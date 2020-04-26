Photo gallery: IndyCar iRacing Challenge action from COTA

VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — It was another beautiful Saturday afternoon drive deep in the heart of Texas.
The fifth round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge unfolded Saturday at virtual Circuit of The Americas and featured a surprise winner.
Lando Norris of Formula One’s McLaren team won in his series debut, rebounding from an early spin in the race. Teammate Pato O’Ward finished second, followed by Felix Rosenqvist, who spun while leading with four laps remaining.
The six-race series will head to the May 2 finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Courtesy of Getty Images’ Chris Graythen, here are a collection of computer-generated screenshots from the the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of The Americas:
The rest of the top 10: Will Power, NTT Series rookie Rinus VeeKay (seventh in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut), Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden.
The series finale will be held May 2 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will have a 33-car field.
