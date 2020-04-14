David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will miss Motegi race in IndyCar iRacing Challenge

By Nate RyanApr 14, 2020, 2:05 PM EDT
After finishing third in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut at Michigan International Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take a break from Round 4.

IndyCar announced Monday that Twin Ring Motegi’s 1.5-mile oval in Japan had been chosen as the “Random Draw” track for its next race Saturday, April 18 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Earnhardt had indicated he would be interested in driving again if the IndyCar iRacing Challenge visited another oval, but the NASCAR on NBC analyst tweeted Tuesday that he will be watching intently instead of racing Saturday.

Earnhardt left open the possibility of rejoining the series, which has two races remaining after Motegi. The April 25 race will take place at Circuit of The Americas, and the May 2 event will be at a “Dream Track” to be named.

There have been three winners through three races: Simon Pagenaud at Michigan; Scott McLaughlin at Baber Motorsports Park and Sage Karam at Watkins Glen International.

April 14 in Motorsports History: Michael Andretti’s final win

By Michael EubanksApr 14, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
In 1986, Michael Andretti’s first IndyCar victory came at Long Beach. Fittingly, his 42nd and final victory also came there 16 years later.

But while his first victory came after a close battle to the finish with Al Unser Jr., Andretti’s second victory came with the help of pit strategy.

Michael Andretti celebrates his 2002 victory at Long Beach. Mandatory Credit: Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Andretti didn’t seem a major contender for the victory early in the race, having started 15th.

However, his team made a calculated gamble by having him stay on track when the majority of the lead pack pitted on Lap 33, putting him off-sequence from everyone else.

Andretti led until pitting on Lap 47 but regained first for good on Lap 62 as others made their final stops. He held off a hard-charging Jimmy Vasser yby 0.466 seconds to win for the final time in his illustrious career.

“It was big. You know, this place is so special,” a teary-eyed Andretti told Fox. “This is where I won my first race, and it felt so good doing it for Team Motorola.”

Following the 2002 CART season, Andretti purchased a majority share in the team and moved it to the Indy Racing Leauge.  He retired from full-time competition following the 2003 Indianapolis 500, though he did make two final ‘one-off’ appearances at Indy in 2006 and ’07.

Other past races at Long Beach that took place on this date:

1991: Al Unser Jr clinched his fourth consecutive victory at Long Beach, winning by 3.892 seconds over Bobby Rahal. He would win at Long Beach two more times, in 1994 and ’95.

1996: Jimmy Vasser won at Long Beach for the first and only time in his career, taking the lead when Gil de Ferran, who led 100 of 105 laps, had mechanical problems with four laps remaining.

2019: Alexander Rossi led all but five laps in his dominant victory at Long Beach, his second in a row at the famed street course. Rossi’s winning margin of 20.236 seconds was the biggest since Al Unser Jr.’s 23-second romp in ’95. Andretti Autosport also earned its 200th win across all motorsports.

