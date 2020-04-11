Today’s iRacing IndyCar race at Michigan: Start time, TV info, more

By Nate RyanApr 11, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
The IndyCar iRacing Challenge will head to an oval for the first time today with a bevy of notable first-timers in the Chevrolet 275 at Michigan International Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Max Chilton and James Davison will be making their debuts in the series’ third round, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

The field of 31 drivers is the largest yet in the virtual series, which visited Watkins Glen International and Barber Motorsports Park the past two weeks.

INDYCAR ‘FANBOY’: Dale Jr. loving his introduction to Indy drivers via iRacing

REAL-WORLD BENEFITS: Sage Karam says his iRacing success his paying off

Winners Sage Karam (Watkins Glen) and Scott McLaughlin (Barber) are in the race along with other previous podium finishers Felix Rosenqvist and Will Power.

Five drivers who will be racing today also competed in the most recent real-world IndyCar race at Michigan on Aug. 5, 2007: Tony Kanaan (winner); Andretti (second), Hunter-Reay (sixth), Scott Dixon (10th) and Ed Carpenter (14th).

There will be no competition caution in the race (after the series used one at Barber). With a green-flag fuel window slightly less than the midpoint of the 85-lap race, divergent strategies of one or two stops could come into play depending on the number of caution flags.

With the addition of Andretti and Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport will have a team-high six drivers (with Colton Herta, James Hinchcliffe, Alexander Rossi and Zach Veach also driving Hondas).

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

START: The command to start engines will be given by NBC Sports host Mike Tirico at 2:43 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag at 2:45 p.m.

TV: Coverage of the race will begin on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET and also via the NBCSN stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. The IndyCar on NBC booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy will have the call of the race with reporter Marty Snider.

The race also can be viewed through drivers’ individual Twitch channels.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by NBC’s “The Voice” contestant Beth Griffith-Manley at 2:39 p.m. ET.

COMPETITION CAUTION: A new wrinkle in this race will be a planned competition caution to bunch the field on Lap 15. It will consist of three laps, followed by a single-file restart.

DISTANCE: The Chevrolet 275  is 85 laps (170 miles/275 km) around the virtual 2-mile oval.

SETUPS: Fixed; no changes allowed for drivers.

PIT STOPS: Two. Fuel window approximately 37 laps.

FAST REPAIRS: One (drivers were allowed two fast repairs, the equivalent of hitting a reset button, at the past two races on road courses).

QUALIFYING: The starting lineup will be set through a qualifying session at 2:30 p.m.

REAL WORLD AT MICHIGAN: There have been 56 IndyCar races at Michigan International Speedway from 1968-2007. Ronnie Bucknum was the first winner on Oct. 13, 1968, and Tony Kanaan won the most recent on Aug. 5, 2007.

UNOFFICIAL POINTS STANDINGS: There is no championship at play, but if points were being kept, Scott McLaughlin would be leading. Click here for the rankings.

PAST TWO ROUNDS: Click here for the full boxscore from Barber. Click here for the full box score from Watkins Glen.

NEXT: The Chevrolet 275 at Michigan International Speedway is the third of six events to be held each Saturday through May 2. Next week is a “Random Draw” track (April 18), then Circuit of The Americas (April 25) and a non-INDYCAR “Dream” track (May 2).

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the entry list for the third round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

SPOTTER’S GUIDE: Click here to see the paint schemes being used in today’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

From the Cushion: Logan Seavey wins three races in three divisions

World of Outlaws
By Dan BeaverApr 10, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Ed. note: Dan Beaver will be rounding up happenings in dirt racing around the country this season for Motorsports Talk in his weekly “From the Cushion.”

Logan Seavey had a week he won’t forget any time soon.

And he might not want to return to real-world racing. On April 4, he won the Saturday Night Thunder iRacing event at a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. On Monday night, he won his first World of Outlaws Late Model race on a virtual Knoxville Raceway and pocketed $1,000 for the victory. The next night, he was in victory lane again in Sprints — with another $1,000 check in his pocket.

The racing might be virtual, but the money is real.

Seavey had to make a dramatic last-lap pass to win the late model race. But he was matchless in the 35-lap sprint car race. Seavey led flag to flag.

“That track was really, really tricky,” said Seavey in a release. “The top was way too treacherous. I knew my car was really good in the middle. We did a couple of practice races. I was most happy running right through the middle, like we see Donny (Schatz) do so many times around Knoxville. That’s where my car seemed to be happy.”

Brett Michalski and Tony Gualda rounded out the podium.

Christopher Bell finished fourth, and Kevin Swindell was fifth.

Both divisions of the Outlaws are accustomed to running multiple times in a week. And there is no reason for the virtual world to behave any differently. Wednesday night, the Outlaws held a doubleheader with sprints and late models running back-to-back features, which aired live on FS1.

Swindell has found a new outlet for his competitive spirit with iRacing. After leading a couple of laps in the middle of the A Main, he took the lead for good on Lap 28 of 35 and held off Bell in second.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson finished sixth in the race that also marked the debut of Juan Pablo Montoya in a sprint car. Montoya finished 17th.

Southeastern hot shoe Corey “Flash” Gordon climbed behind the wheel of a Scott Bloomquist car and held off Nick Stroupe and Kaeden Cornell for the Late Model portion of the show.

“My heart’s racing, I’m sweating, I’m worn out,” Gordon said after the race. “This iRacing stuff’s no joke.”

Gordon was not without challengers. Weather should not affect a virtual race, but Bobby Pierce lost power at his home just before the feature began. Dramatically, the power grid gasped back to life in time for him to challenge Gordon on the opening laps.

Strong restarts allowed Cornell and Seavey to catch a glimpse of Gordon’s back bumper, but the young racer led flag to flag.

Other notables in the race included Seavey in fifth, Chase Briscoe in sixth, Swindell in in ninth and  Larson in 10th.

NASCAR star Austin Dillon lost a lap early because of connectivity issues, but he got back on the lead lap to finish 13th. Bubba Wallace was 16th in late models after finishing 15th in his sprint car.

USAC ran Race 2 of the iRacing Challenge Thursday, April 9, which was broadcast live on FloRacing.com, an OTT platform and partner of the series. The series ran on the virtual edition of Knoxville Raceway.

The USAC Challenge is a combination of real world veterans, iRacing specialists and some who land in between, such as Aiden Purdue.

Purdue races micro sprints in the real world and made his debut in March. He finished one spot out of the final transfer in the Shamrock Classic at Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin in 600 cc micro sprints. In the virtual race, Purdue survived three overtime restarts to win $500 for the race.

In fourth, Seavey was the highest finisher among the big names. He was seeking his fourth iRacing win of the week after scoring victories Saturday night in stock cars at Bristol and then sweeping the Outlaw sprints and late models at Knoxville. Seavey was followed across the finish line by Chris Windom in fifth.

Briscoe (who did win NBC’s eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge this week) finished 10th in this race after spending the first half of the race outside the top 20.

Bell was making his way through the field before a late crash. Gaining 10 positions by Lap 25 of the scheduled 30-lap event, he rolled the dice, and it came up snake eyes. In the closing laps, Bell slid from the bottom to the top, bounced off the wall and was collected by several cars before dropping all the way to 20th.

