Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Photo gallery: IndyCar iRacing at Michigan International Speedway

By Nate RyanApr 12, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

VIRTUAL BROOKLYN, Mich. — The IndyCar NTT Series made its return to Michigan International Speedway virtually Saturday, but there was plenty of real action from the waving of the green flag in the Chevrolet 275.

Several cars went airborne during a multicar pileup on the opening lap of the third round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge. It resulted in some striking images and five laps of caution that greatly affected the remainder of the 85-lap race.

With officials keeping the race caution-free, the strategy played into the hands of Simon Pagenaud and his No. 22 Chevrolet, which led the final four laps to win over teammate Scott McLaughlin. Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished third in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut.

RESULTS: Where everyone finished at Michigan

WHAT DRIVERS SAID: Postrace reactions Saturday

Courtesy of Getty Images’ Chris Graythen, here are a collection of screenshots from the 2-mile oval nestled in the Irish Hills of Michigan:

Scott McLaughlin, who finished second Saturday, crashed on the opening lap along with Oliver Askew (No. 7) and several others (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. overcame early contact to finish third in his No. 3 Chevrolet (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Marcus Ericsson started on the pole position in his No. 8 Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Simon Pagenaud takes the checkered flag in his No. 22 Chevrolet to win the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at virtual Michigan International Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Sage Karam’s No. 24 Chevrolet led a race-high 49 of 85 laps but finished 14th because of a late pit stop for fuel (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

The No. 27 Honda of 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi finished seventh, Rossi’s first top 10 in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Zach Veach’s No. 26 Honda was leading with five laps remaining before a pit stop for fuel at virtual Michigan International Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

The field zooms down the backstretch at virtual Michigan International Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

The frontstretch during the Chevrolet 275 at virtual Michigan International Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

A panoramic of virtual Michigan International Speedway as cars head into Turn 1 (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Crossing the finish line, Simon Pagenaud’s No. 22 Chevy is listed as No. 1 on the scoreboard between the suites and press box/scoring tower at virtual Michigan International Speedway (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

Leigh Diffey shares love of motorcycles in new video

By Michael EubanksApr 12, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Leigh Diffey may be best known for calling racing on four wheels for NBC Sports, but the Australian American also is very passionate about racing on two wheels.

As part of NBC Sports’ Storytime series (video above), Diffey described his love of motorcycles and showed off a scooter with a special meaning to him.

Earlier this year, Diffey had the chance to call the first three Monster Energy Supercross rounds of 2020 and served as the host of NBC Sports’ coverage of the Moto2 opener in Qatar. The opportunity to play a role on both was something that Diffey was fortunate to be a part of, as his first assignment after leaving Australia was to cover the World Superbike championship for the BBC.

“It was so important to me personally because motorcycles have been so important to me ever since the age of 6,” Diffey said in the video. “Here at my home in Connecticut, I still have my first motorcycle that I raced at the age of 6. It’s under renovation at the minute.”

Diffey introduced the audience to his two sons before showing off his scooter, which is just like one of the ‘postie’ bikes that deliver mail in Australia.

“This year has been really special to me,” Diffey said. “I got asked a lot by you guys; ‘are you excited to do Supercross? What about MotoGP and World Superbikes coming to NBC Sports?’ I just wanted to share this moment for you that for me and my family, I couldn’t be more excited and it was a terrific start to the year.”