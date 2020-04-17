Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Chase Sexton will use outdoor season to gain strength for title bid

By Dan BeaverApr 17, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season will be run in two parts, and that may well be the added advantage Chase Sexton needs to run away with his second championship.

Instead of 11 rounds of motocross draining energy, Sexton expects to gain strength and sharpen his reflexes during a full season against faster and sharper competitors.

Sexton entered last season’s 250 East Supercross finale with a lead. It was a comfortable lead, but certainly not insurmountable.

Insurmountable leads are hard to achieve in a nine-race season. But all Sexton needed to do in 2019 was ride a clean race and finish ahead of Justin Cooper.

Sexton was fourth at Las Vegas. Cooper was eighth.

Chase Sexton has been close to perfect, but he would like to have won all four of the opening 250 East races. Feld Entertainment, Inc.

This year, Sexton not only wants to win the championship in his final season on a 250 bike, if his results from the first four races are an indication, he wants to make a statement.

Sexton has been almost perfect this year. He was second in the opener at Tampa, won at Arlington and Atlanta in the next two races, and finished second at Daytona.

Typical of a racer, those two second-place finishes are the ones that stick out.

“We would like to have gotten all four wins,” Sexton told NBCSports.com. “We left six points on the table. But it’s been really good. We put a lot of work and focus on this year because this will be my final year on a 250 and my last chance to get a Supercross championship (in that division), so it was now or never.

“It’s pretty stressful, going to the race and knowing that if you’re off the podium it’s not a very good weekend. So I put a lot of focus into having consistent races and trying to put myself in a good position each race. It’s been tough. I think my worst finish was in a heat race when I got third when I crashed the first lap.

“It’s been pretty good.”

Pretty Good? Almost Perfect? Success is in the eye of the beholder.

“I’m happy with it,” Sexton said. “It’s a little bit of a bummer that the season got put on hold. But I feel like I can do the same thing when we get back racing, so I’m just enjoying the off time. But I wish I was at the races still. We had two races before our break. I’m just trying to refocus and put the work in to be better for the last remaining rounds.”

MORE: Dylan Ferrandis will have to wait to defend his 2019 Supercross title

MORE: Eli Tomac has the long game in mind for title

With the season on pause because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Supercross racing will not resume until after the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season is complete. That will create some issues for other riders because of the toll the longer, rougher outdoor tracks take on a body.

But Sexton sees it as his ace in the hole.

If things had gone to plan, he would have wrapped up his 250 career with back-to-back championships and then climbed aboard a 450 to start the new chapter of his life. Now, the 450 season is inserted in the middle of his title bid.

“This year I’ll be on a 450 (in Motocross) and it will be good racing the 450 guys compared to the 250,” Sexton said. “Racing the best guys all day with that pace. Racing those guys and then coming back to a 250 in the Supercross series will honestly make me better and close out this championship. … My fitness will be better, hanging onto a 450. And it’ll just make me a bit stronger.”

Last year’s outdoor season wasn’t the best for Sexton. He stood on the podium only twice, at High Point in June and Unadilla in August with third-place finishes each time. Statistically, this season will probably look worse since he will be racing against Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson and a field of veterans with far more laps in that circuit. But that’s not how success is gauged for a rookie contender.

Instead of being an opening act of his 450 play, it will be an intermission for his 250 championship bid.

The 250 East/West Shootouts give riders at this level to compete against the nation’s best. Feld Entertainment, Inc.

And Sexton will enter the finale with a different mindset.

Last year he just needed a safe ride to score his first championship. This year, no matter where he stands in the points, he will have only one more opportunity to add to his 250 record.

While the revised Supercross schedule has not been released, rest assured they will do everything in their power to finish with an East/West Shootout. The lure of crowning three champions in one night is irresistible.

Specifically for the 250 riders, the Shootouts give them a taste of the breadth of competition they will eventually face at the next level since the best in each division qualify for the Main.

“The East class is really stacked having Shane (McElrath) and (Jeremy Martin) and a couple of other guys who have been really competitive,” Sexton said. “But I want race everybody and the East/West shootout is the only chance we get at it. I was looking forward to those and still am looking forward to racing with those guys and put myself to the test against the best guys. I definitely means a lot. I wanted to try and win at least one of those. Kind of put a stamp on it and move on. I want to race Austin (Forkner) and Dylan (Ferrandis) and give it my best shot.”

