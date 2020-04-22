Photos: Toyota/Don Schumacher Racing

NHRA: Antron Brown may be parked for now, but his motor is far from idle

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 22, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
During the current work stoppage due to coronavirus, Antron Brown typically spends up to two hours a day working out to stay fit for his day job.

So when the pandemic subsides, Brown can go back to a regular work day, which typically lasts between 7 1/2 to 15 seconds in total.

That is not a misprint.

If he gets to the final round in a NHRA national event, Brown will typically make four runs in the 3.75-second range each time. Do the math: each time Brown goes to work, he typically travels about 330 mph at around 3.75 seconds on a 1,000-foot drag strip. With four rounds of final eliminations. that’s a maximum 15-second work day.

And there’s no chance for overtime.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Antron Brown would typically take numerous 3.75-second Sunday drives. Photo: Toyota/Don Schumacher Racing.

The suburban Indianapolis resident is one of the top drivers on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. A three-time Top Fuel champion, Brown may currently be sidelined from competition like so many others due to the pandemic, but he is far from idle.

“I’m staying active in the race world, so to speak, not just from a social media standpoint but also developing and doing other things to keep my mind in line on what we’re going to do (when drag racing restarts) because when we get back, it’s going to be a crammed season,” Brown told NBC Sports. “We’re going to do a lot of back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back races.

“The NHRA has a game plan if we start in June, July or even in August. We’re going to race something this year and the later (the sport resumes) goes, the more you have to be in shape and in line.”

The 44-year-old Brown’s daily physical regimen includes biking, jogging and full-speed running, jumping jacks, weight lifting and more.

His three kids are also giving him a different kind of workout, Brown said with a laugh.

“I’m enjoying the time my kids and family,” he said. “I’ve never been home this much to be engaged with them like this every day. I feel like I’m Mike Brady (the father) of the Brady Bunch. It’s like my station wagon is parked in the garage and I’m home all the time.

“I’m cooking lunch for the kids, washing dishes in hot water in the sink rather than using the dishwasher and I’m wiping down counter tops 50 times a day. I feel like a housekeeper.

“I’m even cutting my own grass. Before, I used to have a landscaper cutting the grass, but then I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this.’ If I can save a buck here and there, I don’t need to spend money if I’m home and can do it myself.”

Brown also has plenty of chores and projects to work on. One of his biggest currently is redoing his drag racing simulator so that it is a virtual duplicate of the cockpit in his real-life Top Fuel dragster.”

Antron Brown’s plans to become a team owner next year were embraced by his current team owner, Don Schumacher. (Getty Images)

The other significant project Brown is working on is preparing to transition from driving for Don Schumacher Racing, which he has done since 2009, to owning his own team. That team would still be affiliated with DSR, but Brown would be the man paying the bills and controlling his own longterm destiny.

“(The coronavirus) impacts everything we’re doing, but it makes you do different things and go different routes,” Brown said. “My plan was to (start his team) by the end of this year, to take it over.

“That’s still my main focus, but at the end of the day it depends on what partnerships you have. If you have no partnerships, you have no team. All my partners remain strong, but my main focus right now is literally getting back to racing and helping the partners I’m a part of recover from this.

“It’s not going to be like a switch that goes on and everything is going to be okay. It’s how they’re going to get back to where they were and start growing again. Once we get back on that path, I can go back on my path and continue what I was doing, building the new race team and pulling the switch on it.

“Honestly, I think (building his team is) going to have a little delay for it, but my plan is still for 2021 to make that switch.

“These are tragic times, but at the same time, through all this stuff you can let it break you or you can look for the opportunity that’s out there. And there’s plenty of opportunity out there actually to figure out how to move forward and then actually go forward.”

Instead of burning up the dragstrip, Brown also spends a lot of time almost every day burning up the phone lines with fellow sidelined competitors such as two-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence, Shawn Langdon, J.R. Todd and Pro Stock Motorcycle champs Angelle Sampey and Andrew Hines (Brown was a former PSM rider before he switched to Top Fuel in 2008) as well as several of the top officials in NHRA.

“We lean on one another to help everyone grow and to support each other,” Brown said. “The thing is you always have to keep moving.

Antron Brown believes in staying in top shape so he’s at the top of his game on drag strips from California to New Hampshire. Photo: Toyota/Don Schumacher Racing.

“That’s the problem with a lot of people. They say they’re bored, but there’s plenty to do. It’s like my kids, there’s more to do than just sit on your computer or phone and play games. There’s lots to do outside like we used to do when we were kids ourselves.”

With NASCAR and IndyCar contemplating returning to racing without fans in the stands at least at the outset to make sure the virus doesn’t make a comeback, NHRA is also eyeing a similar approach.

While Brown admits it will be a strange feeling competing without fans, especially since NHRA drag racing is among the most fan-accessible forms not just in motorsports but all sports, he’s all-in to get back racing.

“I can never imagine that (racing without fans in the stands) in NHRA because that’s what makes our sport really thrive and makes us do what we do, it’s because of our crowds,” Brown said. “I think we have to race with some type of fans, for sure.

“It wouldn’t be worth going back racing unless we can give them entertainment value for TV. So we can race with them there (on TV) until we can get back to being safe where we actually all race together.”

IndyCar’s Conor Daly looks ahead to Ed Carpenter Racing ride

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Bruce MartinApr 22, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
If it wasn’t for incredibly tenacious perseverance, Conor Daly could have given up on racing a long time ago. But there is no way the 28-year-old from Noblesville, Indiana was ever going to give up on his dream of become a big-time NTT IndyCar Series driver.

Racing is in Daly’s blood.

His father is former Formula One and former CART and Indianapolis 500 driver Derek Daly of Ireland. His mother, Beth, is married to current Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles.

Young Daly made his debut in the 2013 Indianapolis 500, but just twice during that time has he competed full seasons in IndyCar. That came in 2016 with Dale Coyne Racing and 2017 for AJ Foyt Racing.

He’s been part-time ever since, hoping to land a full-time deal to show that he can be an IndyCar star. Daly just needs a chance and he is set to get that in 2020 in a combined effort with Ed Carpenter Racing and Carlin.

Daly will share the No. 20 Chevrolet with owner/driver Ed Carpenter. He will drive the street and road courses for the team, and also drive an additional entry in the 104th Indianapolis 500 in August. Daly will drive another Chevrolet on the ovals for Carlin Racing.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

By joining the “Hometown Team” for the Indianapolis 500 at Ed Carpenter Racing, the second-generation driver believes he has his best chance to win the Indy 500.

“Ed has a lot of people that support him in Indiana and support the hometown team in that event,” Daly said. “That is really cool. He’s made the team one of the top teams at Indy. For any of us young drivers, when you look at teams and what is available, I think one of the most coveted seats in racing is Ed’s seat. Josef Newgarden has gone from there to Team Penske. They have won races and that is the most important thing.

“He’s also in Gerry Forsythe’s old shop and Gerry was one of my first supporters in racing.”

Prior to the unexpected shutdown to the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daly was focused on running a full season of races. He will still get that opportunity once the season resumes.

For now, the 104th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for August 23.

“It’s awesome,” Daly admitted. “It’s been an interesting road since 2017. That phrase that I never really believed for a while – work hard and it will eventually pay off – seems to be doing that. I’m going to keep on trucking and take advantage of what Ed Carpenter Racing has to offer. The guys are doing an incredible job on that team.

“I like Ed a lot. I think he is hilarious. I see him at the gym and we always talk. He’s a great guy. It will be fun to see him in the trenches when we are fighting for something. Teammates at Indy, he is incredible there. It would be hilarious to share the front row with him. It would be a great photo shoot. That would be a lot of fun.

“Clearly, they have an incredible track record at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. There is a bit of a new element with the aeroscreen and you never know how that is going to work out. The good teams at Indy usually figure that out pretty quickly.”

Daly is quite familiar with some of the team members at Ed Carpenter Racing. Several of them came from the old Panther Racing Team, that featured such drivers as three-time IndyCar Series champion Sam Hornish, Jr., Scott Goodyear and IndyCar race winner Tomas Scheckter.

One of the team’s management partners at Panther was Doug Boles, the current IMS president.

“It will be nice to have a consistent home,” Daly said. “All the preparation, there are no corners being cut at all. It’s on me to take advantage of it. We can’t wait.

“I have not thought about Indy that much because I haven’t started the season in forever. Once I get to Indy, I’m going to feel good about it. We’re going to have some races to be in synch with the team. Indy is going to be great. It’s going to be awesome. I’m looking forward to getting back to tracks we haven’t raced at.

“But Indy is going to be exciting.”

Daly will take over Carpenter’s No. 20 Chevrolet on the street and road courses and drive a third car at the Indy 500 with a separate crew at ECR. Throw in the other oval races for Carlin and that gives Daly a full season effort, although not for the same team.

“I didn’t mean to drive for three different teams last year; it just ended up being that way,” Daly said. “The crucial part was having support from the United States Air Force.”

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

With the US Air Force as his sponsor, Daly can finally attempt to make traction in a career that has been a long time in the making.

“I don’t live with regrets,” he said. “The biggest question is when I was 18, do I stay here or there? I feel really happy with eventually getting here. I’m older than I thought, but that is all right. Tony Kanaan is still racing. I’ll race another 20 years before thinking of retiring.

“I’m putting more pressure on myself. Now, I have to get in, deliver quicker and do the best I can.

“Now, we have the next weekend to get right back to it and get right back on the horse.”

“I’ve tried to bust my butt to get here. I’m sure a lot of people thought I would be gone forever, but we’re back. You never know what will happen in life.”

It has taken Daly a long time to get to this point. He was ready to go at the season-opener at St. Petersburg, Florida before it was canceled on March 13.

For now, Daly has to do something that he is all too familiar with in his career.

He has to wait.

