Leigh Diffey may be best known for calling racing on four wheels for NBC Sports, but the Australian American also is very passionate about racing on two wheels.

As part of NBC Sports’ Storytime series (video above), Diffey described his love of motorcycles and showed off a scooter with a special meaning to him.

Earlier this year, Diffey had the chance to call the first three Monster Energy Supercross rounds of 2020 and served as the host of NBC Sports’ coverage of the Moto2 opener in Qatar. The opportunity to play a role on both was something that Diffey was fortunate to be a part of, as his first assignment after leaving Australia was to cover the World Superbike championship for the BBC.

“It was so important to me personally because motorcycles have been so important to me ever since the age of 6,” Diffey said in the video. “Here at my home in Connecticut, I still have my first motorcycle that I raced at the age of 6. It’s under renovation at the minute.”

Diffey introduced the audience to his two sons before showing off his scooter, which is just like one of the ‘postie’ bikes that deliver mail in Australia.

“This year has been really special to me,” Diffey said. “I got asked a lot by you guys; ‘are you excited to do Supercross? What about MotoGP and World Superbikes coming to NBC Sports?’ I just wanted to share this moment for you that for me and my family, I couldn’t be more excited and it was a terrific start to the year.”