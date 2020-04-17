Danica Patrick talks escape from Peru, life under lockdown

By Michael EubanksApr 17, 2020, 11:17 PM EDT
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has changed everyone’s lives.

With virtually the entire world on lockdown, few if anyone is unaffected by the new changes in daily life in some form.

Danica Patrick and her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers were on vacation in Peru when the pandemic began to spread, and the two of them quickly made their escape home.

“We kind of got word at the very last minute that we had to leave 9:30 in the morning because Peru was shutting it’s borders down by 10 a.m.,” Patrick told Mike Tirico on Lunch Talk Live Thursday afternoon. “We found this out at midnight the night before.

“When we got there (at the airport), it was just crazy. There were people everywhere and it kind of reminded me of standing on the grid before any race.

Fortunately, both were able to make it home safely, but like others, Patrick has found a lot more free time on her hands as the world began to lockdown.

In the meantime, she’s been sharing her morning workouts on Instagram Live. Patrick also said the extra time inside

“I’ve also realized that you’re going to have the understanding of yourself and the people around you as to whether or not you’re an introvert or an extrovert,” Patrick said. “Either you’ve settled into this and you kind of like it or you’re getting a little bit uncomfortable with the lack of people and hugs and touch and communication. You know that about yourself then. I guess it wasn’t until this time that I really realized just how much of an introvert I am.

“I like being home, I like taking care of people, I like playing house, I like making meals, I like working out from home. I am a self-starter, so I can work out by myself. While I’d love a change of scenery and I love traveling, I do love being home.”

While it may come to a surprise to some that a public figure like Patrick would enjoy so much time to herself, Patrick said that it was a discovery she made late in her racing career.

“I realized probably 5-6 years ago how much I really needed alone time. I learned that when I lived in North Carolina,” Patrick said. “I would take the dogs for long walks in the woods and do my yoga practices by my self. Once there was a gym built on the property, I started working out by myself and I realized I really don’t need people.”

IndyCar iRacing newcomers Castroneves, Dixon preview Motegi

Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Michael EubanksApr 17, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
IndyCar’s iRacing Challenge continues this Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with its largest field to date.

Thirty-three cars and drivers are entered in this weekend’s virtual race at Twin Ring Motegi, highlighted by the addition of defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Also joining Busch are former Indy 500 winners Takuma Sato and Helio Castroneves, both of whom are making their first starts in the virtual series.

ENTRY LISTWho will be racing in round four

In real life, Castroneves is a two-time winner at Motegi, having taken the checkered flag in the 2006 and 2010 editions of the Indy Japan 300.

Despite not being as experienced with virtual racing as some of his competitors, Castroneves looks forward to this weekend’s 113-lap race.

“This opportunity for me is very unique. I’m probably the old-timer here,” Castroneves said during Friday’s IndyCar conference call. “For me to join, the sim that I’m normally used to go was in Charlotte. However when it was myself, Josef, Will, Simon, they were so much faster than me. I wasn’t very much into video games.

“In this situation, I’m excited because we’re not doing anything, so why not try something? Hopefully, the oval is still challenging, don’t get me wrong, but it looks like I’m hustling just like a racecar. Very interesting.”

Scott Dixon is also a two-time winner at Motegi, having won in 2009 and 2011 (though his final victory took place on the track’s 2.983-mile road course as the oval was damaged in the 2011 Tohoku earthquake).

Like Castroneves, Dixon is still learning the ropes of virtual racing. The five-time champion finished 16th in his iRacing Challenge debut at Barber two weeks ago and finished 30th last week in Michigan after being involved in a massive crash at the start of the race.

“Hopefully I’ll make it past the start line this week. Last week was pretty rough,” Dixon said. “So was Alabama. Some of these teams have taken it next level.

“It’s tough. It’s really challenging. I think definitely put into perspective being at home with kids E-learning, then trying to get on a simulator throughout the day when you can, try and keep up the normal training levels that we try to once we get back to proper racing, has been interesting.”

Despite the rough start, Dixon said that he’s still enjoyed the iRacing experience so far.

I’ve found it a lot of fun,” Dixon said. “It’s been a little bit frustrating in some ways because you’re trying to get up to speed and catch up as quickly as possible. Some people have been racing on these things for more than 10 years. Kudos to the IndyCar Series for bringing us online, iRacing as well.”

