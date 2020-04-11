The NTT IndyCar Series held the Chevrolet 275 at Virtual Michigan International Speedway this Saturday, round three of the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge.
NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.
Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media — some in “interview” videos with themselves.
Simon Pagenaud – Winner:
What a fun race today! Strategy was king & we had an absolute blast. You can watch full replay on my Facebook to see how the drama unfolded: https://t.co/K2FvjTiZTT #indycarchallenge #indycar pic.twitter.com/Y6pvVzpu4c
— Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) April 11, 2020
Scott McLaughlin – Finished 2nd:
Another podium this week. Finished P2 after being rolled over at the start, in a massive strategy call! Thanks to @Snapon_Tools for their support this week! @IndyCar @IndyCaronNBC @PenskeESports @Team_Penske pic.twitter.com/09UYsAdpJ4
— Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) April 11, 2020
Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Finished 3rd:
Fun afternoon racing with the @IndyCar gang on @IndyCaronNBC
P3 with some great fuel strategy by CC @stevensteffentv. Honestly we lucked into that. 😂
Glad to carry out @Nationwide colors to a top 5. Hope to join them again soon. pic.twitter.com/HwmY9sIduk
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 11, 2020
Will Power – Finished 4th:
P4 today … fun race, led a lot of laps but lost on strategy again. Congrats to @simonpagenaud, @smclaughlin93, and @DaleJr. Let's see what happens next week! 👊🏁
// #INDYCAR / #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/V7pb6XGsyd
— Will Power (@12WillPower) April 11, 2020
Graham Rahal – Finished 5th:
Race Recap: disappointed with 5th after a great race up front in the @TOTALUSA car. 85 laps toward #Turns4Troops! Congrats to @DaleJr and @Nationwide on the podium 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/xV1W4euWzy
— Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) April 11, 2020
Jack Harvey – Finished 6th:
How about that ✌🏻 P6 from P29. Only my second @iRacing event. Strategy was on point @MeyerShankRac 🙌🏻 Let’s do it again sometime 😉 pic.twitter.com/mbocq3Q9oG
— Jack Harvey (@jack_harvey42) April 11, 2020
Alex Palou – Finished 10th:
OH BOYYYYY 🙈
Leading the race 10 laps to go and… had to stop to add a bit of fuel. 😅
What an event. What a series. I love it. 😍
Can’t wait to start the real thing. Be safe out there people. 🙏#IndyCar #FinishedTop10 pic.twitter.com/zEtAOomebg
— Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) April 11, 2020
Zach Veach – Finished 11th:
Very nice article done by @jimayello. 2 races to go to keep the trend going upwards and then bring on 2019! https://t.co/vR2FVqeUam
— Zach Veach (@ZachVeach) August 29, 2018
Kyle Kasier – Finished 12th:
WE DID IT! https://t.co/GH4rF80hKT
— Kyle Kaiser (@KyleKRacing) May 19, 2019
Conor Daly – Finished 13th:
Well that was exactly the opposite of most of our practice races 🤔 such a shame the race spread out like it did I thought we had a great chance to put on a show… Strategized our way from P25 to P13. Thanks for tuning into the @Twitch stream! At least the start was.. explosive pic.twitter.com/c1FvTQwjiX
— Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) April 11, 2020
Sage Karam – Finished 14th:
Just short today. First yellow kind of took the leaders out of it but it is what it is. Really fun battling with @12WillPower @GrahamRahal just wish I coulda got the @WIXFilters @DRRIndyCar @TeamChevy indycar back in victory lane!! Looking forward to next week! #INDYCARChallenge
— Sage Karam (@SageKaram) April 11, 2020
Dalton Kellett – Finished 16th:
Our team recap from the #Chevrolet275 #INDYCARChallenge:
P16 @Dalton_Kellett pic.twitter.com/JYJ91rHmvG
— AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) April 11, 2020
Felipe Nasr – Finished 17th:
Oh man, that #31 was flying today! Great fight up front with @SageKaram and @12WillPower before I blew it up on that pit entry. Sorry 😐 but until then was a lot of fun for my first “oval” race. Thanks to everyone @CarlinRacing . #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/3pkctFEhBi
— Felipe Nasr (@FelipeNasr) April 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan – Finished 18th:
P18 @TonyKanaan pic.twitter.com/wGV7Tim3xL
— AJ Foyt Racing (@AJFoytRacing) April 11, 2020
Marcus Ericsson – Finished 19th:
🚨🚨 Put the @HuskiChocolate #8 @CGRindycar @HondaRacing_HPD on pole position today with a perfect lap @MISpeedway in the @IndyCar @iRacing Challenge. Unfortunately in the race we lost a lot of time in the pits so finished P19 at the 🏁 #ME8 #INDYCARCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/mslXGmG0ag
— Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) April 11, 2020
Sebastien Bourdais – Finished 20th:
Another weekend that didn't go our way for the Tresiba car #4 powered by @TeamChevy but we will keep trying! @AJFoytRacing pic.twitter.com/EiS3ojcUR8
— Sébastien Bourdais (@BourdaisOnTrack) April 11, 2020