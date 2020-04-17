Indianapolis Motor Speedway Photo

Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosts funeral for slain police officer

By Bruce MartinApr 17, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is more than just a race track and sporting venue. It is a vital part of the fabric of the community in this uniquely Midwestern metropolis.

Breann Leath was even more important, serving as an officer for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The 24-year-old was investigating a domestic violence incident on April 9, when she was gunned down by an assailant. Her death has been a shock to a city already in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leath’s funeral was held Thursday at IMS, in what’s believed to be the first time it had been the backdrop for such a somber event in its 110-year history. In the past, it has held memorial services for race drivers and other members of the racing community.

Members of the IMPD and additional law enforcement agencies completely lined the historic 2.5-mile oval with their squad cars, creating a stirring visual tribute to their fallen colleague.

Leath’s family, fellow officers and community were there to mourn her loss. Officers watched a stream of the funeral on their personal devices, then stood by their cars to salute Leath as her procession completed a ceremonial lap. Under normal circumstances, the funeral would take place in a closed-door arena, but these modifications were made to help maintain social distancing and limit the number of people in one place.

Leath was remembered as a loving and devoted mother to her son, an officer with genuine dedication and commitment to the community that echoed throughout the IMPD, and for having a smile that could light up a room.

Because of the ongoing CDC restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public participation was possible during the funeral services, and no public visitation took place.

“While a global pandemic may keep us physically separated today, the sun rose this morning on a city that has come together as one, united in admiration for our fallen hero,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett after removing his face mask, black and striped with a thin blue line. “Here at this track and across this city, her brothers and sisters in blue stand ready to keep watch over her legacy.”

Leath, a 2014 graduate of Southport High School, was a beat officer on the city’s east side. She was previously a member of the Indiana National Guard and worked as a corrections officer at the Indiana Women’s Prison.

“Breann accomplished and gave more in her 24 years than most could ever hope to in a lifetime,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said at the service, his hands protected by latex gloves, “wearing not one, not two, but three uniforms, all honorably.”

Following the funeral service at IMS, Leath was laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

Community members are invited to contribute to The Breann Leath Memorial Fund via donation or by purchasing official apparel at shopIMPD.com. Memories, photos, notes, condolences or art made in her honor can also be sent to OfficerLeathLegacy@indy.gov to be compiled for her family.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

Dreyer & Reinbold keeps busy with other projects during pandemic

Tom Blatter/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
By Michael EubanksApr 17, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Five weeks ago, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was in St. Petersburg, Florida, for Round 1 of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series.

Today, their St. Petersburg car sits in the team’s Carmel, Indiana, shop, having not turned a single lap.

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic postponing all motorsports events for the time being, one would assume that DRR’s shop has been quiet lately.

However, while the team has been running with only three people in the shop at a time, there still has been plenty of work to do. When racing does resume, the team will be well-prepared.

“We’re ready to go,” team owner Dennis Reinbold said. “We’re well-funded and excited for when it does kick-off, but I couldn’t tell you which events we’re going to choose to go to. But we look forward to doing those when they become available.”

While DRR was originally scheduled to only run 3-4 IndyCar races this season, the team still keeps busy with a variety of other projects.

“We’re doing a lot of machine work in our shop for outside vendors, things like that,” Reinbold said. “Our shop is quite big, so it’s not like we have people huddled together or anything like that. We’re taking precautions. They want to work, they want to keep building things and we’re ready to go once it gets going.”

In addition to doing non-racing work, the team has also been preparing their rally cars and fitting their third IndyCar with the new aeroscreen. The team has also been working on a consturction of a very unique vehicle.

Reinbold is building a replica of a GM Futurliner. The Futurliners were a group of custom vehicles created by General Motors between the 1930s and 1950s.

Reinbold’s GM Futurliner currently is undergoing restoration at DRR’s Carmel, IN shop. Photo: Tom Blatter/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
A photo of a restored GM Futurliner is used for reference at DRR’s shop. Photo: Tom Blatter/Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

Originally built for the 1939 New York World’s Fair, Futurliners were later utilized in GM’s “Parade of Progress”, a North American promotional tour promoting the future of cars and technology. Each Futurliner featured an opening stage area on its side to display new technology.

Reinbold’s replica will be based off of a 1953 GM truck chassis. His plans for the vehicle are to use it for hospitality use at the Indy 500 and Indianapolis Colts games.

“It’s like a big limo tailgate vehicle,” Reinbold said. 

While the extra time away from the track has provided DRR plenty of time to work on other projects, Reinbold said the team still does look forward to the eventual resumption of racing. In the meantime, the team plans to just take things day-by-day.

“It’s really about just taking care of people and humanity,” Reinbold said. “We’ll get through it. It’s just the timeline we can’t predict.”

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter @michaele1994

 