Formula One’s Lando Norris discusses uncertain 2020 season

By Bruce MartinApr 24, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris is prepared for an uncertain season in Formula One in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide shutdown has impacted the Formula One World Championship because that racing series competes all over the globe.

McLaren was the first team to pull out of season-opening Australian Grand Prix in mid-March when several of its team members tested positive for COVID-19. Within a day, the event was canceled and Formula One has been parked ever since.

“If I talk on behalf of McLaren and all of us as a team, there are a lot of people, at the moment a lot of them are furloughed, the majority are,” Norris said Friday. “We’re not in the perfect situation for everyone.”

Since then, the 20-year-old Norris has been participating in sim races to keep his racing skills sharp. He will be IndyCar’s guest in Saturday’s AutoNation IndyCar Classic at virtual Circuit of the America’s (COTA).

That virtual contest will be televised on NBCSN Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sim racing is as close as any real-world race driver can get to actual competition. Teams around the world are forced to park their cars.

That means no testing, no racing, nothing other than virtual racing.

“The worst thing is the fact that we didn’t get to drive any car at all,” Norris said. “We can’t be an F3 car, F2 car or anything. Everyone is literally stuck at home. The fastest thing we get to drive for real is our road car on the roads, which isn’t very fast. It is weird.

“I don’t know about the IndyCar guys, but for us there’s not going to be a test beforehand. From what I’ve heard so far, we’re going straight into the race. The races are likely to be doubleheaders, two races in a weekend. Everything is going to be a lot more compact, kind of thrown at you a lot more.”

Doubleheader rounds are part of the NTT IndyCar Series schedule and will be utilized this year if racing returns as planned in June. By running extra rounds at Iowa Speedway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca will help IndyCar have a planned 15-race schedule.

NASCAR had planned on a doubleheader at Pocono Raceway in June so teams would make just one trip to the Pennsylvania mountains instead of two.

When Formula One is allowed to return to racing, it’s going to likely include doubleheader rounds.

“Usually we have the pre-season and testing to get into everything,” Norris said. “With IndyCar, I’ve never driven one, but there’s no power steering so physically that’s one of the hardest things. From the F1 stuff, it’s more physical with the neck.

“There are different things you kind of have to get used to. The neck is one of the hardest things to keep up over the winter. Going into doubleheaders and so on, long races, those are the things you have to try to keep on top of but are not easy to keep on top of.

“It’s going to be a challenge no matter what, especially with the cars being quicker this year in Formula 1, taking another setup forward. It’s going to be physical, but it is every year, and that’s part of the challenge.”

A lot has to happen before any racing series can return to action. The COVID-19 virus has to be brought under control, but vaccines are a long way from being developed. Meantime, social distancing and wide-spread shutdowns seem to be the only way to keep it from dramatically increasing. But that has left the economy devastated.

“The quicker we can get back to all of us working together and doing the job that we want to do, the better,” Norris said. “That is working together as a team, trying to improve the car, beat the other teams, I’ll start climbing the ladder even more to the top spots. We want to be doing that as soon as possible.

“At the same time it’s not down to us. It’s down to the safety of everyone else. Whichever track we might go to or we may go to, again I think the people living there, the people which would be affected by a Formula One race.

“Of course, a lot of people want it. Formula One wants it. The fans want it. There’s still a lot more people in the world which can honestly been affected by it. If anything goes wrong, it can impact the sport in a big way.

“They’ve got to make a tough decision on how to do it, the logistics of everything, so on.”

Meantime, race drivers from around the world have turned to sim racing and the virtual world to try to stay sharp and have a little competitive fun at the same time.

“I’ve done a lot of races on a lot of different programs, eSports events, and I’m having a lot of fun,” Norris said. “At the same time, real racing is what I love the most doing. I live two minutes away from McLaren. I cycle there most days, or I run past. It’s sad to see it in the state it’s in, literally with hardly anyone in there apart from the guys and girls that work on the ventilator project. It’s weird.

“The earlier we can get back to working together as McLaren, as a team, the better for everyone.”

Colton Herta, Lando Norris preview IndyCar iRacing Challenge at COTA

By Michael EubanksApr 24, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
IndyCar’s iRacing Challenge will continue Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN or via streaming) with yet another star-studded field.

There are 33 drivers entered in the race at virtual Circuit of The Americas, highlighted by the addition of Formula One’s Lando Norris.

Also joining Norris as iRacing Challenge newcomers are Australian Supercars driver Chaz Mostert and IndyCar veteran Spencer Pigot.

IndyCar made its real-life debut at COTA last year with an exciting weekend that saw Colton Herta become the youngest winner in series history at just shy of 19 years old.

Herta has been practicing and is hopeful that Saturday’s race will be just as exciting for fans. While Herta said he misses being at the real track, iRacing provides a somewhat realistic feeling of what it would be like.

“It still kind of keeps your mind sharp and gets you in the mindset of actually competing so it does help,” Herta told reporters Friday. “Even though it’s not the real thing, it’s the best thing we’ve got right now.”

Herta also said the simulation also does a fairly good job of emulating certain real-life aspects of the car and track.

“I think relative terms like the ‘dirty air’ and how the tires go off, it is really good,” Herta said. “I think if you hop on the sim for an hour or two before each race weekend, it’s good for learning the track, it’s good for knowing where the bumps are so you’re not wasting that time on actual race weekends trying to find out lines and stuff.”

Sim racing also has provided the opportunity for drivers from different disciplines to race against each other, which Norris appreciates.

“That’s one of the cool things about all of this, you’re getting all the different drivers from different sports but also from different categories of racing,” Norris said. “Everyone is coming from a different area.

“Sometimes you would maybe never get to race against these people in your career. Virtually you’re still racing against these people with different skills and attributes. Obviously, for me coming in and joining you in IndyCar, it’s an opportunity for me to race the IndyCar guys.”

