Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

South Dakota short track set to run Saturday with fans in attendance

By Dan BeaverApr 22, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Racing is scheduled to return this weekend.

It won’t be on a national scale or in a major metropolitan area. If the race goes off as planned, it will occur in the farthest southeastern corner of South Dakota near Sioux City, on a spur of real estate wedged between Iowa and Nebraska.

Without a state executive order to prevent large gatherings, Park Jefferson Speedway will hold the Open Wheel Nationals on Saturday, April 25. The race will allow fans in attendance, making it one of the only sporting events since mid-March with a crowd.

The race has the potential to be a test case for how a dirt track might be able to resume operations.

It also has the potential to be a cause célèbre for both sides in an argument about how and when to relax social distancing.

This will not be a standard weekend. The 3/8ths-mile dirt track in North Sioux City, South Dakota (pop. 2,731 as of 2016), has a grandstand that holds 4,000.

Promoters have capped the sale of tickets at 700 to allow for social distancing. Cars counts for the sprint and modified classes are typically much higher for this race, but they, too, will be limited to 32 in each division.

The track quickly sold out its tickets. The modified division maxed out their entries with notable NASCAR veterans Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader scheduled to be part of the field. The sprint car field still had five slots open as of Wednesday.

“We intend to go overboard on following CDC guidelines,” race track promoter Adam Adamson told the Argus Leader earlier this week (the track didn’t respond to interview requests from NBCSports.com). “We’re just a small racetrack in rural South Dakota trying to give some entertainment and a little bit of a break from some of this madness that’s going on right now. We think we can do so in a safe environment.”

All tickets have been pre-sold and the track will operate on a cashless basis. Concessions will be available with the use of a credit card only, and the single building on the property capable of holding more than 10 people will be closed for Saturday’s event.

Not everyone agrees that this is a safe option.

In a Tuesday news conference about the COVID-19 outbreak, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem encouraged fans to stay away from the track. The first question asked of Noem in the conference (at the 8:15 mark in the video embedded below) was: “What can you do about the races happening this weekend?”

“I can encourage people not to go,” Noem said. “I don’t think it’s a good idea for them to attend. I still recommend that we follow the plans I have laid out for South Dakota where we don’t gather in sizes of over 10 and that folks continue to social distance.”

“There is a lot about my job that I chose not to take personally, but I am going to strongly recommend to the people of South Dakota that they not go and that they stay home,” Noem said. “It is wise and smart to continue on the plan that we have laid out for South Dakota for several more weeks.”

South Dakota does not have a stay-at-home order in place. Union County commissioners also said there is nothing they can do to prohibit the track from racing.

“We did, during the legislative session, attempt to bring a bill that would give counties some of the authority cities would have, but the legislature did not support that bill,” Noem said. “I think the county is probably accurate in saying they wish they had a few more tools to deal with the situation. But from the state level and what I’m recommending is that people not go.”

Wallace spent much of Tuesday engaging people on Twitter about why he decided to race Saturday.

Only 300 miles north on Interstate 29, World of Outlaw sprint car driver Donny Schatz will not be in attendance, and the Fargo, North Dakota, resident said he couldn’t race because he’s a World of Outlaws platinum member.

“I do not have any plans (to race at Park Jefferson) whatsoever,” Schatz told NBCSports.com emphatically earlier this week. “I’m contracted to the World of Outlaws … we’re not sitting home not racing because we don’t want to. We’re doing it because it’s what we have to do. It’s out of our hands. It’s not even an option. We put our status as platinum members in jeopardy.

“I’m curious to see how it goes because the last time I looked, there were no gatherings of more than 10 people, and it sounds like that is not within the realms of what (the race) is actually going to be.”

As of Wednesday, South Dakota reported fewer than 2,000 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with nine fatalities. Union County accounted for seven cases and two fatalities.

The track’s geographic position makes the track easily accessible to Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota (which does have a stay at home order). And as the only race happening this week, it is garnering a lot of attention.

The race will be broadcast online at SpeedShift.tv.

NHRA: Antron Brown may be parked for now, but his motor is far from idle

Photos: Toyota/Don Schumacher Racing
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 22, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

During the current work stoppage due to coronavirus, Antron Brown typically spends up to two hours a day working out to stay fit for his day job.

So when the pandemic subsides, Brown can go back to a regular work day, which typically lasts between 7 1/2 to 15 seconds in total.

That is not a misprint.

If he gets to the final round in a NHRA national event, Brown will typically make four runs in the 3.75-second range each time. Do the math: each time Brown goes to work, he typically travels about 330 mph at around 3.75 seconds on a 1,000-foot drag strip. With four rounds of final eliminations. that’s a maximum 15-second work day.

