Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NTT IndyCar Series held the Chevrolet 275 at Virtual Michigan International Speedway this Saturday, round three of the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge.

NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.

Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media — some in “interview” videos with themselves.

Simon Pagenaud – Winner:

What a fun race today! Strategy was king & we had an absolute blast. You can watch full replay on my Facebook to see how the drama unfolded: https://t.co/K2FvjTiZTT #indycarchallenge #indycar pic.twitter.com/Y6pvVzpu4c — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) April 11, 2020

Scott McLaughlin – Finished 2nd:

Another podium this week. Finished P2 after being rolled over at the start, in a massive strategy call! Thanks to @Snapon_Tools for their support this week! @IndyCar @IndyCaronNBC @PenskeESports @Team_Penske pic.twitter.com/09UYsAdpJ4 — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) April 11, 2020

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Finished 3rd:

Fun afternoon racing with the @IndyCar gang on @IndyCaronNBC P3 with some great fuel strategy by CC @stevensteffentv. Honestly we lucked into that. 😂

Glad to carry out @Nationwide colors to a top 5. Hope to join them again soon. pic.twitter.com/HwmY9sIduk — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 11, 2020

Will Power – Finished 4th:

P4 today … fun race, led a lot of laps but lost on strategy again. Congrats to @simonpagenaud, @smclaughlin93, and @DaleJr. Let's see what happens next week! 👊🏁 // #INDYCAR / #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/V7pb6XGsyd — Will Power (@12WillPower) April 11, 2020

Graham Rahal – Finished 5th:

Race Recap: disappointed with 5th after a great race up front in the @TOTALUSA car. 85 laps toward #Turns4Troops! Congrats to @DaleJr and @Nationwide on the podium 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/xV1W4euWzy — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) April 11, 2020

Jack Harvey – Finished 6th:

How about that ✌🏻 P6 from P29. Only my second @iRacing event. Strategy was on point @MeyerShankRac 🙌🏻 Let’s do it again sometime 😉 pic.twitter.com/mbocq3Q9oG — Jack Harvey (@jack_harvey42) April 11, 2020

Alex Palou – Finished 10th:

OH BOYYYYY 🙈 Leading the race 10 laps to go and… had to stop to add a bit of fuel. 😅 What an event. What a series. I love it. 😍 Can’t wait to start the real thing. Be safe out there people. 🙏#IndyCar #FinishedTop10 pic.twitter.com/zEtAOomebg — Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) April 11, 2020

Zach Veach – Finished 11th:

Very nice article done by @jimayello. 2 races to go to keep the trend going upwards and then bring on 2019! https://t.co/vR2FVqeUam — Zach Veach (@ZachVeach) August 29, 2018

Kyle Kasier – Finished 12th:

Conor Daly – Finished 13th:

Well that was exactly the opposite of most of our practice races 🤔 such a shame the race spread out like it did I thought we had a great chance to put on a show… Strategized our way from P25 to P13. Thanks for tuning into the @Twitch stream! At least the start was.. explosive pic.twitter.com/c1FvTQwjiX — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) April 11, 2020

Sage Karam – Finished 14th:

Just short today. First yellow kind of took the leaders out of it but it is what it is. Really fun battling with @12WillPower @GrahamRahal just wish I coulda got the @WIXFilters @DRRIndyCar @TeamChevy indycar back in victory lane!! Looking forward to next week! #INDYCARChallenge — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) April 11, 2020

Dalton Kellett – Finished 16th:

Felipe Nasr – Finished 17th:

Oh man, that #31 was flying today! Great fight up front with @SageKaram and @12WillPower before I blew it up on that pit entry. Sorry 😐 but until then was a lot of fun for my first “oval” race. Thanks to everyone @CarlinRacing . #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/3pkctFEhBi — Felipe Nasr (@FelipeNasr) April 11, 2020

Tony Kanaan – Finished 18th:

Marcus Ericsson – Finished 19th:

🚨🚨 Put the @HuskiChocolate #8 @CGRindycar @HondaRacing_HPD on pole position today with a perfect lap @MISpeedway in the @IndyCar @iRacing Challenge. Unfortunately in the race we lost a lot of time in the pits so finished P19 at the 🏁 #ME8 #INDYCARCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/mslXGmG0ag — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) April 11, 2020

Sebastien Bourdais – Finished 20th: