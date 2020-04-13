Francesco Bagnaia triumphs in wild MotoGP #StayAtHomeGP

By Nate RyanApr 13, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Pramac Racing’s Francesco Bagnaia outdueled Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales on the last lap for victory Sunday in the #StayAtHomeGP, the second virtual race for MotoGP’s premier series.

While the series has yet to hit the real-world track in 2020 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s delivered two memorable 10-lap races with 10 riders furiously playing on PlayStation video game consoles.

Nearly the entire field crashed in the opening corner of Sunday’s race, which you can watch a replay of on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel (video above).

LCR Idemitsu Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami took the lead after the Lap 1 chaos but quickly was passed by Banaia and Vinales. Nakagami then ran into the wheel of defending series champion Marc Marquez and later took out Alex Marquez.

The brothers rallied, though, as Alex (who won the March 29 opener) took third, followed by Marc. Fabio Quartararo finished fifth.

In his virtual debut, nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi took seventh, narrowly missing a chance to pass Danilo Petrucci in the last corner.

“I tried,” Rossi told the MotoGP website. “I tried at the last corner because Danilo was there, not too far away from me, but Danilo was too good on the PlayStation. So, I touched him and I crashed. But anyway, I enjoyed it! My level isn’t fantastic but I will try and improve. for sure.”

IMS among the founding partners of Indianapolis E-Learning Fund

IndyCar
By Michael EubanksApr 13, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed practically every aspect of life, including education. 

Many states, including Indiana, have ordered the closure of all schools. Last week, Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed an executive order requiring all K-12 schools to deliver remote education for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

In response to this order, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced a new $2.6 million E-Learning Fund last Wednesday to help low-income students and their public schools in Marion County navigate the sudden switch to remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several local stakeholders, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway, have helped establish the fund, which will support immediate and long-term solutions for student access to technology, county-wide social-emotional learning strategies, and launch an e-learning lab open to all schools in Indiana.

“Indianapolis Motor Speedway is proud to join this critical effort to support our students, families, and educators during this difficult time,” said Penske Entertainment Corp President and CEO Mark Miles. “We know this collaborative partnership will make a meaningful difference in helping our students access vital education tools from home, including providing technology access and connectivity to households in need. We’re pleased to take part in this inspired effort to help our children and our community during this crisis.”

The Indianapolis E-Learning Fund will address four focus areas:

Technology access: Support for Marion County traditional public, public charter and innovation network schools to address short-term needs for accessing devices and internet connectivity for students from low-income families and for students who live in communities with unreliable access to the internet and/or limited broadband capacity.

County-wide e-learning strategy: Support for the development of a county-wide strategy for e-learning that will identify supports needed and address both immediate and long-term needs.

County-wide social-emotional learning strategy: Support for the development of a county-wide strategy for social-emotional learning needs for students, both while at home and upon their transition back to the school building.

Statewide e-learning lab: Support for the launch of an e-learning lab for all schools in the state. The lab will provide early e-learning adopters a platform for sharing best practices with all schools, as well as professional development opportunities to support teachers and administrators. The lab will also equip students and families with the necessary tools for the successful implementation of remote learning.

Individuals or organizations who wish to contribute to the fund can visit indy.gov/elearning to make a donation and learn more.