And there’s no chance for overtime.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Antron Brown would typically take numerous 3.75-second Sunday drives. Photo: Toyota/Don Schumacher Racing.

The suburban Indianapolis resident is one of the top drivers on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. A three-time Top Fuel champion, Brown may currently be sidelined from competition like so many others due to the pandemic, but he is far from idle.

“I’m staying active in the race world, so to speak, not just from a social media standpoint but also developing and doing other things to keep my mind in line on what we’re going to do (when drag racing restarts) because when we get back, it’s going to be a crammed season,” Brown told NBC Sports. “We’re going to do a lot of back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back races.

“The NHRA has a game plan if we start in June, July or even in August. We’re going to race something this year and the later (the sport resumes) goes, the more you have to be in shape and in line.”

The 44-year-old Brown’s daily physical regimen includes biking, jogging and full-speed running, jumping jacks, weight lifting and more.

His three kids are also giving him a different kind of workout, Brown said with a laugh.

“I’m enjoying the time my kids and family,” he said. “I’ve never been home this much to be engaged with them like this every day. I feel like I’m Mike Brady (the father) of the Brady Bunch. It’s like my station wagon is parked in the garage and I’m home all the time.

Instead of driving a Top Fuel dragster, Antron Brown is driving a lawn mower. Photo: Antron Brown

“I’m cooking lunch for the kids, washing dishes in hot water in the sink rather than using the dishwasher and I’m wiping down counter tops 50 times a day. I feel like a housekeeper.

“I’m even cutting my own grass. Before, I used to have a landscaper cutting the grass, but then I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this.’ If I can save a buck here and there, I don’t need to spend money if I’m home and can do it myself.”

Brown also has plenty of chores and projects to work on. One of his biggest currently is redoing his drag racing simulator so that it is a virtual duplicate of the cockpit in his real-life Top Fuel dragster.”

The other significant project Brown is working on is preparing to transition from driving for Don Schumacher Racing, which he has done since 2009, to owning his own team. That team would still be affiliated with DSR, but Brown would be the man paying the bills and controlling his own longterm destiny.

“(The coronavirus) impacts everything we’re doing, but it makes you do different things and go different routes,” Brown said. “My plan was to (start his team) by the end of this year, to take it over.

“That’s still my main focus, but at the end of the day it depends on what partnerships you have. If you have no partnerships, you have no team. All my partners remain strong, but my main focus right now is literally getting back to racing and helping the partners I’m a part of recover from this.

“It’s not going to be like a switch that goes on and everything is going to be okay. It’s how they’re going to get back to where they were and start growing again. Once we get back on that path, I can go back on my path and continue what I was doing, building the new race team and pulling the switch on it.

“Honestly, I think (building his team is) going to have a little delay for it, but my plan is still for 2021 to make that switch.

Antron Brown’s plans to become a team owner were embraced by his current team owner, Don Schumacher. (Getty Images)

“These are tragic times, but at the same time, through all this stuff you can let it break you or you can look for the opportunity that’s out there. And there’s plenty of opportunity out there actually to figure out how to move forward and then actually go forward.”

Instead of burning up the dragstrip, Brown also spends a lot of time almost every day burning up the phone lines with fellow sidelined competitors such as two-time defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence, Shawn Langdon, J.R. Todd and Pro Stock Motorcycle champs Angelle Sampey and Andrew Hines (Brown was a former PSM rider before he switched to Top Fuel in 2008) as well as several of the top officials in NHRA.

“We lean on one another to help everyone grow and to support each other,” Brown said. “The thing is you always have to keep moving.

Antron Brown believes in staying in top shape so he’s at the top of his game on drag strips from California to New Hampshire. Photo: Toyota/Don Schumacher Racing.

“That’s the problem with a lot of people. They say they’re bored, but there’s plenty to do. It’s like my kids, there’s more to do than just sit on your computer or phone and play games. There’s lots to do outside like we used to do when we were kids ourselves.”

With NASCAR and IndyCar contemplating returning to racing without fans in the stands at least at the outset to make sure the virus doesn’t make a comeback, NHRA is also eyeing a similar approach.

While Brown admits it will be a strange feeling competing without fans, especially since NHRA drag racing is among the most fan-accessible forms not just in motorsports but all sports, he’s all-in to get back racing.

“I can never imagine that (racing without fans in the stands) in NHRA because that’s what makes our sport really thrive and makes us do what we do, it’s because of our crowds,” Brown said. “I think we have to race with some type of fans, for sure.

“It wouldn’t be worth going back racing unless we can give them entertainment value for TV. So we can race with them there (on TV) until we can get back to being safe where we actually all race together.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski