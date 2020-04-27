Andretti Autosport Photo

Andretti Autosport uses 3D printing to build medical face-shield parts

By Bruce MartinApr 27, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Armed with a vast array of computer aided design (CAD) software along with 3D printers that can create specialized parts and equipment, NTT IndyCar Series team Andretti Autosport is taking that expertise to the medical field.

Team owner Michael Andretti’s team is building a key part for medical face shields. These shields protect first responders, nurses and doctors from moisture droplets. The droplets can spread the COVID-19 virus from one human to another.

Simply put, the design process goes from Andretti Autosport’s CAD system to an intermediate piece of software and then the printer makes the part.

Andretti Autosport senior development engineer Aaron Marney is in charge of this project along with team technical director Eric Bretzman and Marissa Andretti.

“We went into our shutdown and have a few resources sitting there,” Marney explained to NBCSports.com. “We have been reading some stories about people wanting to help out the medical community. I reached out to our technical director, Eric Bretzman, if he would be open to doing something like this. That started the conversation.

“At the same time, Marissa Andretti on her own had reached out to Eric to ask if we could do something in this area. Me and Marissa connected. We wanted to do something and see what the shape looked like on it and what we could do, what the resources and how big of an impact we could make.

3D Printer Chamber — Andretti Autosport Photo

“We reached out Stratasys, the company that manufacturers the 3D printer. They are a technical partner of ours’. They were in the infancy of a program where they were printing PPE (personal protective equipment) for hospitals that had approached them. Once we talked about it internally, and what we could put into it, we jumped on board and have been helping them the last 3-4 weeks now.”

Andretti Autosport is making the frame that goes around the crown of the head and hold the clear face shield. Stratasys has a relationship with Medtronic, the company that makes the actual shield.

The simple design is a one-piece part that has a mounting for the actual shield. An elastic band can be attached to the frame to keep the face shield on a person’s head.

Andretti Autosport ships batches of 100 to Stratasys in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. After that, they are shipped to Medtronic for final assembly, including the clear lens.

“The crew is me and another person,” Marney said. “We are the point people on 3-D printing for our company. I go in and service the printer. When we have both machines going, we can print about 35 a day. Each machine takes about 20 hours to produce a batch of parts. We go in, pull the parts off, clean them and when we get 100 of them, we box them up and ship them off.”

The frame is made with “ASA” plastic, similar to “ABS” plastic. Don’t look up those acronyms, though, because the answer will never be revealed.

“It doesn’t stand for anything,” Marney explained. “It’s a name they came up for it. It’s a plastic polymer that has a little more bendability than ABS plastic. It is a little bit is something we use for a lot of prototypes and finished pieces like templates and fixturing. It is also pretty good for this application as well.”

Visors in the Printer Chamber — Andretti Autosport Photo

The 3D printer is an extremely useful tool for any IndyCar Series team because it can create a wide range of parts.

“It has a pretty decent array of materials it can use,” Marney continued. “We do lots of pit equipment. Fans and blowers that keep the car and driver cool. We make bolts for composite pieces along with holders and brackets. The more we work with it, the more in-use parts we can make. We also use it for a lot of templates and for prototypes as well. There are a lot of in-use parts and prototypes to see how things fit together and templates to drill holes.”

So, in detail, how does the 3D printing process really work?

To give that question the explanation it deserves, let’s have Marney explain it.

“There is a small group of us that would take an idea, such as the driver cooling for the aeroscreen,” Marney said. “There is a little duct that pipes air to the helmet. If we take a fan or a tube or a fitting, we will design that in our CAD system to make a 3D model of it. We would then evaluate it. The good thing about 3D printing is you can come up with some organic looking shapes and tailor it for what you need. You are not limited by standard manufacturing methods like mills or lathes or regular sheet metal. You can make the part look like anything you want it to, exactly tailored to what you need.

“We would evaluate the abuse and temperature and select the material based on that. Then, we introduce that into the software that Stratasys has that queues up all the tool paths and programming for the printer. We put the geometry in that to figure out the orientation we want to put it in. It has different strengths because it is building it one-ten-thousandths of an inch at a time. That can vary on what you are doing. It is building up these layers of plastic and melting them together. We have to figure out the compromise on how to build it, how heavy does it need to be, how solid does it need to be or how light it needs to be. We can make adjustments to the tool path, queue the job up and it takes care of the rest.

“Depending on the material, we have to go to a wash process. As it goes through and builds these layers, there is a little bit of a cleanup, but it is fairly minimal.

“We would take it, catalog it and then start implementing it.”

Once the NTT IndyCar Series returns to action, Marney will continue his role as senior development engineer. He helps with the team’s wind tunnel testing program. He is also involved in design work for electrical systems and other mechanical systems on the car.

As a project manager, he doesn’t have to travel to any race anymore. He was a road warrior until 2018. But if needed, his bags are packed to hit the road.

