VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — The NTT IndyCar Series held the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of The Americas, round five of the six-race iRacing IndyCar Challenge.

Lando Norris of McLaren’s Formula One team stunned the field Saturday, winning from the pole position over Arrow McLaren SP teammate Patricio O’Ward and Felix Rosqenqvist, who spun from the lead late in the race.

Scott McLaughlin and Santino Ferrucci rounded out the top five.

NBCSports.com normally publishes a ‘What Drivers Said’ with driver quotes from postrace interviews at real-life IndyCar and NASCAR races.

BRICKYARD’S NEXT: Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be the series finale May 2

Here’s a roundup of how drivers reacted postrace on social media Saturday — some in “interview” videos with themselves.

Lando Norris – Winner:

"I didn't think I was going to get back to the lead."@LandoNorris talked about his comeback win at @COTA in the @iRacing @IndyCar Challenge for @ArrowMcLarenSP, and his personal sim racing setup. pic.twitter.com/pdTlO2qhEI — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) April 25, 2020

Pato O’Ward, runner-up:

And thats a P2 for us @COTA 🥳🥳🥳 just didn’t quite have enough for you mate @LandoNorris impressive impressive impressive… great run team @ArrowMcLarenSP !! 1-2 finish💪🏼💪🏼

P2 para nosotros en Austin💪🏼 ¡Buena Carrera equipo ! pic.twitter.com/p1M9KZYoO1 — Pato O'Ward (@PatricioOWard) April 25, 2020

Felix Rosenqvist, third place:

Finally on the podium again! Good battle for the lead towards the end, I knew I needed to do perfect laps to keep @LandoNorris behind, it stuck for a few laps but then I was just driving way over my limits and spun. 🤪 Good fun👾 #NTTDATARacing @IndyCar @NTTDATAServices pic.twitter.com/1GNvb8hyET — Felix Rosenqvist (@FRosenqvist) April 25, 2020

Scott McLaughlin, fourth:

P4 for us today! Good fun race, made a few mistakes but ended up solid! Onto @IMS next week for the final race of the @IndyCar Challenge! pic.twitter.com/rwubKgDe8T — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) April 25, 2020

Will Power, sixth:

Out throwing rocks on the lake with this little fella … pic.twitter.com/WvwlS0nCpU — Will Power (@12WillPower) April 25, 2020

Rinus VeeKay, seventh:

I’m getting better at it, P7 at COTA tonight. (Fun fact: We even have a photographer during the races) @ECRIndy @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/fBI5F0KkXD — Rinus VeeKay (@rinusveekay) April 25, 2020

Simon Pagenaud, 14th:

It wasn’t my day at @COTA, & I’m wondering if it’s bc I didn’t wear a firesuit 😂 I was meant to drive @Snapon_Tools car in real life at COTA this weekend but the suit never made it to me w/ the pandemic! Had a ton of fun with you guys on the streams though, thanks for watching! pic.twitter.com/aDcsfCxFK5 — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) April 25, 2020

Alexander Rossi, 15th:

Somehow managed a P15 after starting on the last row. This is quite a feat for me in @iracing land. #DRIVEPINK @AutoNation pic.twitter.com/gppJhDS8lS — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) April 25, 2020

Graham Rahal, 17th:

Things learned today: Good WiFi signal is important when iRacing and real @IndyCar racing can’t return soon enough! The @CSUOneCure car finished all the laps and raised another $1600 for #Turns4Troops! Last race is next weekend and we’re headed home to @IMS! pic.twitter.com/CZAyGhUORe — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) April 25, 2020

Sebastien Bourdais, 24th:

Conor Daly, 29th:

Hi my name is Conor and I would like to get back to real life please. K thx bye. #iracingchallenge pic.twitter.com/8OQ2Muom1E — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) April 25, 2020

Sage Karam, 33rd: