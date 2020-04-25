VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — Lando Norris made a smashing debut in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge Series, winning the fifth round Saturday at Circuit of The Americas.
The McLaren Formula One driver started from the pole on the road course and led a race-high 15 of 32 laps, holding off Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward by 1.44 seconds.
Felix Rosenqvist, who spun from the lead with four laps left, finished third, followed by Scott McLaughlin and Santino Ferrucci.
RESULTS: Click here to see where everyone finished at COTA
POSTRACE REACTION: What drivers said after the race at COTA
The rest of the top 10: Will Power, NTT Series rookie Rinus VeeKay (seventh in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut), Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden.
The series finale will be held May 2 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will have a 33-car field.
Click here to see where everyone finished in the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at COTA.
VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — The NTT IndyCar Series held the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of The Americas, round five of the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge.
Lando Norris of McLaren’s Formula One team stunned the field Saturday, winning from the pole position over Arrow McLaren SP teammate Patricio O’Ward and Felix Rosqenqvist, who spun from the lead late in the race.
Scott McLaughlin and Santino Ferrucci rounded out the top five.
NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.
BRICKYARD’S NEXT: Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be the series finale May 2
Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media Saturday — some in “interview” videos with themselves.
Lando Norris – Winner:
Pato O’Ward, runner-up:
Felix Rosenqvist, third place:
Scott McLaughlin, fourth:
Will Power, sixth:
Rinus VeeKay, seventh:
Simon Pagenaud, 14th:
Alexander Rossi, 15th:
Graham Rahal, 17th:
Sebastien Bourdais, 24th:
Conor Daly, 29th:
Sage Karam, 33rd: