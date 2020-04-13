Pramac Racing’s Francesco Bagnaia outdueled Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales on the last lap for victory Sunday in the #StayAtHomeGP, the second virtual race for MotoGP’s premier series.
While the series has yet to hit the real-world track in 2020 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it’s delivered two memorable 10-lap races with 10 riders furiously playing on PlayStation video game consoles.
Nearly the entire field crashed in the opening corner of Sunday’s race, which you can watch a replay of on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel (video above).
Holding the virtual trophy high! 🏆@PeccoBagnaia rules them all in #MotoGP Virtual Race 2! 🔝#StayAtHomeGP 🏡 pic.twitter.com/E14nqn385q
LCR Idemitsu Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami took the lead after the Lap 1 chaos but quickly was passed by Banaia and Vinales. Nakagami then ran into the wheel of defending series champion Marc Marquez and later took out Alex Marquez.
The brothers rallied, though, as Alex (who won the March 29 opener) took third, followed by Marc. Fabio Quartararo finished fifth.
In his virtual debut, nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi took seventh, narrowly missing a chance to pass Danilo Petrucci in the last corner.
“I tried,” Rossi told the MotoGP website. “I tried at the last corner because Danilo was there, not too far away from me, but Danilo was too good on the PlayStation. So, I touched him and I crashed. But anyway, I enjoyed it! My level isn’t fantastic but I will try and improve. for sure.”
Your reaction when even you know that was a ridiculous lunge 🤣@ValeYellow46 👏 pic.twitter.com/Oeqqc3tMQB
