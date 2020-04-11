Chris Graythen/Getty Images

What drivers said after the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Michigan

By Michael EubanksApr 11, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
The NTT IndyCar Series held the Chevrolet 275 at Virtual Michigan International Speedway this Saturday, round three of the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge.

NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.

Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media — some in “interview” videos with themselves.

Simon Pagenaud – Winner:

Scott McLaughlin – Finished 2nd:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – Finished 3rd:

Will Power – Finished 4th:

Graham Rahal – Finished 5th:

Jack Harvey – Finished 6th:

Alex Palou – Finished 10th:

Zach Veach – Finished 11th:

Kyle Kasier – Finished 12th:

Conor Daly – Finished 13th:

Sage Karam – Finished 14th:

Dalton Kellett – Finished 16th:

Felipe Nasr – Finished 17th:

Tony Kanaan – Finished 18th:

Marcus Ericsson – Finished 19th:

Sebastien Bourdais – Finished 20th:

Michigan IndyCar iRacing results

By Nate RyanApr 11, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Simon Pagenaud led the final four laps and beat teammate Scott McLaughlin by 13.4 seconds Saturday in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Michigan International Speedway.

Pagenaud and Team Penske strategist Ben Bretzman had a sound strategy, inhering the lead as contenders Sage Karam (who led a race-high 49 of 85 laps), Will Power and Zach Veach pitted for fuel.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished third in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut.

Click here for the results with starting and finishing positions from Saturday’s Chevrolet 275, the third round and first oval in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

Other notable finishers:

Power (fourth), Graham Rahal (fifth), Alexander Rossi (seventh), Ryan Hunter-Reay (eighth in his series debut), Veach (11th), Conor Daly (13th), Karam (14th).

Colton Herta, Oliver Askew, Scott Dixon and Marco Andretti (making his first start in the series) were out within the first 20 laps as a large crash on the first lap necessitated a five-lap caution flag.