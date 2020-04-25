James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Motor Speedway chosen as IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale

By Nate RyanApr 25, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The “Dream” track for the IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale has been a winning dream for every IndyCar driver.

IndyCar announced Saturday that the sixth and final round of the virtual racing series will take place May 2 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at the storied Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar on NBCSN host Leigh Diffey announced Saturday after Lando Norris’ victory at Circuit of The Americas that the finale will be open to full-time IndyCar teams, iRacing Challenge winners and Indianapolis 500 winner.

The rest of the 33-car field will be filled in a qualifying session Wednesday.

As the newest automatic entrant, Norris would be starting at Indianapolis without any oval experience. But the McLaren driver indicated he probably would race the Brickyard if permitted by the team.

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indianapolis 500 was rescheduled for the first time in its history.

The 104th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be held Aug. 23 on broadcast on NBC.

IndyCar iRacing results from COTA

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Nate RyanApr 25, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — Lando Norris made a smashing debut in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge Series, winning the fifth round Saturday at Circuit of The Americas.

The McLaren Formula One driver started from the pole on the road course and led a race-high 15 of 32 laps, holding off Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward by 1.44 seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist, who spun from the lead with four laps left, finished third, followed by Scott McLaughlin and Santino Ferrucci.

RESULTS: Click here to see where everyone finished at COTA

POSTRACE REACTION: What drivers said after the race at COTA

The rest of the top 10: Will Power, NTT Series rookie Rinus VeeKay (seventh in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut), Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden.

The series finale will be held May 2 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will have a 33-car field.

Click here to see where everyone finished in the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at COTA.