Joe Skibinski / IndyCar

Max Papis sees a bright future and business opportunity in sim racing

By Michael EubanksApr 25, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Max Papis has raced in nearly every form of professional motorsport.

Having competed in Formula One, CART, IndyCar, Grand-Am, AMLS, IROC and all three of NASCAR’s national series, Papis’ racing resume is one of the most diverse in racing.

However, there is one form of racing that the 50-year-old Italian is still learning – sim racing. While he may be new to it, Papis already has embraced the virtual sport.

Papis is one of the drivers competing in the Legends Trophy, an online racing series for drivers older than 40.

Created by Torque Esports in mid-March, the Legends Trophy pits drivers from multiple different disciplines against each other in a virtual All-Star championship.

Notable drivers competing in the series include Jenson Button, Helio Castroneves, Gil de Ferran and Papis’ father-in-law, Emerson Fittipaldi, who is the oldest driver in the series at age 73. Papis has enjoyed being able to race against all of them.

“It was amazing to be able to virtually compete on the track with a bunch of people that you never would have been able to compete against, or you crossed paths but never really had the chance to be on the track together,” Papis told NBCSports.com. “Sim racing has created a very similar feeling that I had when I competed in IROC, where it’s gloves off and everyone is from a different kind of motorsports background and is willing to compete with the same car on the same playground.

“This would have never been possible in any other way than virtually. It was tremendous fun and an extremely high challenge, but at the same time, it was something that would have been very hard to make happen without the virtual work.”

In addition to being able to race with fellow drivers from around the world, Papis said he enjoys sim racing because it allows him (virtually) to drive the same cars his racing heroes once drove. During the virtual race at Silverstone, he had the opportunity to drive a McLaren Formula One car just as Ayrton Senna once did.

“When I started the engine and went out of the pits, I almost had tears in my eyes because I always dreamt about racing with my mentor and being able to that virtually was something I never thought about until I went out that time a few weeks ago,” Papis said. “That’s what virtual racing did for me. I was able to take a step back in history and do something that in reality, might have never been possible.

“In general, that’s what I like about sim racing. It reminds me of being about 14 years old and taking my scooter from home, driving to Monza, and jumping the fences just to be able to watch and hear Formula One cars practicing. It gave me the same feel.”

While he may be new to competing in sim racing, Papis is no stranger to the business side. His steering wheel company, Max Papis Innovations, recently has begun to sell specialized wheels for sim racing.

The company first began selling the sim racing wheels around last Thanksgiving and recently has begun to sell more in the absence of real racing because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Papis even sent Robert Wickens a customized wheel to help him with his iRacing efforts.

“When we saw the situation happening, I had a meeting here in the (MPI) office, and we decided to bring back and accelerate the sim racing product,” Papis said. “I was extremely pleased to see that most of our racers upgraded to an MPI steering wheel.

“We’re pleased to provide this service to the community. We will have a lot more things coming in the future. This is just an appetizer.”

Aside from its obvious recent increase in popularity, Papis said he believes that part of the reason why the sim racing community has continued to grow is that it has created an alternative for individuals who want to participate in motorsport but would otherwise not be able to financially do so.

“Motor racing is unfortunately becoming more and more of a privileged sport,” Papis said. “It was not always like that. If that would have the case, I would have never raced, because I was not privileged.

“I think that sim racing will humanize motor racing more and will allow the next generation Max Papis to still dream about it and not stop at the fact that they don’t have $10,000 to buy a go-kart. That is what I see as the great benefit of sim racing.”

Additionally, Papis sees sim racing as a way to further prove the true talent required to race in real-life by showcasing the real driver’s performances versus the amateurs.

“Let’s say I’m running Sebring and I do a 1:52, and Joe Blow goes out there and tries to do the same thing with the same car and runs eight seconds off the pace,” Papis said. “It’s exactly like me looking at Tiger Woods when he can put in a 300-foot par and I can only do 80.

“I think sim racing is going to do two things: create more respect in general towards racers and make people dream like I did when I sat in Ayrton Senna’s car. Those are things I think have been lost tremendously in the last 10 years of the sport.”

Round seven of the Legends Trophy takes place at 12 p.m. ET Saturday at a virtual Nurburgring. Live coverage can be viewed by clicking here.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter @michaele1994

Today’s IndyCar iRacing Challenge at COTA: Start time, TV info, more

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Nate RyanApr 25, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
The IndyCar iRacing Challenge will return to a road course Saturday as the fifth of six rounds is held at virtual Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

The 33-driver field will include newcomers Lando Norris (Formula One) and Chaz Mostert (Australian Supercars), who will be waking up in the predawn hours to race Down Under. Former Indy Lights champion Spencer Pigot also will be making his debut.

The most recent road course event at Barber Motorsports Park was won by Scott McLaughlin, who also will be racing from Australia well before the sun rises. Simon Pagenaud has won the past two races on ovals (Michigan and Twin Ring Motegi), making it three consecutive victories for Team Penske.

WATCHFUL EYE: Ed Carpenter says IndyCar is mindful of NASCAR’s return

Sage Karam, who won the iRacing Challenge opener at Watkins Glen International, has been strong on road courses in the series, leading 67 of 90 laps.

Here is the information on today’s virtual race:

START: The command to start engines will be given by Texas-born music artist Jack Ingram at 2:43 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag at 2:45 p.m.

TV: Coverage of the race will begin on NBCSN at 2:30 p.m. ET and also via the NBCSN stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. The IndyCar on NBC booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy will have the call of the race with reporter Marty Snider.

The race also can be viewed through drivers’ individual Twitch channels.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by singer-songwriter Cory Morrow and his wife, Sherry Morrow, singing the national anthem and at 2:39 p.m. ET.

TRACK: Circuit of The Americas, a 20-turn, 3.41-mile natural road course in Austin, Texas. Turn width: Varies from 39 to 52 feet. Course direction: Counterclockwise.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Lap 12. Three laps of yellow followed by a single-file restart.

DISTANCE: The AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge is 32 laps/109.1 miles/175.6 km (approximately 70 minutes).

PUSH TO PASS: 10 activations for a 10-second duration

SETUPS: Fixed; no changes allowed for drivers.

PIT STOPS: Two. Fuel window approximately 40 laps.

FAST REPAIRS: Two (drivers have been allowed two fast repairs, the equivalent of hitting a reset button, at the past two races on road courses; on ovals, drivers have been limited to one fast repair).

REAL WORLD AT COTA: There has been one IndyCar race at COTA. On March 24, 2019, Colton Herta became the youngest winner in series history at 18.

IndyCar rookie Oliver Askew swept both Indy Lights races last March at COTA.

UNOFFICIAL POINTS STANDINGS: There is no championship at play, but if points were being kept, Simon Pagenaud (who has won the past two races) would be leading. Click here for the points standings after Twin Ring Motegi.

PAST FOUR ROUNDS: Click here for the full boxscore from Twin Ring Motegi. Click here for the full boxscore from Michigan. Click here for the full boxscore from Barber. Click here for the full box score from Watkins Glen.

NEXT: The AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of The Americas is the fifth of six events to be held each Saturday through May 2. Next week’s finale will take place at a non-IndyCar “Dream” track that will be announced soon.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the entry list for the fifth round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge.

SPOTTER’S GUIDE:Click here to view the paint schemes being used in today’s race at Circuit of The Americas.