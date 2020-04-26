Photo gallery: IndyCar iRacing Challenge action from COTA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — It was another beautiful Saturday afternoon drive deep in the heart of Texas.

The fifth round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge unfolded Saturday at virtual Circuit of The Americas and featured a surprise winner.

Lando Norris of Formula One’s McLaren team won in his series debut, rebounding from an early spin in the race. Teammate Pato O’Ward finished second, followed by Felix Rosenqvist, who spun while leading with four laps remaining.

FULL BOXSCORE: Click here to see the complete results from COTA

POSTRACE REACTION: What drivers said after the COTA race

The six-race series will head to the May 2 finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Courtesy of Getty Images’ Chris Graythen, here are a collection of computer-generated screenshots from the the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of The Americas: