IndyCar’s Colton Herta and Formula One’s Lando Norris reunited in sim racing

By Bruce MartinApr 24, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT
When Formula One driver Lando Norris of McLaren joins the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge Saturday at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), he will renew a rivalry with Colton Herta that began in British Formula 4 in 2015.

At that time, Herta and Norris both drove for Carlin.

Herta finished third overall for Carlin with four race victories and a further eight podium finishes.

The two drivers were fast, very fast and Norris revealed that Herta’s nickname was “Hooligan Herta.”

Both drivers made it to the top rung of their respective sports as teenagers. Herta was just 18 when he started his first NTT IndyCar Series race in the 2018 season-finale at Sonoma Raceway. Norris was 19 years, four months and four days old when he started the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. He was the 12th teenager to start a Formula One race.

Norris is Saturday’s guest racer in the AutoNation IndyCar Classic at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). It’s the fifth race of the six-race IndyCar iRacing Challenge. The race starts Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be televised on NBCSN.

Lando and “Hooligan Herta” are together again. They are in open-wheel race cars battling against each other on the only course that Formula One and IndyCar share on its schedule. That is the incredible Circuit of the Americas, although Saturday’s contest is on virtual COTA.

“I’m excited and I’ve already had some warning messages coming in from Colton’s side,” Norris said Friday. “I don’t know if I should read them out or not.

“It will be nice to race him again. It’s been a while since I raced with him. I’m excited.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think obviously I’ve seen Colton racing. It’s been a while since he raced in F4 back in the day. We had some really good times. Yeah, we have a lot of respect for each other. I’m excited.

“Colton is a year younger than me. When he went into F4, he was the youngest guy in the field. I don’t want to sound like I’m talking like a guy with loads of experience, but it looks like he has matured in quite a way as I think I have in some ways. It looks like he’s become an even better driver than what he was. And he was freaking fast when I was racing against him.

“He was nicknamed ‘Hooligan Herta’ for many reasons.

“The racing we had was good fun. I’m excited to race against not only of course Colton but a lot of the other guys as well.”

Colton Herta celebrating IndyCar win at COTA

Herta is the defending winner of the actual IndyCar race at the real COTA in 2019. That was his first career IndyCar win and started him on a path to stardom.

The son of former IndyCar Series race winner Bryan Herta is excited to renew his battles with his former teammate from the Carlin F4 days.

“It’s awesome,” Herta said. “Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Lando, got to race against him for a year in British F4, then did some testing with him through Formula 3 and stuff. I have a lot of respect for him.

“It’s cool to see all these guys that are interested in running IndyCar and have the chance now virtually to do it. It is really cool to be able to race against Lando again. I’m looking forward to it.”

If the COVID-19 pandemic had not shut down the world, Norris would have been consumed in the Formula One world and Herta would have been concentrating on IndyCar.

Because nobody knows for sure when real racing will return, the drivers have fed their competitive appetite in virtual racing.

That has allowed Norris to test his skills against IndyCar competition.

“These are different drivers I’m used to driving against,” Norris said. “That’s one of the cool things about all of this. You are getting all the different drivers from different sports but also from different categories of racing, from IndyCar from F1, from GT, endurance events. Everyone is coming from a different area.

“Sometimes you would never maybe in your career get to race against these people. Virtually you’re still racing against these people with different skills and attributes. Obviously for me coming in and joining in IndyCar, it’s an opportunity for me to race the IndyCar guys.”

That is important to the McLaren driver in order to keep his skills sharp. He has no idea when real racing will return.

Norris has been a regular in the sim racing world. That has helped him adapt to the different cars that he has raced in the virtual world.

“It’s close already, especially for the guys who obviously haven’t driven iRacing anywhere near as much as me, because I’ve done a ton of it,” Norris said. “I’m in the fortunate position of it being something I’m very used to but a bunch of other guys aren’t used to as much.

“The more they get used to it, know how to drive it, it’s not exactly like driving an Indy car,I’m sure. There are differences in the iRacing models and stuff that are good, but there’s still things you need to know, learn about, how you can’t over-push the tire, over-slip it and so on.

“The more guys get used to this and learn how to drive another car, the better they’re going to be getting. I was close already. I know Sage Karam was very quick in the practice race. He does a lot of iRacing as well.

