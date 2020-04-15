Getty Images

IndyCar’s Colton and Bryan Herta remember the late Hank Steinbrenner

By Bruce MartinApr 15, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
There are many people who have played a role in 20-year-old Colton Herta’s NTT IndyCar Series career. Hank Steinbrenner was one of them.

Steinbrenner, the co-owner and co-chairman of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday in Clearwater Beach, Florida, after a lengthy illness unrelated to COVID-19. He was 63.

One of his children, son George Michael Steinbrenner IV, is a team principal at Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport. The two are featured in the photo above with George to the left and Hank to the right before an IndyCar Series race at Barber Motorsports Park.

Once an aspiring racer, young Steinbrenner struck up a friendship with Herta early in their teen years and has gone on to the highest level of open-wheel racing in North America.

Herta, whose father, Bryan, is a former IndyCar Series race winner and current team co-owner at Andretti Autosport, met Hank Steinbrenner when he was 14. Because of his son’s interest in taking Herta to IndyCar, Hank Steinbrenner helped back the effort.

Hank (left), George (right) — Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

But unlike his own father, the legendary George Steinbrenner, Hank preferred to remain out of the spotlight. George Steinbrenner was one of the most visible and outspoken team owners in professional sports history. He revived the New York Yankees in the 1970s and owned the team until he died in 2010.

By then, Hank and his younger brother, Hal, were in charge of continuing the Yankees tradition in Major League Baseball.

Naturally, Colton met Hank Steinbrenner at a baseball game in 2014 through a connection with Sean Jones, George Steinbrenner IV’s stepfather who raced against Bryan Herta in the late 1980s.

“I went to a spring training game in Tampa during St. Pete weekend,” Colton told NBCSports.com in an exclusive interview Tuesday night. “I was in USF2000 and was too young to be racing. I was at a game Friday night and that is when I first met him.

“Similar to what he was like at the race track, he was like that at the baseball game, too. He was in the suite having a good time with his family. He was a great guy and I really enjoyed the time that we had. I was lucky enough to spend time with him.

“It helped with how much George liked me and wanted to do something with me. He saw the speed. The Yankee tradition of winning, he wanted to carry that into racing. That was a big thing to put on my shoulders. I wanted to do the best or him and the company and for George.”

Hank was interested in his son’s passion for racing. When George Michael Steinbrenner, IV wanted a career as a racing team owner instead of entering the family’s baseball business, Hank wanted his son to learn it on his own. He would help his son any way he could, but Hank wanted young George to learn the sports business the hard way.

Bryan and Colton Herta

“That was very important,” Bryan Herta told NBCSports.com. “What I saw from Hank personally is he was about two things – family and winning. In that order.

“George was really the one that pushed and wants to do this. His father was happy to stay in the background and support him. That’s true with George’s entire family. They are all deeply involved but are happy to let George be the face of this.

“If anything, the fact that Hank was willing to take a step back and let it be George’s thing. People didn’t often know when Hank was there. Hank would literally rent a motorhome and camp outside of Turn 12 at Road America. He didn’t even often come to the paddock or was seen but was there supporting.

“Hank was a passionate race fan. He was a huge Jimmy Clark fan from years ago. He would often talk about Jimmy Clark and his exploits. Also, he had his own partnership in Darrell Gwynn’s drag racing team. His father was a partner in Pat Patrick’s IndyCar team at one time. There is great family history in motorsports and IndyCar in the Steinbrenner family.

“It’s a loss for all of us, it really is.”

Hank Steinbrenner had a deep interest in auto racing. He was partners with Darrell Gwynn’s NHRA drag racing team. His father, the legendary Yankees owner, was team owner Pat Patrick’s partner on an Indy 500 team in the 1970s.

Hank’s favorite driver was the late, great Jim Clark.

Colton Herta celebrating IndyCar win at COTA

“He knew a lot about racing,” Colton said of Hank. “He knew a lot about what it takes to run the business side of racing. His love of IndyCar was impressive. He knew the facts, watched Rick Mears and the guys racing in the 1980s. He knew a lot and I would not have expected anything less.

