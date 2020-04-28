Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

IndyCar rookie Oliver Askew’s rapid ascent suddenly is on pause

By Bruce MartinApr 28, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Oliver Askew’s ascent to the NTT IndyCar Series has been swift and impressive.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, will have to wait before he finally can turn laps against real competition on a racetrack in IndyCar.

Askew was ready to go at St. Petersburg, Florida, before the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was called off on March 13 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That contest is expected to be scheduled in October as the season finale.

For now, however, Askew prepares for his rookie season with Arrow McLaren SP by working on sim rigs and competing in eSports. McLaren actively has been involved in virtual racing and uses it as a tool to prepare its drivers.

That will have to suffice for the time being before real Indy cars come to life, hopefully in June.

Prior to the shutdown, the 2019 Indy Lights Series champion was ready for the final rung of the “Road to Indy” ladder. That top step, of course, is the NTT IndyCar Series.

“I’ve been thrown in the deep end for real this time,” Askew said about IndyCar. “But the team has a lot of experience in IndyCar. To have Pato O’Ward as a teammate, we can really push each other, and I think we can bring the best out of each other as well. That is really important to have a teammate relationship.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and finally seeing where we’re at and where we can improve. It’s a steep learning curve for me. I have a lot of really smart people around Pato and I to make sure we’re ready for St. Pete and doesn’t feel like my first race weekend when I get there.”

Askew was the driver to beat in Indy Lights last year for Andretti Autosport. In 18 Indy Lights starts, he won seven races, collected seven poles and finished on the podium in 15 contests.

He led 141 of a possible 561 laps.

With statistics like that, the expectations naturally are high for Askew.

“Honestly I don’t have any expectations at the moment,” Askew said. “A realistic goal is to win IndyCar Rookie of the Year. That’s really important to both myself and the team. That’s what we’re pushing toward and working so hard.

“Obviously, we want to win races. We’re not here to run outside the top five or the top 10. We need to be up close to the front right away. As long as we work hard and check each box, I’m sure the results are going to come.”

Askew’s dream is to win the Indianapolis 500. He’s already driven to victory at Indy, however, with a win in the Freedom 100 Indy Lights race last May. He started eighth and won the thrilling race in the final laps.

Askew celebrates Freedom 100 win — INDYCAR Photo

“That was the best day of my life by far in motorsports,” Askew said of that Freedom 100 win. “I just can’t wait to go back there and experience that again. That day, I really felt like the magic of the Speedway. I hope that I can experience that again on Sunday (in the Indy 500) in the future.

“Just the weekend and the month in general is a really special feeling around Indianapolis and motorsport.”

Meantime, Askew has to learn the top level of the series. He has to absorb the endless reams of engineering data and listen to the feedback of those at Arrow McLaren SP.

“We have to look toward the people around us in the garage and engineering room,” Askew said. “Also, we’re going to have Robert Wickens (who continues to recover from injuries suffered from a crash at Pocono in 2018) as well. He is going to be a great resource for us.

“Robert has driven a car recently and has recent experience with the car and is willing to share as much of that as possible. I think we’ve seen it recently in Formula One and IndyCar — drivers who are good and have good equipment will eventually rise to the top and eventually become successful. So, there are a lot of variables that go into it. But I think our base is where it needs to be.”

One of the key members at Arrow McLaren SP is engineer Craig Hampson, who has moved over to the team after three seasons with Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser and Sullivan and driver Sebastien Bourdais.

Hampson was Bourdais’ race engineer during his four-straight Champ Car Series championships with Newman Haas Lanigan Racing from 2004-2007.

“Craig is playing the role of overseeing both sides of the team,” Askew said. “He is not on one side or the other. It’s a very open room between the two cars anyway. I think he is going to definitely fill some of the gaps where we might have been weak in the past.

“Craig has had very quick cars at the speedway and on road courses as well. It’s just a great resource for the team in general to have Craig on board, so we’re really excited about that.”

Oliver Askew — Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Askew will also have the change to renew his racing rivalry with Rinus VeeKay of The Netherlands. VeeKay is a rookie with Ed Carpenter Racing in the No. 21 Chevrolet.

“I’ve been racing Rinus since 2014,” Askew admitted. “I think every time I show up to the track, he’s always there. He is always that guy I’m fighting for the win.

“It’s kind of cool to have someone like that, looking back at it. In the moment, it’s not cool at all. But looking back, he has made me better, and I think I’ve made him better. We’re always competing against each other and using each other as a benchmark because we’re at the same level.

“We have the same experience. Our driving styles are completely different, but we’re taking the good from each other. He’s been a great rival to have over the years.

“Thankfully, we’ve only had one or two collisions, which is pretty small for how many races we’ve had together.”

While he was climbing the ladder, Askew could focus on several drivers of VeeKay’s quality to help him determine the competition. In IndyCar, however, that competition level is very deep.

“It’s like having 20 other Rinus VeeKay’s now,” Askew said. “I’m not worried about him at all anymore. There are now way more drivers to worry about other than Rinus.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

Team Penske’s Tim Cindric learned life lessons from his basketball coach

IndyCar
By Bruce MartinApr 28, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The obituary simply read that 87-year-old Ed Siegel died Wednesday in Indianapolis from COVID-19. But to those whose lives the longtime Pike High School basketball coach in northwest Indianapolis touched, he was more than a man – he was an inspiration.