“It shows the people who have been more on this, on the program, on iRacing, are the faster guys at the moment. I’m sure it’s going to be getting closer and closer once everyone learns the secrets and tricks on how to do it.”

Formula One’s Lando Norris discusses uncertain 2020 season

By Bruce MartinApr 24, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris is prepared for an uncertain season in Formula One in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide shutdown has impacted the Formula One World Championship because that racing series competes all over the globe.

McLaren was the first team to pull out of season-opening Australian Grand Prix in mid-March when several of its team members tested positive for COVID-19. Within a day, the event was canceled and Formula One has been parked ever since.

“If I talk on behalf of McLaren and all of us as a team, there are a lot of people, at the moment a lot of them are furloughed, the majority are,” Norris said Friday. “We’re not in the perfect situation for everyone.”

Since then, the 20-year-old Norris has been participating in sim races to keep his racing skills sharp. He will be IndyCar’s guest in Saturday’s AutoNation IndyCar Classic at virtual Circuit of the America’s (COTA).

That virtual contest will be televised on NBCSN Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Sim racing is as close as any real-world race driver can get to actual competition. Teams around the world are forced to park their cars.

That means no testing, no racing, nothing other than virtual racing.

“The worst thing is the fact that we didn’t get to drive any car at all,” Norris said. “We can’t be an F3 car, F2 car or anything. Everyone is literally stuck at home. The fastest thing we get to drive for real is our road car on the roads, which isn’t very fast. It is weird.

“I don’t know about the IndyCar guys, but for us there’s not going to be a test beforehand. From what I’ve heard so far, we’re going straight into the race. The races are likely to be doubleheaders, two races in a weekend. Everything is going to be a lot more compact, kind of thrown at you a lot more.”

Doubleheader rounds are part of the NTT IndyCar Series schedule and will be utilized this year if racing returns as planned in June. By running extra rounds at Iowa Speedway, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca will help IndyCar have a planned 15-race schedule.

NASCAR had planned on a doubleheader at Pocono Raceway in June so teams would make just one trip to the Pennsylvania mountains instead of two.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz at Sochi Russia in 2019 — Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

When Formula One is allowed to return to racing, it’s going to likely include doubleheader rounds.

“Usually we have the pre-season and testing to get into everything,” Norris said. “With IndyCar, I’ve never driven one, but there’s no power steering so physically that’s one of the hardest things. From the F1 stuff, it’s more physical with the neck.

“There are different things you kind of have to get used to. The neck is one of the hardest things to keep up over the winter. Going into doubleheaders and so on, long races, those are the things you have to try to keep on top of but are not easy to keep on top of.

“It’s going to be a challenge no matter what, especially with the cars being quicker this year in Formula 1, taking another setup forward. It’s going to be physical, but it is every year, and that’s part of the challenge.”

A lot has to happen before any racing series can return to action. The COVID-19 virus has to be brought under control, but vaccines are a long way from being developed. Meantime, social distancing and wide-spread shutdowns seem to be the only way to keep it from dramatically increasing. But that has left the economy devastated.

“The quicker we can get back to all of us working together and doing the job that we want to do, the better,” Norris said. “That is working together as a team, trying to improve the car, beat the other teams, I’ll start climbing the ladder even more to the top spots. We want to be doing that as soon as possible.

“At the same time it’s not down to us. It’s down to the safety of everyone else. Whichever track we might go to or we may go to, again I think the people living there, the people which would be affected by a Formula One race.

“Of course, a lot of people want it. Formula One wants it. The fans want it. There’s still a lot more people in the world which can honestly been affected by it. If anything goes wrong, it can impact the sport in a big way.

“They’ve got to make a tough decision on how to do it, the logistics of everything, so on.”

Meantime, race drivers from around the world have turned to sim racing and the virtual world to try to stay sharp and have a little competitive fun at the same time.

“I’ve done a lot of races on a lot of different programs, eSports events, and I’m having a lot of fun,” Norris said. “At the same time, real racing is what I love the most doing. I live two minutes away from McLaren. I cycle there most days, or I run past. It’s sad to see it in the state it’s in, literally with hardly anyone in there apart from the guys and girls that work on the ventilator project. It’s weird.

“The earlier we can get back to working together as McLaren, as a team, the better for everyone.”

