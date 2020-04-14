After finishing third in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut at Michigan International Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will take a break from Round 4.
IndyCar announced Monday that Twin Ring Motegi’s 1.5-mile oval in Japan had been chosen as the “Random Draw” track for its next race Saturday, April 18 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Earnhardt had indicated he would be interested in driving again if the IndyCar iRacing Challenge visited another oval, but the NASCAR on NBC analyst tweeted Tuesday that he will be watching intently instead of racing Saturday.
Earnhardt left open the possibility of rejoining the series, which has two races remaining after Motegi. The April 25 race will take place at Circuit of The Americas, and the May 2 event will be at a “Dream Track” to be named.
There have been three winners through three races: Simon Pagenaud at Michigan; Scott McLaughlin at Baber Motorsports Park and Sage Karam at Watkins Glen International.
I really enjoyed my experience with the @IndyCaronNBC gang last weekend. I hope that I can join them again soon but won’t be with them this weekend at Twin Ring Motegi. That will be a fun one to watch. #INDYCARChallenge
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 14, 2020