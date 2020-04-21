April 21 in Motorsports History: Takuma Sato scores first IndyCar win

By Michael EubanksApr 21, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
For the first 10 seasons of his career, Takuma Sato went winless in professional open-wheel racing. His biggest claim to fame to that point was a failed attempt to take the lead from Dario Franchitti on the last lap of the 2012 Indy 500.

But that changed on April 21, 2013, as Sato won the Grand Prix of Long Beach to become the first Japanese winner in professional motorsports.

Takuma Sato celebrates after winning the 2013 Grand Prix of Long Beach. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Sato started the 39th edition of the race from fourth and took the lead on Lap 31 for good. He led the final 50 laps and won by 5.3 seconds ahead of Graham Rahal.

Aside from being the first victory for Sato in IndyCar competition, it was the first victory for A.J. Racing in more than 10 years. Foyt’s last victory came at Kanas Speedway on July 7, 2002 with Airton Dare behind the wheel.

Unfortunately, Foyt was not in attendance that weekend as he was at his ranch in Texas preparing for a surgery on his sciatic nerve, but that did not stop the team from celebrating.

Upon entering Victory Lane, Sato himself waved the Japanese flag and leaped into the arms of a crewman as confetti flew all around him.

“I can’t find the words,” Sato told NBCSN. “The boys have done a tremendous job. The car was great. Pit stops were perfect. Great calls. Just an incredible feeling. … This is just amazing. I’m really happy with the team. Thank you to all our sponsors and A.J. for such a fantastic opportunity.”

Also on this date:

1985: Ayrton Senna won the Grand Prix of Portugal, his first victory in Formula One. Senna became one of the greatest drivers in F1 history, with 41 victories and three World Championships (1988, 1990-91). before a fatal crash during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

2007: Tony Kanaan took the lead with five laps remaining in the Indy Japan 300 and held off Dan Wheldon to claim his first of five victories that season.

Ricky Carmichael on what to expect when Supercross returns

By Dan BeaverApr 21, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
As the sports world continues to sift through various scenarios for a return to racing, NBC Sports’ analyst Ricky Carmichael is sure of one thing. This year’s Supercross championship will go down in the books as one of the most memorable.

“Whichever rider wins this Monster Energy Supercross championship in that 450 class will probably be known as the hardest Supercross championship ever to win,” Carmichael told Ralph Sheheen in a stay at home interview last week.

Click on the video above for the complete interview.

When the COVID-19 shutdown hit the pause button, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen were virtually tied for the points lead. Tomac has a three-point advantage, which is the difference between one first- and one second-place finish.

Cooper Webb is nearly 30 points behind the leader, but the break might provide him an opportunity to heal from an accident at Arlington earlier this year. Webb did not miss a race, but was sore in the following weeks.

It also gives Webb a chance to utilize training techniques from Aldon Baker, who may be his ace in the hole.

“I really feel like the top two guys, Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen, better look out for Cooper Webb, and I’ll tell you why,” Carmichael said. “It’s because now he’s had time to get healthy and I’ assuming he’s going to make it through the outdoor motocross championship. This could be the break that he needed. Then you’ve got his teammate Marvin Musquin is going to be back. You know the Red Bull / KTM team is going to put him back in to help (Webb).

“And if Cooper Webb can get on a heater, anything can happen. It’s been a lot of chaos this season, it really has. It’s not going to be easy for him, but this break definitely didn’t hurt him. I think he’s the benefactor of this break.”

