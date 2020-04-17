Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

IndyCar iRacing newcomers Castroneves, Dixon preview Motegi

By Michael EubanksApr 17, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
IndyCar’s iRacing Challenge continues this Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with its largest field to date.

Thirty-three cars and drivers are entered in this weekend’s virtual race at Twin Ring Motegi, highlighted by the addition of defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

Also joining Busch are former Indy 500 winners Takuma Sato and Helio Castroneves, both of whom are making their first starts in the virtual series.

In real life, Castroneves is a two-time winner at Motegi, having taken the checkered flag in the 2006 and 2010 editions of the Indy Japan 300.

Despite not being as experienced with virtual racing as some of his competitors, Castroneves looks forward to this weekend’s 113-lap race.

“This opportunity for me is very unique. I’m probably the old-timer here,” Castroneves said during Friday’s IndyCar conference call. “For me to join, the sim that I’m normally used to go was in Charlotte. However when it was myself, Josef, Will, Simon, they were so much faster than me. I wasn’t very much into video games.

“In this situation, I’m excited because we’re not doing anything, so why not try something? Hopefully, the oval is still challenging, don’t get me wrong, but it looks like I’m hustling just like a racecar. Very interesting.”

Scott Dixon is also a two-time winner at Motegi, having won in 2009 and 2011 (though his final victory took place on the track’s 2.983-mile road course as the oval was damaged in the 2011 Tohoku earthquake).

Like Castroneves, Dixon is still learning the ropes of virtual racing. The five-time champion finished 16th in his iRacing Challenge debut at Barber two weeks ago and finished 30th last week in Michigan after being involved in a massive crash at the start of the race.

“Hopefully I’ll make it past the start line this week. Last week was pretty rough,” Dixon said. “So was Alabama. Some of these teams have taken it next level.

“It’s tough. It’s really challenging. I think definitely put into perspective being at home with kids E-learning, then trying to get on a simulator throughout the day when you can, try and keep up the normal training levels that we try to once we get back to proper racing, has been interesting.”

Despite the rough start, Dixon said that he’s still enjoyed the iRacing experience so far.

I’ve found it a lot of fun,” Dixon said. “It’s been a little bit frustrating in some ways because you’re trying to get up to speed and catch up as quickly as possible. Some people have been racing on these things for more than 10 years. Kudos to the IndyCar Series for bringing us online, iRacing as well.”

April 17 in Motorsports History: Wheldon gets his first win

By Michael EubanksApr 17, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT
Dan Wheldon’s first IndyCar win at Motegi on April 17, 2004 likely did not come to as a surprise to many.

The 25-year-old Briton had previously demonstrated that he had the talent to compete with the big boys. His road to the top of the podium just took a little longer than expected.

Wheldon came to the United States in 1999 to race in USF2000, where he won the championship with six wins in his rookie season. In the following two years, Wheldon competed in Atlantics and then CART’s Dayton Indy Lights series, finishing second overall with two victories in both years.

While his initial goal was to compete in CART, Wheldon was unable to find a ride in the series. He made the decision race to the rival Indy Racing Leauge in 2002, driving in the final two races of the season for Panther Racing.

Dan Wheldon celebrates following his victory following the 2004 Indy Japan 300 at Twin Ring Motegi. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Wheldon then took up the opportunity to race for part-time Andretti-Green Racing two races into the 2003 season when Dario Franchitti sustained a non-racing injury. When team owner Michael Andretti decided to retire following that year’s Indy 500, Wheldon was retained for the remainder of 2003.

While his start to the season was filled with bad luck and five DNFs, Wheldon improved towards the end of 2003, ending it with three consecutive top-five finishes.

Wheldon was resigned by Andretti for 2004, and scored his first pole position before finishing third in the second race of the year at Phoenix.

Finally, in the third race of the year at Twin Ring Motegi, Wheldon was victorious.

Starting the race from the pole, Wheldon dominated the Indy Japan 300, leading 192 of 200 laps en route to his first career victory.

The win had been a long time in the making for the driver who moved to the U.S. five years prior to chase his dream of becoming a professional race car driver. It was also the first victory for Honda at the track they owned and maintained.

“I think an absolutely awesome day for myself to win my first race,” Wheldon said. “For Honda, I think they kicked butt, and I think they deserve this more than any other engine manufacturer in the world.”

Wheldon would go on to win two more times in 2004 and finish second in the overall point standings. The following year, he won six races, including the Indy 500 en route to winning the series championship.

Wheldon went on to become one of the best drivers of his generation, capturing a victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2006 and another win at Indy in 2011. Sadly, Wheldon lost his life in a crash during the 2011 IndyCar finale at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Also on this date:

1983: Gordon Johncock won the Kraco Dixie 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the 25th and final victory of his career. The race was also the last one for CART at the facility. Open-wheel racing would not return to the state of Georgia until the IRL raced at Atlanta from 1998-2001.

1987: Romain Grosjean was born in Geneva, Switzerland. Grosjean made his Formula debut with Renault in the 2009 European Grand Prix. He has since gone on to compete in 163 more GPs, also driving for Lotus and Haas.

1994: Michael Schumacher won the Pacific Grand Prix at Japan’s Tanaka International Circuit. Sadly, the race was the penultimate one for Ayrton Senna, who died in a crash in the F1’s next race at Imola. 

