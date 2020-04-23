IndyCar

IndyCar and Honda heavily involved in effort to battle COVID-19

By Bruce MartinApr 23, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
IndyCar and its partners are heavily involved in redirecting resources to help fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. American Honda and Honda Performance Development, one of two engine manufacturers in the NTT IndyCar Series, has

Instead of battling against Chevrolet (which also is taking steps to fight COVID-19) on the racetrack this season, Honda is focusing its efforts on addressing the crisis that has kept the IndyCar season from getting started. It is providing support to customers, Honda associates, business partners and local community organizations.

The company also is helping to assist communities throughout the region where people are suffering the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Here is a summary of the actions Honda has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding its customers, associates and business operations:

Support of Healthcare Providers 

  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): Ten Honda facilities in North America combined to donate over 200,000 items to healthcare providers and first responders, including gloves, face shields, N95 protective masks, alcohol wipes, half-mask respirators and other types of protective gear.
  • Honda associates at five different Honda facilities are using 3D printers to manufacture parts for face shields being donated to healthcare facilities and first responders.

Community Support 

  • Honda has pledged $1 million to address the immediate needs of communities across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, providing the most vulnerable with access to food. The pledge is part of a range of efforts Honda is undertaking to support community and government actions aimed at helping people combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The donations to food bank and meal programs are being distributed to nonprofit organizations that address food insecurity across the region.
  • Building on the commitment of Honda associates to community volunteerism, Honda has initiated a COVID-19 Special Matching Gift Program that enables associates to make monetary donations to food programs in their local communities, matching up to $1,000 for each individual associate. The matching fund is in addition to a $1 million pledge to address food insecurity.
  • The Honda Center, a Honda-sponsored entertainment venue in Southern California, has been used as a social-distant distribution center by the Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute food to those in need in Orange County.
  • “Virtual Volunteers”: Honda is empowering Honda associates in North America to help people in need in their local communities while maintaining social Some of the activities include making non-medical grade masks for neighbors and the community, neighbor wellness checks and use of social media and other efforts that can be completed from home.
  • Honda has launched the #ThankaHealthCareHero social media campaign to encourage people to offer gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, fire, police and other frontline professionals who place themselves at risk in support of the public’s health and safety.

Customer/Associate Support 

  • The Honda and Acura brands have offered to help customers who financed their vehicles through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services with payment extensions and deferrals, as well as available late fee waivers.
  • Effective April 1, Honda began offering select and eligible first responders and healthcare professionals a $500 (Honda) or $750 (Acura) discount on new vehicles financed or leased through Honda Financial Services or Acura Financial Services.
  • Honda has temporarily suspended production at all of its North American auto and powersports plants due to the decline in market demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has utilized this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants.
  • The vast majority of Honda associates are working remotely from home or place of residence. In-office activity is limited to essential activities.
  • Associates who have COVID-19 or are being evaluated for COVID-19 are entitled to temporary paid personal leave of absence program to insure they are receiving full pay for the first 14 days of their illness (with disability leave available thereafter, if needed).

Marketing/Social Media

  • A new marketing campaign builds on the company’s pledge to communities and customers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by adding meaning to The Power of Dreams during these unprecedented times.
  • On social media, Acura is encouraging people to practice social distancing whenever possible through its #LessDriveMorePark campaign – suggesting to park vehicles except for essential travel, while offering useful information concerning driving during this unprecedented situation.

Spanish GP: F1 will renegotiate fees for races without fans

Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 23, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
MADRID — Formula One organizers are open to renegotiating hosting fees for races that may take place without fans this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the general manager of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya said.

Joan Fontsere told The Associated Press that Liberty Media is “conscious” that if races need to go on without fans the contracts with event promoters will have to be somehow renegotiated.

“They are conscious that this is an exceptional situation,” Fontsere said. “We are obviously on the same page. If they want to keep some races on because of the TV rights, because of the teams … they know that our income (will be reduced), they realize that this year it will be like that, so for sure we are on the same page.”

He said Spanish Grand Prix organizers at this moment are not even considering a race with fans in Barcelona. He said it’s not only ticket sales that would be affected if the event goes on with empty stands and no hospitality suites.

“When the Catalan government invests in F1, it’s not only for the tickets that we sell, it’s also for the financial impact that the event has in the country, in Catalonia,” Fontsere said. “The economic impact for the country will be very reduced. It means no income for taxis, for hotels … so that changes completely the agreement between the two parties.”

Liberty Media did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Spanish GP brings in more than 160 million euros ($173 million) to the region, with the total of its financial impact during the year nearing 300 million euros ($325 million), according to data from the track. The attendance for last year’s race-weekend surpassed 160,000 people.

Fontsere said he received a couple of phone calls from F1 CEO Chase Carey to discuss possible solutions for the Spanish GP. He said Carey said the series is trying to run as many races as possible, but it was still too early to know when the season would actually resume, whether it would be in the summer or only in the fall.

Nine of the 22 races have already been postponed or canceled, and F1 recently put half of its staff on furlough until the end of May. Some teams also took similar actions to reduce costs.

F1 organizers have said they hope to hold between 15 and 18 races this year. The Australian GP and the Monaco GP have already been canceled.

Fontsere said the Spanish GP is “completely at the disposal” or organizers and is open to all proposals, be it doubleheaders, shortened weekends or almost anything else other than running on a reverse layout, as that would require too many complex changes to the track and could pose safety concerns.

Among the ideas reportedly being discussed in F1 is to have two or three consecutive races at the same circuit and to use fewer days of on-track activities. There were also talks about changing the format of qualifying and even races.

“We need to reduce two things: costs and risks,” Fontsere said. “So the fewer people we move, the smaller the risk, and the fewer days we use and the fewer activities we do, the lower the costs. It’s an exceptional season and exceptional decisions need to be taken.”

He said it is key to have as many races as possible this year in order to have a strong 2021 season, but he would understand if the Spanish GP was eventually left off the calendar. He was optimistic with its chances, though, considering its tradition, infrastructure and location.

Fontsere said he can get the Barcelona-Catalunya track ready for a race in “two to three weeks” and expects the Spanish GP to be among the first to resume.

“As soon as we can restart the season, I’m sure that it will be with European races,” he said, “and we will be around there.”