Photo gallery: IndyCar iRacing Challenge action from COTA

By Nate RyanApr 26, 2020, 6:00 AM EDT
VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — It was another beautiful Saturday afternoon drive deep in the heart of Texas.

The fifth round of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge unfolded Saturday at virtual Circuit of The Americas and featured a surprise winner.

Lando Norris of Formula One’s McLaren team won in his series debut, rebounding from an early spin in the race. Teammate Pato O’Ward finished second, followed by Felix Rosenqvist, who spun while leading with four laps remaining.

The six-race series will head to the May 2 finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Courtesy of Getty Images’ Chris Graythen, here are a collection of computer-generated screenshots from the the AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at Circuit of The Americas:

Lando Norris celebrates after winning the IndyCar Auto Nation iRacing Challenge at virtual Circuit of The Americas (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Pato O’Ward finished second to teammate Lando Norris (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Will Power leads a pack of cars up the hill into Turn 1 at virtual Circuit of The Americas (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Cars race past the iconic observation deck in the infield of virtual Circuit of The Americas (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Lando Norris, who races for McLaren in Formula One, started on pole and led the most laps in his victory at virtual Circuit of The Americas (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Max Chilton’s No. 59 was painted a sporty blue for Carlin (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Felix Rosenqvist was leading with four laps remaining when he lost control of the lead to Lando Norris (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Lando Norris leads aside the red, white and blue curbing that is famous at virtual Circuit of The Americas (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

It wasn’t a win for James Hinchcliffe, but his car did make it off the grid Saturday at virtual Circuit of The Americas (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Lando Norris leaves the field with a great jump on the start of the IndyCar Auto Nation iRacing Challenge at virtual Circuit of The Americas (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Conor Daly struggled with a damaged front wing before his first pit stop but still kept everyone entertained on his Twitch channel (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

An overheat of the virtual Circuit of The Americas layout during the IndyCar Auto Nation iRacing Challenge (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Another postrace shot of Lando Norris, who seems to have mastered the American racing victory celebration (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

 

Graham Rahal said he was ready to return to real-world racing, but his No. 15 Dallara-Honda still looked sharp Saturday (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

With his debut victory at virtual Circuit of The Americas, Lando Norris has qualified for the finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedwday and said he might return to the IndyCar iRacing Challenge (Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

IndyCar iRacing results from Circuit of The Americas: Lando Norris wins

By Nate RyanApr 25, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT
VIRTUAL AUSTIN, Texas — Lando Norris made a smashing debut in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge Series, winning the fifth round Saturday at Circuit of The Americas.

The McLaren Formula One driver started from the pole on the road course and led a race-high 15 of 32 laps, holding off Arrow McLaren SP teammate Pato O’Ward by 1.44 seconds.

Felix Rosenqvist, who spun from the lead with four laps left, finished third, followed by Scott McLaughlin and Santino Ferrucci.

The rest of the top 10: Will Power, NTT Series rookie Rinus VeeKay (seventh in his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut), Marcus Ericsson, Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden.

The series finale will be held May 2 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which will have a 33-car field.