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter

IndyCar drivers admit to thinking before speaking in virtual racing

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Bruce MartinApr 17, 2020, 3:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In this COVID-19 pandemic world of virtual racing, more drivers have had negative impacts on their careers than they would have probably experienced in real-world racing.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was dropped by sponsor Blu-Emu for “rage quitting” during a virtual race at Bristol Motor Speedway two weeks ago. Kyle Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing after an ugly racial slur in an off-hand comment was easily heard on broadcast streams of another iRacing contest last Sunday night.

So far, NTT IndyCar Series drivers have avoided controversy in the first three races of the six-race IndyCar iRacing Series.

The fourth race of the series is the Firestone 175 at virtual Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. NASCAR’s Kyle Busch will be included in that contest. It also marks the return of three-time Indianapolis 500 winning driver and longtime NTT IndyCar Series star Helio Castroneves.

The race is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be televised on NBCSN.

Driver comments make the races interesting to the viewers. It’s one thing that sets auto racing apart from other sports leagues. The participants can be heard in the middle of the competition.

Driver Scott Dixon — Getty Images

Scott Dixon drives for Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar. His NASCAR teammate was Larson before he lost his ride earlier in the week for his unfortunate comment. Larson remains suspended by NASCAR.

Team owner Ganassi has notified his drivers to watch what they way in the virtual racing world.

“I did get a text from him that said, ‘Just lay low.’” Dixon said Friday.

Dixon is hoping that over time, Larson can recover from this incident and return to big-time racing. Larson has the support of the World of Outlaws, that says he can compete in that series once he completes a racial sensitivity training program within the next 30 days.

“Every situation is extremely different,” Dixon said. “I’ve known Kyle (for a long time). He used to come to the month of May and watch us practice probably 10 plus years ago. He’s been a fantastic teammate all through the stuff that we did with Target back in the earlier days.

“It’s a bad situation for everybody involved. I think because of the current situation that we’re in, it’s going to be different from anything else we’ve seen before, too. Obviously, I think for the team and for Kyle, even to see some of the comments from Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, you can see different sides from everybody’s view of it.

“Personally, he’s a really nice guy. It was in a situation that I didn’t see it firsthand or anything like that, but I hope for his sake that it can work itself out.”

Castroneves is one of the more colorful personalities in racing. But he also knows people are listening and drivers need to be careful what they say in the heat of competition.

“We are drivers, we get frustrated, we want to be competitive,” Castroneves said. “Sometimes you got to remember that a lot more people are watching, they can hear everything, your thoughts basically.

“Normally you’re thinking something in the helmet, but nobody can hear it. In this position, in this situation right now we all are followed.

“It’s a tough situation. You got to remember that you represent still a company, a team, mechanics, a lot of guys, sponsors around you. Unfortunately, sometimes your mind is thinking something, but people are listening.”

And people are watching. The ratings for the first three races have been impressive considering all live professional sports with the exception of horse racing have been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Sim racing has been around for a while, but many sports fans are discovering it for the first time. IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske is impressed with the metrics and fan engagement in sim racing. Penske believes there is a place for it once real-world racing resumes.

“Without a doubt, there’s been some positives from this sim racing,” two-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden said. “I think what they’re proposing in reality as we go back to the real world is quite exciting. I think we’re all pretty excited and confident that Roger is leading that charge. He is probably the best person positioned to get something like that done.”

Newgarden also sees virtual racing as a tremendous opportunity to try out new things before applying it to the real world.

“Actually, a lot of it’s not going to translate to reality,” Newgarden said. “The preparation and work that we do going into a real IndyCar season or a real IndyCar race, that’s all going to have to stay the same and is going to be something different.

“One of the positives is it is a good testbed for running through strategy. If you’re able to have your engineer or strategists on the microphone or the headset with you, it provides a good opportunity to run through those scenarios. I think that is very applicable to the real world.

“At the moment I’m just enjoying it for what it is. It’s very fun and competitive. It’s frustrating but it’s fun and competitive to be a part of. If anything, I’m just excited to get back to reality because I know what we put into that environment and what it takes. I enjoy that a lot more.

“We’ll enjoy this for the meantime, but the reality is going to be better.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

 