Sigel, a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, won 458 games in a 33-year coaching career with stops at Indiana high schools in Stillwell, Southwestern, Boonville and Pike.

Among his former players are current Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Team Penske President Tim Cindric.

“He was a great mentor,” Cindric told NBCSports.com about his former coach. “It was another lesson in effort equals results and prepared me for a leadership role to be a captain of a team. As a high school senior, I was in the spotlight of the Indiana High School basketball that we all knew, which was larger than life as a high school student. He gave you those responsibilities to carry and the ability to lead with your teammates and understand what success really came from.”

Ed Siegel (left), Tim Cindric (right) — Laura Steele Photo

Cindric learned the qualities of teamwork and leadership that has carried him far in his racing career. He graduated from Pike High School in 1986 and earned a college basketball scholarship at Rose Hulman University in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Although Cindric is a member of the Rose Hulman Athletic Hall of Fame, it was his engineering degree that paid off for Cindric. He went to work for TrueSports Racing, which featured Bobby Rahal as its driver. Rahal would purchase the team and Cindric was a team manager before Roger Penske hired him at Team Penske president in 1999.

As the head of the famed Team Penske operation, Cindric utilizes leadership and teamwork on a daily basis. It’s the core fundamentals of the team.

He learned those qualities early in life, from Coach Siegel.

“What I enjoyed the most about our team, is it was a team,” Cindric recalled. “Our group really understood what our roles were. We understood our strengths and weaknesses very well. I wasn’t the highest scorer on the team, but I was the best rebounder on the team. That was my role. I knew my role was in the paint and not outside of the paint. The mentality that we had and what he coached as to provide what was best for the team to win. There was very little emphasis on individual statistics and individual contributions aside from what the final score was. It was a great atmosphere from that perspective.”

Two of the greatest college coaches in basketball history were from Indiana. UCLA legend John Wooden was from Martinsville, Indiana and was the first three-time member of the All-America team at Purdue University. Although Bob Knight was from Orrville, Ohio, he was a Hoosier state legend as the basketball coach at Indiana University.

Ed Siegel — Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Photo

“Coach Siegel was closer to a Bobby Knight than he was a John Wooden,” Cindric said. “He was much more vocal. If you didn’t know him and if you took what he said personal, you didn’t last very long on the team because you would be frustrated getting yelled at when you didn’t do it right. That didn’t faze me too much. I had been through other athletics and other coaches who approach it the same way. He had a lot of passion and emotion. It wasn’t in some way that was physical. He would yell at you to get your attention, but usually, you deserved it.

“That’s not really my approach. You take your personality and have to develop your personality within the organization that you work for regardless if it’s racing or somewhere else. There is an expectation in terms of the approach the leaders have, and the image leadership portrays.

“Roger Penske is more of a John Wooden character, than a Bob Knight character. In the times I’ve worked for him, I’ve continued to marvel at the way he has been able to control his emotions but have as much passion as anyone else.”

On the basketball court, Cindric was a star at Pike High School. His senior year, Pike was highly ranked before class basketball came to Indiana. The class system started in 1996. Cindric’s senior year was 1986 and Pike was one of the top teams in the entire state, with realistic expectations of making it to the state’s Final Four.

After winning the Marion County Tournament, Pike was ready to begin its run to the state finals in the Ben Davis Sectionals. But a week before the sectionals began, Cindric broke his ankle in P.E. class.

Cindric played every other game in the sectional until the team met Ben Davis High School on its home court. According to Cindric, Pike lost by 1 or 2 points.

“We lost to Ben Davis both my junior and senior years,” Cindric recalled. “Our claim to fame my senior year was winning the Marion County Tournament. The last time I saw Coach Siegel was a couple of years ago when I was at Indy during the month of May. I was elected to the Silver Anniversary team, which is the 25th anniversary of your senior year. I was elected to that and was with Coach Siegel at the Hall of Fame for that in New Castle, Indiana.

“Without a doubt, he helped prepare you for life. He was the economics teacher and very well-respected in the community and the things he stood for. You couldn’t ask for anyone more committed to the community and to the school.

“Last night, quite a few of my teammates were in the group texts telling stories and reminiscing about all the good things that went on within the team and that era. It brought back a lot of good memories and was fun.”

Ed Siegel — Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Siegel demanded excellence of his players on the basketball court and that brought him joy.

Basketball also brought Siegel personal tragedy. His son, Mark, was a member of the University of Evansville Purple Ace basketball team. On December 13, 1977 Air Indiana Flight 216 crashed after losing control shortly after takeoff from Evansville Regional Airport in Evansville, Indiana. Mark Siegel and every member of the team except David Furr were killed in the crash.

Just two weeks after the crash, Furr and his younger brother, Byron, were killed in a car crash near Newton, Illinois.

Siegel coached the Pike Red Devils for 25 seasons, guiding them to their first sectional and regional titles. By the time he retired in 1995, Pike High School had won 19 sectional titles in the basketball crazy state of Indiana. He won five Marion County Tournament titles and eight Central Suburban Athletic Conference titles.

Mark Siegel was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on March 25.

“I called coach to congratulate him on that,” Cindric recalled. “I tried to call him a few weeks ago, but he wasn’t reachable.”

Last Wednesday, Siegel lost his battle to COVID-19.

Deaths from COVID-19 are beginning to hit home. The realization is before this is over, everybody will probably know someone who has had to battle this horrible virus that has shut down the world in 2020.

“It helps you realize this is real,” Cindric said.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 