getting some much-needed fan recognition by exceling in iRacing.

Sage Karam has always been fast and fearless in an actual Indy car but has not been able to land a full-time ride. He is scheduled to drive a limited-race schedule for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series, including the 104th Indianapolis 500.

MORE: Felix Rosenqvist fuels the competitive fire in iRacing

ENTRY LISTIndyCar iRacing Challenge at Michigan (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Karam is one of the top virtual drivers in IndyCar and drove to victory in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge opener at Watkins Glen International two weeks ago. He was a leading contender for the win at Barber Motorsports Park last Saturday, before he was involved in a crash with Felix Rosenqvist.

Karam’s profile has been elevated through his iRacing prowess, and that actually has his phone ringing with potential sponsors once real racing resumes.

“I think it can help you get in a ride because it can only help you running well and running up front,” Karam said Friday. “I’ve already gotten calls from sponsors that have been past sponsors of mine. Also, new sponsors that are wanting to get on board with this and are already talking to the team about what’s after this, how do we get on the real car and stuff because they’ve seen how exciting this is.

“It can only help. But it’s not going to hurt you. It’s just for a fun thing. But it’s been really cool to see how the racing world has embraced it. It’s really cool to see how it’s growing. That’s why I’m so into it because I’m not a full-time race car driver right now, I’m part time in the real thing, so it keeps me busy, and it’s something fun, but I also take it seriously. You can kind of make a living off of it now. I’m trying to get to that level, and it’s been a challenge, but it’s been fun.”

Karam has spent countless hours competing in iRacing, and that is one of the reasons why he is one of the best on the gaming platform. He believes even when real racing returns, iRacing and other forms of virtual competition have their place in the sports world.

“I’ve just been a part of iRacing for a while, and it’s cool to see the progression of it,” Karam said. “Just a few years back when you’d have world championship races that iRacing had put together and everybody would be running those. The amount of money that’s coming into sim racing, you look at the NASCAR world championship series presented by Coca-Cola, it’s a $300,000 prize pool. That is pretty incredible for sim racers.

“Porsche just put together a $250,000 or $200,000 prize pool for their championship, so the money is starting to get pretty huge in sim racing. People are starting to make a living more so than honestly a lot of real race car drivers are getting paid.

“It’s pretty insane.”

Though these virtual races are highly entertaining, they remain games. Race fans long for the real-world product of speed, thrills, noise and even the element of danger. That is what makes a race driver a hero because of the constant risk versus reward that comes from such a hazardous pursuit.

In a sim racing contest, there are few actual consequences that come with making a mistake. Of course, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace lost Blu-Emu as a sponsor because of a rage-quit in last Sunday’s sim race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Conor Daly — Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Conor Daly, who has been playing the role of court jester in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, saw that as somewhat of an overreaction.

“It’s not like we’re getting on the Internet and going into crazy mode,” Daly said. “Yes, we’re getting emotional and we’re shouting at people sometimes, but only Will Power is the only one really insulting people, so I don’t really know what else is going on. We’re just all kind of having a great time.

“I’s just one of those things where, is it a business? Absolutely. We are still wearing our sponsors. We can’t necessarily go out there and go super crazy. But yeah, you are going to get more emotional drivers or let’s say emotionally reactive drivers on the Internet.

“We are trying to entertain people. I don’t think anyone is going to get a job in a real race car after the iRacing IndyCar Challenge, and I don’t think for sure anyone is going to lose their job because of what they do on the iRacing IndyCar Challenge.”

Daly is scheduled to run the full season in IndyCar with the street and road course races plus the Indianapolis 500 for Ed Carpenter Racing and the remaining oval races for Carlin. The virtual racing has provided an avenue for showcasing sponsors.

“We didn’t really know what to expect from it at first,” Daly said. “Obviously we have this incredible looking U.S. Air Force car, and we want to put it out on the Internet because they’ve committed to us in real life. They are willing to invest in me and our sport. In this difficult time in the world right now, we’ve got to give them as much as possible for being willing to commit to us in the first place. I think we are honestly still in the early stages of figuring out how to make this work as good as we can.”

Public awareness and name recognition are just as important to a potential sponsor as speed in a race car. Daly said he’s focused on marrying iRacing with Twitch, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — and possibly YouTube — to increase his value.

“It’s all about building your brand,” Daly said.

