Supercross: Legendary trainer Aldon Baker prepares to shift focus

By Dan BeaverApr 20, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
In a typical year, riders put a lot of thought into the transition from supercross to motocross. This season is anything but typical. Everyone is still struggling to decide the best way to prepare for what essentially has been two off seasons.

Ralph Sheehen and Ricky Carmichael caught up with legendary trainer Aldon Baker to get his insight into the unique challenges faced in 2020. Baker is partially responsible for nearly 30 combined 450 supercross and motocross championships.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 break, Baker was forced to shut down the riding part of his training.

Partly this was to keep the riders safe. A trip to the hospital for a broken bone might prove catastrophic. But also to keep from stressing a supply chain that stretched to Europe for the KTM and Husqvarna brands. At the time, Europe was the frontline in a shifting battle against the illness.

Usually, the plan is to peak one week before the supercross season begins and maintain that conditioning through May.

“We almost had to go back into a holiday period, but also not lose a certain amount of fitness and then figure out when are we actually going racing,” Baker told NBC Sports.

At the moment, riders are eight weeks away from a return to racing. If the latest schedule remains in place. Everyone who has been waiting through this break knows just how big that if can be. But there is plenty of time for Baker to put his plan into motion and execute it.

The riders are well-conditioned athletes who are doing a variety of things to stay in shape during the break. Physical conditioning will not be an issue.

Baker is much more concerned with their mindset once racing resumes.

“I want the guys to obviously be fresh mentally going into the racing,” Baker said. “Because now we are going to have a very limited offseason (between motocross and supercross) and then go back into it. As a trainer, I’ve got to look at each guy’s individual mentality and their experience. How are they going to cope with it and what are we going to do to still be ready to go racing and be in good fitness and good on the bike, but not be mentally fried by the time we get back to supercross.”

There could be hidden positives in the break. One of his riders, Marvin Musquin is recuperating from an injury during the offseason. Cooper Webb is 29 points out of first in the supercross standings and can use this time to reset for a seven-race charge on Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen once that series returns to action.

And then, there are the intangibles. Those silver linings everyone looks for around every dark cloud.

“We actually get a period now where we can work on the things that are tough to work on when you’re under the gun, like technique, not using rear brake or no clutch,” Baker said. “Stuff like that when you’re in the middle of the season and you’re trying to maintain and keep up intensity, that’s a little tough to do. So I’ve got to get creative about not only how I maintain a certain level, but get the guys mentally (focused) on riding.”

April 20 in Motorsports History: Danica’s groundbreaking victory

By Michael EubanksApr 20, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
“Boys, move over.”

That was broadcaster Marty Reid’s famous call when Danica Patrick crossed the finish line on April 20, 2008.

For the first time in history, a woman had won at the top level of American open-wheel racing, coming in a brilliant fuel run at Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi.

Patrick started the race from the sixth position, and while she didn’t have the fastest car, she had the right strategy.

Danica Patrick waves to the crowd after winning the 2008 Indy Japan 300 at Twin Ring Motegi. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

With roughly 50 laps remaining in the 200-lap event, Patrick began to slow her pace and conserve fuel, dropping to as low as ninth.

That move paid off. As the laps began to dwindle, the cars ahead of her began to drop off, either for having to conserve fuel or come in to pit.

Scott Dixon, who had led the majority of the race, came in to pit with five laps remaining. Then Dan Wheldon came in. Then Tony Kanaan and Ed Carpenter.

Helio Castroneves inherited the lead with four laps remaining, as Patrick rapidly made her charge in second place. On the next lap, Patrick passed Castroneves for the lead on the backstretch and went on to win by 5.859 seconds over the Brazilian.

“This is a long time coming,” Patrick told ESPN following the race “Finally.”

While she wouldn’t win again in IndyCar, Patrick raced the series until 2011. In 2009, she finished third in the Indy 500, the best finish for a woman in the race to date.

After racing in NASCAR full time from 2012-17, Patrick announced she would retire from racing. She made her final NASCAR and IndyCar starts in the 2018 Daytona 500 and Indy 500, respectfully.

Champ Car’s final farewell

Will Power leads the field at the start of the 2008 Grand Prix of Long Beach. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

As word of Patrick’s victory spread across the world, another historic race was taking place in the United States. Champ Car, which was established in 1979 as CART, was running its final race on the streets of Long Beach.

Will Power his victory in the final Champ Car race held at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach. (Photo by Paul Mounce/Corbis via Getty Images)

With the inaugural season of the Indy Racing Leauge in 1996, CART and the IRL competed as rival series for the next 12 years. In February 2008, both series reunified under one umbrella, causing several of Champ Car’s races either to be canceled or added to the IndyCar calendar.

With neither Long Beach or Motegi able to change their firmly locked dates, series officials made the decision to run both races as planned. IRL teams would travel to Motegi, and the Grand Prix of Long Beach would serve as an unofficial farewell race for Champ Car.

While points accrued in the race counted toward the IndyCar Series championship, all teams entered were Champ Car entries utilizing DP01 chassis. Additionally, the race also ran under Champ Car rules, which included a 1 hour, 45-minute time limit and a standing start.

Will Power started the race from the fourth position and got an impressive start, taking the lead from pole-sitter Justin Wilson into Turn 1.

Power would dominate, leading all but two laps en route to his third career victory. The future Indy 500 and IndyCar champion will be remembered as the final winner in Champ Car history.

“We got a ripper start,” Power told ESPN. “I was doing plenty of burnouts before, not off the hairpin though. It was a good start, good strategy, and we ran well. The yellows played well into our hands, so it was a good race.”

