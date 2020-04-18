IndyCar drivers open for more NASCAR doubleheaders in the future

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On Thursday’s “Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico on NBCSN, IndyCar Series owner Roger Penske said he would like to see more doubleheaders between IndyCar and NASCAR in the future.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the first IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader is scheduled for July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Penske is also the owner that fabled facility.

IndyCar will stage the GMR IndyCar Grand Prix on the IMS road course. Also scheduled that day is the Pennzoil 150 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

The next day, the Brickyard 400 is scheduled for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Just a few days after he won his second NTT IndyCar Series championship, Josef Newgarden got that conversation rolling when he drove his Chevrolet Indy car around the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Because real racing has been halted because of COVID-19 pandemic, virtual racing has given fans a chance to see how drivers from one series stack up against those in another.

The fourth race of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge is the Firestone 175 at virtual Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. NASCAR’s Kyle Busch will be included in that contest. It also marks the return of three-time Indianapolis 500 winning driver and longtime NTT IndyCar Series star Helio Castroneves.

The race is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be televised on NBCSN.

Newgarden would also like to see more drivers from other series try to compete in different forms of racing when real racing returns.

“Oh, definitely,” Newgarden said. “For me as a younger guy in the sport, sort of reaching the middle point, I’ve always wanted to see more crossover from drivers and teams and series. I think most drivers do, to be honest with you.

“We got in this place over the last however long you want to call it, 20 or 30 years, where everyone became specialists. There was less of this. If you’re an IndyCar guy, you can’t run NASCAR, this or that.

“This has provided a really fun push where series can come together and provide more value for the fans, can provide more action for the drivers to really take in or soak in different experiences. Maybe that will lead to more crossovers from different drives.”

So far in the six-race IndyCar iRacing Challenge, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt, Jr. have competed in a virtual Indy car. In Saturday’s race, two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will compete in an Indy car.

“Kyle Busch really wants to run the Indianapolis 500,” Newgarden said. “All of us want that. We want to run against the best in the world. I think it’s vice versa. If there’s a guy like Scott Dixon that wants to run in NASCAR for an event, I think those guys want to see that happen, too, because Scott is one of the best.

“Without a doubt, there’s been some positives from this sim racing. I think what they’re proposing in reality as we go back to the real world is quite exciting. I think we’re all pretty excited and confident that Roger is leading that charge and is probably the best person positioned to get something like that done.”

Scott Dixon is a five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion, a winner of the 2008 Indianapolis 500 and a multi-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner.

Although he doesn’t think the virtual form of racing is the same as the real thing, it does allow drivers from different series to square off with one another.

“The format itself is fun,” Dixon said. “I think having the accessibility and ease to have that crossover is pretty cool, probably more so for the sponsors.

“The way these things drive, it also depends on a lot of things: how long you’ve done it, what kind of car you’ve been driving on the sim for a period of time, trying to get up to speed. Even going from an IndyCar to a GT car, there’s all these tiny little things that you need to mold into your driving pattern and how you use it.

I think it’s cool for a spectacle. It’s been a lot of fun. Even yesterday with Kyle Busch running in the practice sessions, it’s a lot of fun, conversations, everybody is chatting and getting along.

“The reality of it is very unreal in a lot of ways. I think the racing has been a lot of fun. Yesterday I think Motegi leading into this weekend, the multiple lines, what we’ve seen so far, it’s going to be pretty cool.

“Last week at (virtual) Michigan, even though I had to watch most of it from my couch, it was pretty cool to watch.”

At 73, Emerson Fittipaldi enjoying introduction to sim racing

Once a racer, always a racer.

That’s an adage Emerson Fittipaldi is proving true.

At 73, the two-time Formula One champion and Indy 500 winner is experiencing a brand new adrenaline rush in the form of esports.

Over the last few weeks, Fittipaldi has been competing in the Legends Trophy, an online racing series for drivers over 40.

The Legends Trophy is one of two virtual racing series created by Torque Esports in mid-March. Torque’s other racing series, the All-Star Cup, pits real-life drivers against some of the best sim racers in the world. The goal of both series is to provide alternative motorsports content while real racing remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I never tried it before, but my son (Emerson Fittipaldi, Jr, 13) started racing simulators when he was six,” Fittipaldi said of sim racing. “I got involved because of him. He invited me to race, but I had to learn because I’m a dinosaur.”

Fittipaldi is the oldest driver competing in the Legends Trophy. Some of the younger “kids” he has been racing against include Dario Franchitti (46), Helio Castroneves (44), Tony Kanaan (45) and Jacques Villeneuve (49).

Like Fittipaldi, Gil de Ferran is new to sim racing but has enjoyed his experience so far. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Fifty-two-year-old Gil de Ferran is another driver competing in the Legends Trophy. Having looked up to Fittipaldi when he was younger, de Ferran is enthusiastic to be able to compete against him.

“I think if you ask any Brazilain racing driver, Emerson was really the pioneer and an inspiration to all of us,” de Ferran said. “I feel fortunate that despite our age difference I came across him for one season. When I just got into IndyCar racing, he was finishing, and it really was just a pleasure to share the track with him. It’s fun to that with him again.”

Like Fittipaldi, de Ferran is new to sim racing, but he enjoys the opportunity it brought to race against so many former competitors.

“At some point in my career, I came across at least 80 percent of the guys,” de Ferran said. “There’s kind of a fun camaraderie aspect to it. On the other hand, because I have another job with McLaren (as the Sporting Director), I actually don’t have that much time to practice. I feel frustrated with myself because my performance is terrible. I have to remind myself to not get frustrated because it has to be fun. I suppose those old juices start to flow again quite naturally.”

While both drivers came from generations that did not utilize simulators, Fittipaldi said he understood why current drivers compete in sim racing and build expensive rigs. In fact, he said that he’d “use them full-time” if he were racing in real-life today.

“It helps you learn the track, the setup of the car,” Fittipaldi said. “It has the bumps of the track, the curves, the wall – everything is exact. You go to a new track, and these guys already how to drive it. It’s amazing.”

While he has yet to win in the Legends Trophy, Fittipaldi continues to make progress. Two weeks ago, he was running in the sixth position on the final lap before he accidentally spun out. Fittipaldi said that it was pressure got to him.

“I have to learn, I have to improve,” Fittipaldi said. “These guys are so talented. My challenge is to get closer to them.”

Round six of the Legends Trophy takes place at 12 p.m. ET today at a virtual Lime Rock Park. Live coverage can be viewed by clicking here.

