VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — Lando Norris made a smashing debut in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge Series, winning the fifth round Saturday at Circuit of The Americas.

The McLaren Formula One driver started from the pole on the road course and led a race-high 15 of 32 laps, holding off Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward by 1.44 seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist, who spun from the lead with four laps left, finished third, followed by Scott McLaughlin and Santino Ferrucci.

The rest of the top 10: Will Power, NTT Series rookie Rinus VeeKay (seventh in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut), Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden.

The series finale will be held May 2 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will have a 33-car field.

