Jacques Villeneuve has competed in nearly every discipline of auto racing.

In addition to winning the 1995 Indianapolis 500 and 1997 Formula One World Championship, the 49-year-old Canadian also has tried his hand at NASCAR, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, and SuperCars.

But this Saturday, he will try something completely new.

Villeneuve is the latest driver to join the virtual Legends Trophy virtual racing series, an eSports league for former racers 40 and older.

Villeneuve becomes the third champion on the starting grid, joining Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button. Other drivers competing in the event include Indy 500 winners Juan Pablo Montoya, Dario Franchitti, Helio Castroneves, Gil de Ferran, and Tony Kanaan.

Franchitti won the Legends Trophy opener two weeks ago at UK’s Silverstone National Circuit and Barichello and Jan Magnussen were victorious in last weekend’s doubleheader at New Orleans’ NOLA Motorsports Park.

This weekend’s race will take place at the Sebring International Raceway virtual track. After Sebring, the Legends Trophy will compete at Nürburgring and Portland International Raceway, respectively.

The Legends Trophy serves as a prelude to The Race All-Star Esports Battle, which will feature a mix of pro sim racers and professional racing drivers. The field includes F1’s Max Verstappen, IndyCar’s Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward, and 2017 World’s Fastest Gamer champion Rudy van Buren.

It is owned and operated by Torque esports, a Toronto-based gaming and esports company with operations in North America and Europe. The company’s core business segments include gaming content productions, data, esports events, and content production and hardware.

Race one of Saturday’s doubleheader begins at 12 pm E.T. while race two begins at 2 p.m. E.T (ESPN2, The Race’s YouTube Channel).