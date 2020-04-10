World of Outlaws

From the Cushion: Logan Seavey wins three races in three divisions

By Dan BeaverApr 10, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ed. note: Dan Beaver will be rounding up happenings in dirt racing around the country this season for Motorsports Talk in his weekly “From the Cushion.”

Logan Seavey had a week he won’t forget any time soon.

And he might not want to return to real world racing. On April 4, he won the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. On Monday night, he won his first World of Outlaws Late Model race on a virtual Knoxville Raceway and pocketed $1,000 for the victory. The next night, he was in victory lane again in Sprints. With another $1,000 check in his pocket.

The racing may be virtual, but the money is real.

Seavey had to make a dramatic last-lap pass to win the late model race. But he was matchless in the 35-lap sprint car race. Seavey led flag to flag.

“That track was really, really tricky,” said Seavey in a release. “The top was way too treacherous. I knew my car was really good in the middle. We did a couple of practice races. I was most happy running right through the middle, like we see Donny (Schatz) do so many times around Knoxville. That’s where my car seemed to be happy.”

Brett Michalski and Tony Gualda rounded out the podium.

Christopher Bell finished fourth with Kevin Swindell in fifth.

Both divisions of the Outlaws are accustomed to running multiple times in a week. And there is no reason for the virtual world to behave any differently. Wednesday night, the Outlaws held a double header with sprints and late models running back-to-back features, which aired live on FS1.

Swindell has found a new outlet for his competitive spirit with iRacing. After leading a couple of laps in the middle of the A-Main, he took the lead for good on Lap 28 of 35 and held off Bell in second.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson finished sixth in the race that also marked the debut of Juan Pablo Montoya in a sprint car. Montoya finished 17th.

Southeastern hot shoe Corey “Flash” Gordon climbed behind the wheel of a Scott Bloomquist car and held off Nick Stroupe and Kaeden Cornell for the late model portion of the show.

“My heart’s racing, I’m sweating, I’m worn out,” Gordon said after the race. “This iRacing stuff’s no joke.”

Gordon was not without challengers. Weather should not effect a virtual race, but Bobby Pierce lost power at his home just before the feature began. Dramatically, the power grid gasped back into life in time for him to challenge Gordon on the opening laps.

Strong restarts allowed Cornell and Seavey to catch a glimpse of Gordon’s back bumper, but in the end the young racer led flag-to-flag.

Other notables in the race included Seavey in fifth, Chase Briscoe in sixth, Swindell in in ninth, and Kyle Larson in 10th.

NASCAR star Austin Dillon lost a lap early because of connectivity issues, but he got back on the lead lap to finish 13th. Bubba Wallace was 16th in late models after finishing 15th in his sprint car.

USAC ran Race 2 of the iRacing Challenge Thursday April 9, which was broadcast live on FloRacing.com, an OTT platform and partner of the series. The series ran on the virtual edition of Knoxville Raceway.

The USAC Challenge is a combination of real world veterans, iRacing specialists and some who land in between, like Aiden Purdue.

Purdue races micro sprints in the real world and made his debut in March. He finished one spot out of the final transfer in the Shamrock Classic at Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin in 600 cc micro sprints. In the virtual race, Purdue survived three overtime restarts to win $500 for the race.

In fourth, Seavey was the highest finisher among the top-named drivers. He was looking for his fourth iRacing win of the week after scoring victories at Bristol Saturday night in stock cars and then sweeping the Outlaw sprints and late models at Knoxville. Seavey was followed across the finish line by Chris Windom in fifth.

Briscoe finished 10th in this race after spending the first half of the race outside the top 20.

Bell was making his way through the field. Gaining 10 positions by Lap 25 of the scheduled 30-lap event, he rolled the dice and it came up snake eyes. In the closing laps, Bell slid from the bottom to the top, bounced off the wall and was collected by several cars before dropping all the way to 20th.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

Dale Jr., Sage Karam preview IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Michigan

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Michael EubanksApr 10, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

IndyCar’s iRacing Challenge continues this Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with its most star-studded field yet.

The third race of the challenge is highlighted by the addition of two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., this weekend’s race at virtual Michigan International Speedway will feature 31 cars and drivers.

Joining Earnhardt as newcomers are IndyCar regulars Marco Andretti (who takes the wheel of his No. 98 Honda back from Scott Speed, who was third at Watkins Glen), Ryan Hunter-Reay (who returns to his No. 28 DHL Honda after yielding to Kyle Kirkwood the past two races) and Max Chilton. Five-time Indianapolis 500 starter James Davison will also make his iRacing Challenge debut this weekend.

ENTRY LIST: Who will be racing in round three

Two-time SuperCars champion Scott McLaughlin is the most recent winner on the circuit, having won last weekend’s race at virtual Barber Motorsports Park. Sage Karam won the first race at Watkins Glen.

While he is considered by many of his peers as IndyCar’s unofficial iRacing expert, Karam is too young to have raced at Michigan in real life (Indy cars last competed on the 2-mile oval since 2007). However, he did race at the nearly identical Auto Club Speedway in 2015.

Karam said that he expects that this weekend’s race should produce similar racing.

“I think it’s going to be a pack race kind of feel, kind of like how Fontana was in 2015,” Karam said during an IndyCar teleconference Friday. “But it’s going to be exciting, that’s for sure. I just think we need to stay off of each other, and we should be all right.

“I think once it comes to race time, it’ll be a bit better. I think the guys will then know that the race is on the line and stuff like that. It’s just kind of the same thing that’s happened the last couple of events. When we’re doing these practice runs and stuff, we just have a little bit more fun, and then when
the race comes we turn it down 5 percent or whatever.”

Like Karam, the majority of drivers in this weekend’s race have never competed at Michigan before. Only two drivers entered this weekend have won a race at the facility – Tony Kanaan (2007) and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has two victories apiece in NASCAR’s Cup (2008 and 2012) and Xfinity Series (1999 and 2006) at the facility.

While he’s never driven an Indy car before, Earnhardt looks forward to competing in this weekend’s race despite his lack of open-wheel experience.

“I’ve been on iRacing for a couple decades, but I haven’t put much time on the Indy car and obviously have no real-world experience, so there’s a lot of learning and trying to understand why the car reacts the way it does and what creates those issues,” Earnhardt said. “Just trying to understand how to stay out of trouble. Keep yourself out of trouble was what yesterday’s practice was about, and I’m looking forward to today, practicing some more with these guys.”

Earnhardt also said that he has a lot of respect for the IndyCar drivers that he will be competing against this weekend.

“It’s kind of fun for me to get to know their personalities a little bit and how they interact with each other was really fun yesterday during practice,” Earnhardt said. “I was just kind of sitting there listening to everybody go back and forth with each other, and it’s kind of funny. I kind of understand that camaraderie and the back and forth that they have is really similar to what we have in the Cup Series.”

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter @michaele1994