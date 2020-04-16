IMSA releases entry list for iRacing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 50 drivers have been announced for Round 2 of the IMSA iRacing Pro Series at virtual WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The field in Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET race (streaming on iRacing YouTube, Faccebook, Twitch and other platforms) will feature 10 IMSA winners at the real-life road course in Monterey, California.

Patrick Long is the winningest with five victories (GT2, 2005 and 2009; DP/overall – 2007; ALMS GT, 2010-11), followed by Richard Westbrook (three wins, twice overall).

Long said in an IMSA release that it had been five years since his last visit to a simulator. “I am excited to jump back into the sim/online community,” said Long, who will drive a No. 45 Porsche 911 RSR for Wright Motorsports. “It’s been amazing to see the surge of enthusiasm and attention that these unique times have brought to the very advanced and successful online community that’s existed for a decade. I commend IMSA for providing a platform for our fans to engage and even compare their lap times to some of their favorite drivers.”

Jeroen Bleekemolen, John Edwards, Colin Braun, Nick Tandy, Cameron Cassels, Alessandro Balzan, Connor De Phillippi, Corey Lewis and Gavin Ernstone also are past winners on the 2.238-mile, 12-turn track.

Drivers will have a choice of four GTLM cars: the BMW M8, Porsche 911 RSR, Ferrari 488 and Ford GT.

The 90-minute race will be the second in the biweekly six-race series, which will head April 30 to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Bruno Spengler led a BMW sweep of the top three in the March 21 opener at Sebring International Raceway.