“If I need to fill in for somebody, I occasionally go to the track, but not on a regular basis,” he said.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

 

Stacks of Visor Frames

Single Face Shield Frame — Andretti Autosport Photo

 

 

 

 

Here are the (unofficial) IndyCar iRacing points after COTA

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Nate RyanApr 27, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Heading into the season finale of the IndyCar iRacing Challenge, there’s a Team Penske logjam atop the unofficial points standings.

Teammates Simon Pagenaud and Will Power are tied with 176 points through five races.

Pagenaud finished 14th at Circuit of The Americas after back-to-back victories at Michigan International Speedway and Twin Ring Motegi. The 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner lost a 13-point lead on Power, who finished sixth at COTA.

FULL BOXSCOREClick here to see the complete results from COTA

POSTRACE REACTIONWhat drivers said after the COTA race

Scott McLaughlin, the Penske driver who competes in the Australian Supercars Series, is third in the rankings at 161 points after a fourth at COTA, which was won by Formula One’s Lando Norris in his series debut.

The finale of the six-race IndyCar iRacing Challenge will take place Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 33-driver field will be open to full-time NTT IndyCar Series entries, Indianapolis 500 winners who have raced in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge and any series race winner (including Norris).

The remainder of the field for the 70-lap race will be filled Wednesday in a qualifying event.

INDYCAR iRACING CHALLENGE POINTS STANDINGS

Here are the current IndyCar iRacing Challenge standings after five of six races:

1. Simon Pagenaud – 176
1. Will Power – 176
3. Scott McLaughlin (R) – 161
4. Felix Rosenqvist – 129
5. Sage Karam – 114
6. Santino Ferrucci – 103
7. Graham Rahal – 95
8. Alex Palou (R) – 94
9. Josef Newgarden – 90
10. Marcus Ericsson – 87
11. Scott Dixon – 79
12. Jack Harvey – 76
13. Dalton Kellett (R) – 75
14. Pato O’Ward (R) – 74
15. Zach Veach – 72
16. Conor Daly – 68
16. Alexander Rossi – 68
16. Colton Herta – 68
19. Robert Wickens – 66
20. Oliver Askew (R) – 65
21. Felipe Nasr (R) – 57
22. Kyle Kaiser – 55
22. Ed Carpenter – 55
24. Lando Norris – 54
25. Sebastien Bourdais – 50
26. Scott Speed (R) – 45
27. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 44
28. Tony Kanaan – 35
28. Dale Earnhardt Jr (R) – 35
30. Rinus VeeKay (R) – 33
31. Kyle Kirkwood (R) – 32
31. James Hinchcliffe – 32
31. Jimmie Johnson (R) – 32
34. Takuma Sato – 23
35. Max Chilton – 19
36. Kyle Busch (R) – 17
37. James Davison – 15
38. Marco Andretti – 10
38. Chaz Mostert – 10
40. Helio Castroneves – 5
40. Spencer Pigot – 5

Points Earned at Watkins Glen:

1. Sage Karam – 54 (+1 for winning pole, +1 for leading a lap, +2 for leading the most laps)
2. Felix Rosenqvist – 40
3. Will Power – 36 (+ 1 for leading a lap)
4. Scott McLaughlin – 32
5. Oliver Askew – 30
6. Simon Pagenaud – 28
7. Josef Newgarden – 26
8. Santino Ferucci – 24
9. Kyle Kirkwood – 22
10. Conor Daly – 20
11. Dalton Kellett – 19
12. Kyle Kaiser – 18
13. Pato O’Ward – 17
14. Graham Rahal – 16
15. Felipe Nasr – 15
16. Jimmie Johnson – 14
17. Alexander Rossi – 13
18. Marcus Ericsson – 12
19. Zach Veach – 11
20. Alex Palou – 10
21. Scott Speed – 9
22. Colton Herta – 8
23. Sebastien Bourdais – 7
24. Tony Kanaan – 6
25. James Hinchcliffe – 0 (Did not start)

Points earned at Barber:

1. Scott McGlaughlin – 51 (+1 for leading a lap)
2. Will Power – 40
3. Scott Speed – 36 (+1 for leading a lap)
4. Alex Palou – 32
5. Simon Pagenaud – 30
6. Felix Rosenqvist – 29 (+1 for leading a lap)
7. Colton Herta – 26
8. Robert Wickens – 24
9. Josef Newgarden – 22
10. Santino Ferucci – 20
11. Dalton Kellett – 19
12. Jimmie Johnson – 18
13. Sebastien Bourdais – 17
14. Graham Rahal – 16
15. Oliver Askew – 15
16. Scott Dixon – 14
17. James Hinchcliffe – 13
18. Ed Carpenter – 12
19. Zach Veach – 11
20. Kyle Kirkwood – 10
21. Kyle Kaiser – 9
22. Alexander Rossi – 8
23. Conor Daly – 7
24. Pato O’Ward – 6
25. Marcus Ericsson – 5
26. Tony Kanaan – 5
27. Sage Karam – 9 (+1 for winning pole, +1 for leading a lap, +2 for leading the most laps)
28. Jack Harvey – 5
29. Felipe Nasr – 5

Points earned at Michigan:

1. Simon Pagenaud – 51 (+1 for leading a lap)
2. Scott McLaughlin – 40
3. Dale Earnhardt Jr – 35
4. Will Power – 33 (+1 for leading a lap)
5. Graham Rahal – 30
6. Jack Harvey – 28
7. Alexander Rossi – 27 (+1 for leading a lap)
8. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 25 (+1 for leading a lap)
9. Ed Carpenter – 22
10. Alex Palou – 21 (+1 for leading a lap)
11. Zach Veach – 20 (+1 for leading a lap)
12. Kyle Kaiser – 18
13. Conor Daly – 17
14. Sage Karam – 19 (+1 for leading a lap, +2 for leading the most laps)
15. James Davison – 15
16. Dalton Kellett – 14
17. Felipe Nasr – 14 (+1 for leading a lap)
18. Tony Kanaan – 12
19. Marcus Ericsson – 13 (+1 for leading a lap, +1 for winning pole)
20. Sebastien Bourdais – 10
21. Felix Rosenqvist – 9
22. James Hinchcliffe – 8
23. Santino Ferucci – 7
24. Josef Newgarden – 6
25. Pato O’Ward – 5
26. Robert Wickens – 5
27. Max Chilton – 5
28. Colton Herta – 5
29. Marco Andretti – 5
30. Scott Dixon – 5
31. Oliver Askew – 5

Points earned at Motegi:

1. Simon Pagenuad – 51 (+1 for leading a lap)
2. Scott Dixon – 41 (+1 for leading a lap)
3. Will Power – 38 (+1 for leading a lap, +2 for leading the most laps)
4. Marcus Ericsson – 33 (+1 for leading a lap)
5. Robert Wickens – 32 (+1 for leading a lap, +1 for winning pole)
6. Jack Harvey – 29 (+1 for leading a lap)
7. Sage Karam – 27 (+1 for leading a lap)
8. Zach Veach – 25 (+1 for leading a lap)
9. Santino Ferrucci – 22
10. Graham Rahal – 20
11. Conor Daly – 19
12. Takuma Sato – 18
13. Kyle Busch – 17
14. Felix Rosenqvist – 16
15. Josef Newgarden – 16 (+1 for leading a lap)
16. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 14
17. Ed Carpenter – 13
18. Colton Herta – 12
19. Dalton Kellett – 11
20. Sebastien Bourdais – 10
21. Oliver Askew – 10 (+1 for leading a lap)
22. Alex Palou – 8
23. Rinus VeeKay – 7
24. Scott McLaughlin – 6
25. Marco Andretti – 5
26. Pato O’Ward – 5
27. Kyle Kaiser – 5
28. Alexander Rossi – 5
29. Helio Castroneves – 5
30. Tony Kanaan – 5
31. Felipe Nasr – 5
32. Max Chilton – 5
33. James Hinchcliffe – 0 (Did not start)

Points earned at COTA:

1. Lando Norris – 54 (50 +4 for pole, lap led, most laps led)
2. Pato O’Ward – 41 (+1 for lap led)
3. Felix Rosenqvist – 35
4. Scott McLaughlin – 32
5. Santino Ferrucci – 30
6. Will Power – 29 (+1 lap led)
7. Rinus VeeKay – 26
8. Marcus Ericsson – 24
9. Alex Palou – 23 (+1 lap led)
10. Josef Newgarden – 20
11. Scott Dixon – 19
12. Felipe Nasr – 18
13. Colton Herta – 17
14. Simon Pagenuad – 16
15. Alexander Rossi – 15
16. Jack Harvey – 14
17. Graham Rahal – 13
18. Dalton Kellett – 12
19. James Hinchcliffe – 11
20. Chaz Mostert – 10
21. Max Chilton – 9
22. Ed Carpenter – 8
23. Tony Kanaan – 7
24. Sebastien Bourdais – 6
25. Spencer Pigot – 5
26. Zach Veach – 5
27. Kyle Kaiser – 5
28. Oliver Askew – 5
29. Conor Daly – 5
30. Takuma Sato – 5
31. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 5
32. Robert Wickens – 5
33. Sage Karam – 5

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR STANDINGS

IndyCar’s Rookie of the Year Award is presented to the top finishing rookie in the series standings. Here are what the current standings would be for iRacing Challenge :

1. Scott McLaughlin – 161
2. Alex Palou – 94
3. Dalton Kellett – 75
4. Pato O’Ward – 74
5. Oliver Askew – 65
6. Felipe Nasr – 57
7. Lando Norris – 54
8. Scott Speed – 45
9. Dale Earnhardt Jr – 35
10. Rinus VeeKay – 33
11. Kyle Kirkwood – 32
11. Jimmie Johnson – 32
13. Kyle Busch – 17
14. Chaz Mostert – 10

For the driver’s championship, IndyCar tallies points based on each driver’s finishing position, with the most points being awarded for finishing first. Additional points can be earned for winning the pole position (one additional point), leading at least one lap (only one bonus point will be rewarded regardless of how many laps a driver leads), and leading the most laps (two additional points).

Here’s a breakdown of how points are earned based on finishing position:

 