“It comes down to his passion for motorsport. Hank was an IndyCar guy growing up in the 1970s and really enjoyed watching IndyCar racing. He was supportive to George and what he wanted to do and didn’t take the limelight away from what George was doing. He was there to support us and was a fan of the sport.”

Hank Steinbrenner knew the right distance to take in helping his son learn the professional sports business.

“He never forced his presence on the IndyCar paddock, but he was obviously deeply involved in the sport and had a real passion for it through his son George,” Bryan Herta recalled. “Also, he was deeply instrumental in furthering Colton’s career. He is somebody I admired and respected and feel a great sense of loss for the Steinbrenner family right now.”

Colton Herta got to talk to Hank Steinbrenner on April 2, his 63rd birthday.

“I always knew when it was his birthday, but it was just a few days after mine,” said Colton, whose birthday is March 30. “It’s all positive stuff that I look back on and the memories of him. Thinking of the Steinbrenner family as a whole, I can’t imagine what they are going through and what George and Julia and Jacqueline and John are going through. It’s a tough time.

“Hank always believed in George, and he always believed in me. For that reason, I liked to stay loyal to them. It means a lot for what he did for my career.

“This is obviously terrible news.”

Earlier in the day, Hank’s son, George, IV, issued a statement on his father’s passing:

“Ever since I can remember, my dad has always been my biggest supporter. He taught me determination, confidence and the desire to win above all else. Being a massive racing fan himself, when I sought to start a racing team, he stood in my corner the whole way. I will forever be grateful for all the lessons he taught me. I look forward to the day we are able to return to the track and race to win in his honor. Until then, my heart is with my family, our race team and the entire Yankees organization.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

 

April 15 in Motorsports History: Bourdais’ 3 in a row at Long Beach

By Michael EubanksApr 15, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Sebastien Bourdais clearly knows his way around the streets of Long Beach.

The Frenchman entered the 2007 edition of the Long Beach Grand Prix as the two-time defending champion.

But Bourdais found himself in unfamiliar territory in the point standings entering that weekend. The three-time defending Champ Car champion was ranked 13th overall after crashing out of the season-opening Vegas Grand Prix.

Sebastien Bourdais celebrates with legendary filmmaker George Lucas after winning the 2007 Grand Prix of Long Beach. (Photo by Darrell Ingham/Getty Images)

However, Bourdais proved that the Vegas race was a fluke.

After starting from the pole position at Long Beach, he led 58 laps and survived multiple restarts to win by 2.614 seconds over Oriol Servia, becoming the first driver to win three consecutive at Long Beach since Al Unser Jr. did it from 1989-91.

“I guess everything that could happen to us in Vegas happened, and here, the McDonald’s car showed what it could do,” Bourdais told NBC Sports in Victory Lane. “I can’t thank these (Newman-Haas Racing) guys enough because really they work their tails off.”

For the remainder of the 2007 season, Bourdais would continue to work his tail off, winning seven more times en route to his fourth consecutive Champ Car title. The following season, he moved to race for Toro Rosso in Formula One before eventually returning to IndyCar in 2011.

Also on this date:

1978: Danny Ongais won the Coors 200 at Texas World Speedway. Despite winning a series-high five races during the 1978 USAC Champ Car season, Ongais finished eighth overall in the final points standings because of 10 DNFs and missing the second race at Texas World in August.

1984: Tom Sneva won the Jimmy Bryan 150 at Phoenix International Raceway, the first of three victories for the previous season’s Indianapolis 500 winner. Sneva finished second to Mario Andretti in the 1984 CART standings.

1993: Jack Harvey was born in Bassignham, England. Harvey and Meyer Shank Racing are scheduled to make their full-time IndyCar debut when racing begins later this year. The duo previously competed in 19 races between 2017-19 as a part-time entry.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter @michaele1994