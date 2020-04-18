Simon Pagenaud made it two consecutive victories Saturday in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.
The 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner held off Scott Dixon by 0.3429 seconds at virtual Twin Ring Motegi in Round 4 of the series. Pagenaud also had captured Round 3 at Michigan International Speedway.
“Today was a lot about tire saving, the right strategy once again,” the Team Penske driver said. “At the end, it got a bit crazy. What’s fun to me, it’s actually that you’re racing the exact same guys as usual, exact same moves as you would in real life. You keep turning your wheels in your head.
“Right now we’re not racing (on real tracks), so we’re racing (virtually) on the weekend. That gives me a lot of joy. The adrenaline was definitely at the maximum level at the end of the race.”
Pagenaud led the final eight laps after taking the lead from teammate Will Power, who finished third. Power and Scott McLaughlin both sustained damaged after an incident with the lapped car of Vincent Askew while the Penske teammates raced for the lead.
“That’s what lost us the race, basically,” said Power, who led a race-high 61 laps and has finished on the podium in three of the four races in the series. “We couldn’t battle for the win anymore. Yeah, missing half a front wing, I was pushing a lot, obviously. I was happy to hang on for third. That showed how much of a gap we’d pulled on the whole field that I could just nurse it home.”
Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch finished 13th in his IndyCar iRacing debut.
