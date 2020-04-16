April 16 in Motorsports History: A controversial win at Long Beach

April 16, 2020
While the Long Beach Grand Prix has been incredibly kind to the Andretti family, the 1989 edition of the race is one that Mario Andretti likely does not remember too fondly.

By the late 1980s, Andretti had won a Formula One race at the famed street course in 1977, and three of the first four CART-sanctioned events at Long Beach in 1984, ’85 and ’87. His son Michael won his first race there in ’86.

But on April 16, 1989, Mario’s bid for “King of the Beach” unofficially was snatched away by defending Long Beach winner Al Unser Jr.

Starting from the pole position, Unser dominated early and seemed on track for his second-consecutive victory in the event.

Meanwhile, Andretti qualified fifth and slowly worked his way to the front. While Unser clearly had the faster car, he had to slow his pace to save fuel. By then, Andretti had reached second, and with the help of a quick pit stop, he emerged from the pit cycle just ahead of Unser.

As they entered Turn 3 on Lap 84, they approached the lapped car of Tom Sneva. Unser drove under Andretti for the lead but made contact and caused Andretti to spin.

While Andretti’s day was done, Unser’s car continued to run without a front wing through the checkered flag. Unser’s victory was his second in a four-race win streak at Long Beach that dubbed him “King of the Beach.”

Andretti finished 18th and confronted Unser in victory lane.

“I find it very difficult to congratulate him of course,” Andretti told ABC Sports. “He blatantly just spun me out of the way. If that’s the way he wants to play, it’s pretty sorry. It’s a pretty sorry drive, really.”

Unser said he had ‘mixed emotions’ about the incident.

“I ain’t putting the blame on anybody,” Unser said. “It’s my fault because I did the hitting, but goddang it, they all stopped in front of me and couldn’t help it.”

Also on this date:

2000: Paul Tracy started Long Beach from 17th but worked his way to first place by Lap 62 to win the race for the second time in his career. Tracy would win twice more at Long Beach in 2003-04.

2016: A daring inside pass for the lead in the first corner was all Ricky Taylor needed to set the tone for IMSA’s Bubba Burger Sports Car Grand Prix at Long Beach. He and his younger brother, Jordan, cruised to an overall win in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Corvette DP, leading all but two laps.

IMSA releases entry list for iRacing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

IMSA
Apr 16, 2020
The 50 drivers have been announced for Round 2 of the IMSA iRacing Pro Series at virtual WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The field in Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET race (streaming on iRacing YouTube, Faccebook, Twitch and other platforms) will feature 10 IMSA winners at the real-life road course in Monterey, California.

Patrick Long is the winningest with five victories (GT2, 2005 and 2009; DP/overall – 2007; ALMS GT,  2010-11), followed by Richard Westbrook (three wins, twice overall).

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the field of 50 drivers in Round 2

‘IT FELT LIKE REAL LIFE’: Drivers on how simulated Sebring went

Long said in an IMSA release that it had been five years since his last visit to a simulator. “I am excited to jump back into the sim/online community,” said Long, who will drive a No. 45 Porsche 911 RSR for Wright Motorsports. “It’s been amazing to see the surge of enthusiasm and attention that these unique times have brought to the very advanced and successful online community that’s existed for a decade. I commend IMSA for providing a platform for our fans to engage and even compare their lap times to some of their favorite drivers.”

Jeroen Bleekemolen, John Edwards, Colin Braun, Nick Tandy, Cameron Cassels, Alessandro Balzan, Connor De Phillippi, Corey Lewis and Gavin Ernstone also are past winners on the 2.238-mile, 12-turn track.

Click here for the entry list in the IMSA iRacing Pro Series at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Drivers will have a choice of four GTLM cars: the BMW M8, Porsche 911 RSR, Ferrari 488 and Ford GT.

The 90-minute race will be the second in the biweekly six-race series, which will head April 30 to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Bruno Spengler led a BMW sweep of the top three in the March 21 opener at Sebring International Raceway.