The NTT IndyCar Series held the Firestone 175 at Virtual Twin Ring Motegi this Saturday, round four of the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge.
NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.
Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media — some in “interview” videos with themselves. (This post will be updated as more drivers share their reactions on social media).
Simon Pagenaud – Winner:
🍾 Back to back how about that!! Amazing @iRacing #IndyCar Challenge today at Motegi! Awesome strategy again and that was a great drag race with Dixon at the end. Cheers everybody! pic.twitter.com/GlNai90VfO
— Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) April 18, 2020
Will Power – Finished 3rd
Had a great @IndyCar race today on @iRacing … nice to share the podium with @simonpagenaud and @scottdixon9!
// #INDYCAR / #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/Zq2rQsxSYL
— Will Power (@12WillPower) April 18, 2020
Marcus Ericsson – Finished 4th:
P4 at the 4th round of the @IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Motegi today. Finally able to have a clean race without incidents! Good fun and I’m getting better and better all the time. Next time we’re going for victory lane 👊🏻😎 #ME8 #INDYCARChallenge @HuskiChocolate @CGRindycar pic.twitter.com/StdZiWmcmC
— Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) April 18, 2020
Robert Wickens – Finished 5th:
The @Lucas_Oil @ArrowMcLarenSP car was strong today! After needing 5sec in repairs at the first pit stop we charged back from P17-P5 at the checkered flag. We finished 5.8 seconds off the lead. Really happy with that and we can hopefully that some momentum to @COTA next weekend! pic.twitter.com/KCH6aRACyZ
— Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) April 18, 2020
Sage Karam – Finished 7th:
Kissed the wall in qual had to start last. 31st ➡️ 7th. We’ll take that.
— Sage Karam (@SageKaram) April 18, 2020
Graham Rahal – Finished 10th:
A top-10 for @GrahamRahal in the @FifthThird @HondaRacing_HPD @IndyCar in Round 4 of the @iRacing Challenge with 10th place. 👏🏻
And $5650 for our @UnitedRentals #Turns4Troops program. WTG, Graham! 🇺🇸 #INDYCARChallenge @motegi_english pic.twitter.com/RqmDjkfCfx
— Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) April 18, 2020
Conor Daly – Finished 11th:
P26 to P11 today! Really enjoyed that. Wish there was a yellow at the end to bunch everyone up but we made the strategy work. Nice to battle with my teammate @rinusveekay virtually! Hah thanks everyone for tuning in! Also, how funny is this ⬇️ kitchen chairs help burn calories 😂 pic.twitter.com/4zYM4RGIEO
— Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) April 18, 2020
Felix Rosenqvist – Finished 14th:
P14 in the end. Contact with the wall early on and that was it. No yellows to catch up unfortunately! Good fun like always tho 👍🏻 @iRacing @indy @NTTDATAServices #NTTDATARacing pic.twitter.com/AjyYLJETL1
— Felix Rosenqvist (@FRosenqvist) April 18, 2020
Dalton Kellett – Finished 19th:
P19 in Round 4 at @motegi_english today.
Not where we wanted to end up but ran a clean race and had lots of fun racing with everyone. Hope it was an exciting one to watch!#INDYCAR #INDYCARChallenge @AJFoytRacing @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/UFcSuGOHI1
— Dalton Kellett (@Dalton_Kellett) April 18, 2020
Alex Palou – Finished 22nd:
Not our day today at Motegi, kissed the wall in Lap15 and had to try a different startegy that didn’t work. ☹️
It’s all good people! We have COTA next week. 😏
Hope y’all are safe at home with the family! ✌️#iRacingIndyCarChallenge pic.twitter.com/Vt9lztN1yt
— Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) April 18, 2020
Marco Andretti – Finished 25th:
Just drove an entire race with damage that I didn’t know I had. Used fast repair on last stop and picked up a second. My lack of sim experience. Bummer.
— Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) April 18, 2020
Kyle Kaiser – Finished 27th:
Post-race thoughts from Round 4 of the #IndyCarChallenge @juncosracing @IndyCar @IndyCaronNBC @iRacing pic.twitter.com/ShBOGicu6I
— Kyle Kaiser (@KyleKRacing) April 18, 2020
James Hinchcliffe – Finished 33rd
A glitch kicked me out of today’s race! Super bummed because practice had gone well and thought we could have had a good one. Using my new found free time to actually go outside. See sun. Breath fresh air.
— James Hinchcliffe (@Hinchtown) April 18, 2020