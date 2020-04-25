Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The “Dream” track for the IndyCar iRacing Challenge finale has been a winning dream for every IndyCar driver.

IndyCar announced Saturday that the sixth and final round of the virtual racing series will take place May 2 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at the storied Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IndyCar on NBCSN host Leigh Diffey announced Saturday after Lando Norris’ victory at Circuit of The Americas that the finale will be open to full-time IndyCar teams, iRacing Challenge winners and Indianapolis 500 winner.

The rest of the 33-car field will be filled in a qualifying session Wednesday.

As the newest automatic entrant, Norris would be starting at Indianapolis without any oval experience. But the McLaren driver indicated he probably would race the Brickyard if permitted by the team.

More @LandoNorris on racing #IndyCar @iRacing Challenge finale @IMS: "It's going to be tricky. This will be like them coming into my world where I know a lot of tricks to drive the track. The oval stuff is much tricker. I need to just ask the team, and I might see you next week." — Nate Ryan (@nateryan) April 25, 2020

Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indianapolis 500 was rescheduled for the first time in its history.

The 104th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be held Aug. 23 on broadcast on NBC.