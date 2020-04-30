After becoming eligible by winning his IndyCar iRacing Challenge debut, Formula One’s Lando Norris will return for the series finale Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

The McLaren driver said after his victory at Circuit of The Americas that he hardly had raced ovals in simulations before but was willing to try with permission from the team.

“That will be a big challenge because I think there’s a lot of these IndyCar drivers a lot more used to oval racing,” he said. “I’m not at all. It’s going to be tricky. This is like them kind of coming into my world. I think the oval stuff, how you save the tires, the fuel saving and everything, I think that’s much trickier. I’m going to be having to play catch-up a bit more.”

Norris was among the biggest names on the 33-driver entry list released Thursday morning for the First Responder 175 Presented by GMR. Helio Castroneves, who races full time in IMSA, also is in the field by virtue of being a former Indianapolis 500 winner who has competed in the iRacing Challenge (at Motegi).

There were 29 drivers guaranteed entry in the field as either full-time IndyCar entrants, iRacing Challenge winners or Indy 500 winners who had competed in the iRacing Challenge.

The final four slots were determined Wednesday in a special iRacing qualifying session with Scott Speed, Stefan Wilson, James Davison and RC Enerson making the field.

Among those who attempted but didn’t make the race include Robert Wickens (who had raced the past four rounds) and defending NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch, who finished 13th at Twin Ring Motegi. Fan favorite James Hinchcliffe also isn’t in the field, along with previous IndyCar iRacing Challenge starters Kyle Kaiser, Felipe Nasr and Spencer Pigot.

A 15-minute qualifying session from 2:30-2:45 p.m. Friday will set the starting lineup for the First Responder 175 presented by GMR. The qualifying session will be broadcast on iRacing’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the release from IndyCar: