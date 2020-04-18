Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NTT IndyCar Series held the Firestone 175 at Virtual Twin Ring Motegi this Saturday, round four of the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge.

NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.

Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media — some in “interview” videos with themselves. (This post will be updated as more drivers share their reactions on social media).

Simon Pagenaud – Winner:

🍾 Back to back how about that!! Amazing @iRacing #IndyCar Challenge today at Motegi! Awesome strategy again and that was a great drag race with Dixon at the end. Cheers everybody! pic.twitter.com/GlNai90VfO — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) April 18, 2020

Will Power – Finished 3rd

Marcus Ericsson – Finished 4th:

P4 at the 4th round of the @IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Motegi today. Finally able to have a clean race without incidents! Good fun and I’m getting better and better all the time. Next time we’re going for victory lane 👊🏻😎 #ME8 #INDYCARChallenge @HuskiChocolate @CGRindycar pic.twitter.com/StdZiWmcmC — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) April 18, 2020

Robert Wickens – Finished 5th:

The @Lucas_Oil @ArrowMcLarenSP car was strong today! After needing 5sec in repairs at the first pit stop we charged back from P17-P5 at the checkered flag. We finished 5.8 seconds off the lead. Really happy with that and we can hopefully that some momentum to @COTA next weekend! pic.twitter.com/KCH6aRACyZ — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) April 18, 2020

Sage Karam – Finished 7th:

Kissed the wall in qual had to start last. 31st ➡️ 7th. We’ll take that. — Sage Karam (@SageKaram) April 18, 2020

Graham Rahal – Finished 10th:

Conor Daly – Finished 11th:

P26 to P11 today! Really enjoyed that. Wish there was a yellow at the end to bunch everyone up but we made the strategy work. Nice to battle with my teammate @rinusveekay virtually! Hah thanks everyone for tuning in! Also, how funny is this ⬇️ kitchen chairs help burn calories 😂 pic.twitter.com/4zYM4RGIEO — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) April 18, 2020

Felix Rosenqvist – Finished 14th:

P14 in the end. Contact with the wall early on and that was it. No yellows to catch up unfortunately! Good fun like always tho 👍🏻 @iRacing @indy @NTTDATAServices #NTTDATARacing pic.twitter.com/AjyYLJETL1 — Felix Rosenqvist (@FRosenqvist) April 18, 2020

Dalton Kellett – Finished 19th:

P19 in Round 4 at @motegi_english today. Not where we wanted to end up but ran a clean race and had lots of fun racing with everyone. Hope it was an exciting one to watch!#INDYCAR #INDYCARChallenge @AJFoytRacing @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/UFcSuGOHI1 — Dalton Kellett (@Dalton_Kellett) April 18, 2020

Alex Palou – Finished 22nd:

Not our day today at Motegi, kissed the wall in Lap15 and had to try a different startegy that didn’t work. ☹️ It’s all good people! We have COTA next week. 😏 Hope y’all are safe at home with the family! ✌️#iRacingIndyCarChallenge pic.twitter.com/Vt9lztN1yt — Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) April 18, 2020

Marco Andretti – Finished 25th:

Just drove an entire race with damage that I didn’t know I had. Used fast repair on last stop and picked up a second. My lack of sim experience. Bummer. — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) April 18, 2020

Kyle Kaiser – Finished 27th:

James Hinchcliffe – Finished 33rd