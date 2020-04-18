Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Today’s iRacing IndyCar race at Motegi: Start time, TV info, more

By Nate RyanApr 18, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
The IndyCar iRacing Challenge will make its second consecutive trip to an oval Saturday with another wave of accomplished novices joining the largest field yet in the series.

The 113-lap race at virtual Twin Ring Motegi’s oval will feature 33 drivers, up two from Round 3 at Michigan International Speedway. There were 29 drivers in Round 2 at Barber Motorsports Park and 25 in the opener at Watkins Glen International.

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch will make his debut, along with three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and 2017 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato.

“I’ve had a lot of fun racing different cars I probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to try in real life because of my schedule on the NASCAR side,” Busch said in a release. “I started practicing with the group on Thursday, and things have gone well so far. These guys are really good at what they do in real life and equally as good in the sim world. Just want to thank all the IndyCar drivers for welcoming me.”

Said Castroneves: “I’m so happy to be back in IndyCar, even though it’s in a virtual race at Twin Ring Motegi. I feel like I have the edge for this weekend since I’m one of the few drivers in the field who actually raced there in real life and have been able to win there with Roger (Penske) back in the day.

Sato will be making his iRacing debut.

“I finally have my equipment this week and am thrilled about my debut in iRacing at Motegi,” he said in a release. “What amazing timing! The Japanese fans are already very excited and very happy that they can watch the current IndyCar Series race in Motegi virtually. I have been visiting Twin Ring Motegi every winter as Honda held fan appreciation days. … We missed racing in an IndyCar race in Japan for a long time, but who could imagine we are going back there for virtual racing?

“We are living in extraordinary times at the moment, but this is an amazing story to be able to race an Indy car at virtual Twin Ring Motegi.”

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

START: The command to start engines will be given by auto racing legend Mario Andretti at 2:43 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag at 2:45 p.m.

TV: Coverage of the race will begin on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET and also via the NBCSN stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. The IndyCar on NBC booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy will have the call of the race with reporter Marty Snider.

The race also can be viewed through drivers’ individual Twitch channels.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Big Machine Records country music star Carly Pearce at 2:39 p.m. ET.

TRACK: Virtual Twin Ring Motegi, an egg-shaped, 1.549-mile oval in Motegi, Japan. Turn banking: 10 degrees.

COMPETITION CAUTION: None.

DISTANCE: The Firestone 175 is 113 laps/175 miles/281.6 km (approximately 75 minutes).

SETUPS: Fixed; no changes allowed for drivers.

PIT STOPS: Two. Fuel window approximately 40 laps.

FAST REPAIRS: One (same as last week at Michigan; drivers were allowed two fast repairs, the equivalent of hitting a reset button, at the past two races on road courses).

REAL WORLD AT MOTEGI: There were 14 IndyCar races at Twin Ring Motegi from 1998-2011. Adrian Fernandez won the inaugural race March 28, 1998, while Scott Dixon won the most recent, on Sept. 18, 2011. Danica Patrick made history at the circuit April 20, 2008, becoming the only female driver to win an IndyCar race.

Ten drivers in the field Saturday also competed in the last IndyCar race at Twin Ring Motegi on Sept. 18, 2011: Scott Dixon (winner), Will Power (second), Marco Andretti (third), Sebastien Bourdais (sixth), Takuma Sato (10th), Graham Rahal (12th), James Hinchcliffe (15th), Tony Kanaan (17th), Helio Castroneves (22nd) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (24th).

Two drivers in the field each have two career real-life victories at Twin Ring Motegi: Helio Castroneves (2006, 2010) and Scott Dixon (2009, 2011).

UNOFFICIAL POINTS STANDINGS: There is no championship at play, but if points were being kept, Scott McLaughlin would be leading. Click here for the points standings after Michigan.

PAST THREE ROUNDS: Click here for the full boxscore from Michigan. Click here for the full boxscore from Barber. Click here for the full box score from Watkins Glen.

NEXT: The Firestone 175 at Twin Ring Motegi is the fourth of six events to be held each Saturday through May 2. Next week is at the Circuit of The Americas (April 25) and then a non-INDYCAR “Dream” track (May 2) is the finale.

ENTRY LIST: Click to view the entry list for the fourth round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

SPOTTER’S GUIDE: Click here to view the paint schemes being used in today’s race at Twin Ring Motegi.

At 73, Emerson Fittipaldi enjoying introduction to sim racing

Simon Hofmann/Getty Images For Laureus
By Michael EubanksApr 18, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Once a racer, always a racer.

That’s an adage Emerson Fittipaldi is proving true.

At 73, the two-time Formula One champion and Indy 500 winner is experiencing a brand new adrenaline rush in the form of esports.

Over the last few weeks, Fittipaldi has been competing in the Legends Trophy, an online racing series for drivers over 40.

The Legends Trophy is one of two virtual racing series created by Torque Esports in mid-March. Torque’s other racing series, the All-Star Cup, pits real-life drivers against some of the best sim racers in the world. The goal of both series is to provide alternative motorsports content while real racing remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I never tried it before, but my son (Emerson Fittipaldi, Jr, 13) started racing simulators when he was six,” Fittipaldi said of sim racing. “I got involved because of him. He invited me to race, but I had to learn because I’m a dinosaur.”

Fittipaldi is the oldest driver competing in the Legends Trophy. Some of the younger “kids” he has been racing against include Dario Franchitti (46), Helio Castroneves (44), Tony Kanaan (45) and Jacques Villeneuve (49).

Like Fittipaldi, Gil de Ferran is new to sim racing but has enjoyed his experience so far. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Fifty-two-year-old Gil de Ferran is another driver competing in the Legends Trophy. Having looked up to Fittipaldi when he was younger, de Ferran is enthusiastic to be able to compete against him.

“I think if you ask any Brazilain racing driver, Emerson was really the pioneer and an inspiration to all of us,” de Ferran said. “I feel fortunate that despite our age difference I came across him for one season. When I just got into IndyCar racing, he was finishing, and it really was just a pleasure to share the track with him. It’s fun to that with him again.”

Like Fittipaldi, de Ferran is new to sim racing, but he enjoys the opportunity it brought to race against so many former competitors.

“At some point in my career, I came across at least 80 percent of the guys,” de Ferran said. “There’s kind of a fun camaraderie aspect to it. On the other hand, because I have another job with McLaren (as the Sporting Director), I actually don’t have that much time to practice. I feel frustrated with myself because my performance is terrible. I have to remind myself to not get frustrated because it has to be fun. I suppose those old juices start to flow again quite naturally.”

While both drivers came from generations that did not utilize simulators, Fittipaldi said he understood why current drivers compete in sim racing and build expensive rigs. In fact, he said that he’d “use them full-time” if he were racing in real-life today.

“It helps you learn the track, the setup of the car,” Fittipaldi said. “It has the bumps of the track, the curves, the wall – everything is exact. You go to a new track, and these guys already how to drive it. It’s amazing.”

While he has yet to win in the Legends Trophy, Fittipaldi continues to make progress. Two weeks ago, he was running in the sixth position on the final lap before he accidentally spun out. Fittipaldi said that it was pressure got to him.

“I have to learn, I have to improve,” Fittipaldi said. “These guys are so talented. My challenge is to get closer to them.”

Round six of the Legends Trophy takes place at 12 p.m. ET today at a virtual Lime Rock Park. Live coverage can be viewed by clicking here.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter @michaele1994