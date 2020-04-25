VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — Lando Norris rebounded from a midrace spin Saturday, and the Formula One driver rallied to win the IndyCar iRacing Challenge at Circuit of The Americas.
The McLaren driver, who was making his debut in the series, took the lead when Felix Rosenqvist spun from first with four laps remaining.
Norris finished 1.249 seconds ahead of Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward and Rosenqvist. Scott McLaughlin and Santino Ferrucci rounded out the top five.
“It was not easy at all,” Norris said. “Obviously the spin was a tough race. Especially Pato closing in on new tires at the end. I didn’t think I was going back to the lead, but Will (Power) spun. That was a key to get back to P1.”
Said O’Ward, who had been training with Norris and teammates Oliver Askew and Robert Wickens this week: “Man, Lando is quick in the sim. The whole week, we were really working as a team to improve each of us. Our whole teamwork and proud we ended 1-2. I was pushing hard to get to him at the end but couldn’t quite get to him.”
Norris started on the pole position in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut, but the up and comer (who is entering his second full-time season in F1) spun midway through the race just after a Lap 12 competition caution. The Englishman had ceded the lead before the mandatory yellow and then spun while trying to make up ground on new leader Will Power.
“I was swearing quite a bit but won’t repeat that now,” Norris told the IndyCar on NBC booth with a laugh. “I was really annoyed. We’ve been so strong as a team, learning about our driving between us and trying to improve. To throw it away as stupidly as I did just by trying to be a bit eager on the gas on the throttle out of the last corner, which is probably a tricky one as it comes over the crest.
“And I was annoyed because there’s so much work. Everything else went really well on a different strategy from a lot of the other guys. I feel like I threw it all away and lost the opportunity to go for the win. I had the pace and wanted to try to come back through, which is what I did with some other guys making mistakes. We managed to get back through and into the lead.”
Power seemed in command for his first victory in the series, but the Team Penske driver spun twice shortly after his pit stop. Power finished sixth.
Have a look at what happened to @LandoNorris.
He dominated the early segment of the race. Can he come back? The @IndyCar Challenge is on NBCSN. #INDYCARChallenge #OneHomeTeam
