Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World of Outlaws sprint car series said Kyle Larson is welcome to compete on its circuit after completing sensitivity training within 30 days.

Larson was fired Tuesday from his Cup Series ride at Chip Ganassi Racing after being indefinitely suspended by NASCAR for uttering a racial slur during an iRacing stream Sunday night. Multiple NASCAR sponsors severed ties with Larson after the incident.

But at least two sponsors (Plan B Sales and Finley Farms) associated with Larson’s World of Outlaws team tweeted they would continue to support the team. Kyle Larson Racing fields Carson Macedo in the Outlaws series and also runs cars for Larson.

In a statement, the World of Outlaws said it didn’t condone Larson’s language, which violated its behavioral code.

“Given the nature of this infraction and Kyle’s already public apology, he will be required to complete a sensitivity training course within 30 days of the date of the infraction,” the statement read. “Kyle is an important and visible stakeholder in the World of Outlaws community as both Driver and Team Owner.

“Kyle has admitted to making a mistake, and it is our expectation that he will make every effort to represent the sport in a professional manner moving forward. Provided that Kyle completes the designated training in the allotted time, he will remain eligible to compete in all World of Outlaws sanctioned events.”

Kyle Larson Racing will be allowed to compete in WoO regardless of Larson’s status. The series remains on hold because of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

NASCAR has said Larson will need to complete sensitivity training before being considered for reinstatement. Larson also has been suspended indefinitely from iRacing.

Aside from a public apology Monday, Larson has given no indication of what his next steps would be.