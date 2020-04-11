Simon Pagenaud led the final four laps and beat teammate Scott McLaughlin by 13.4 seconds Saturday in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Michigan International Speedway.
Pagenaud and Team Penske strategist Ben Bretzman had a sound strategy, inhering the lead as contenders Sage Karam (who led a race-high 49 of 85 laps), Will Power and Zach Veach pitted for fuel.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished third in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut.
Other notable finishers:
Power (fourth), Graham Rahal (fifth), Alexander Rossi (seventh), Ryan Hunter-Reay (eighth in his series debut), Veach (11th), Conor Daly (13th), Karam (14th).
Colton Herta, Oliver Askew, Scott Dixon and Marco Andretti (making his first start in the series) were out within the first 20 laps as a large crash on the first lap necessitated a five-lap caution flag.