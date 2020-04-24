Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Formula One doles out early payments to financially hurting teams

By Nate RyanApr 24, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic keeps racing sidelined virtually worldwide, revenue streams have dried up for teams often dependent on race purses and corporate sponsorship.

Formula One is taking taken steps to help shore up the finances of its teams in the absence of steady cash flow.

Autosport quoted a top Formula One official Thursday as saying that F1 had provided some teams with “early payments” to weather the shutdown.

Formula One has yet to race this season as its first nine rounds of 2020 have been canceled or postponed. The schedule currently is scheduled to begin June 28 with the French Grand Prix after the April 7 announcement that the Canadian Grand Prix had been postponed from June 14.

Austerity measures already have been taken in F1, which has furloughed nearly half of its staff through the end of May and also has seen voluntary pay cuts for senior leadership. The McLaren team also has furloughed employees, while drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris and CEO Zak Brown took voluntary salary reductions.

Greg Maffei, CEO and president of F1 parent company Liberty Media, told Autosport that some teams were paid early to ensure their viability.

“We have advanced money in advance of team payments for certain teams already,” Maffei told Autosport. “There are cases where we may do more of that; there are other things that we might do to bridge teams that might need help. We want to make sure that teams are solvent because they are part of what we need to race successfully in 2020, 2021, and beyond.”

Though NASCAR seems headed toward a mid-May return, it bears watching if similar steps might be taken with America’s biggest racing series that parallel F1.

With many sponsors withholding payments until racing returns, some Cup teams have had to resort to furloughs and layoffs to trim budgets. The resumption of the Cup schedule will mean a resumption of the purse and charter money that teams receive through their business pact with NASCAR, which derives much of its revenue through TV rights fees.

South Dakota short tracks change course; will race without fans

By Dan BeaverApr 23, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Two dirt track races scheduled for this weekend in South Dakota will go on, but without fans in attendance. Saturday’s Open Wheel Nationals at Park Jefferson Speedway in North Sioux City was scheduled to run with 700 fans in attendance. Sunday’s race in Jefferson at The New Raceway Park was scheduled to have 500 fans.

Both tracks were far below their seating capacity in order to allow for social distancing.

“After discussions with the South Dakota Department of Health, other state officials and county commissioners, Front Row Challenge Motorsports and Park Jefferson Speedway have decided to run Saturday’s Open Wheel Nationals event without spectators,” the track stated in a release on their website.

“While we felt we were innovative in how we were addressing fan safety by abiding by the CDC guidelines, we also know the importance of working with our officials’ guidance on fan attendance,” the release said.

In addition to limiting the number of fans in attendance, both tracks had measures in place to limit fan interaction with one another and drivers. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she would not prohibit the races but encouraged constituents not to attend.

“Racing will continue as planned. However, due to the pressure we have been receiving from the South Dakota governors office, county commissioner’s office, the health department and the CDC, we have decided to continue the races this Sunday April 26, 2020 as planned, however, we will not have those of you that planned on coming in as spectators into the grandstands,” The New Raceway park announced on Facebook.

Ticket refunds will be made by both tracks.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter